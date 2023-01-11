U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,944.22
    +24.97 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,795.85
    +91.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,860.03
    +117.40 (+1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,837.25
    +14.60 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.62
    +2.50 (+3.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.90
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0752
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5760
    -0.0450 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2123
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5770
    +0.3850 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,379.99
    +71.56 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.37
    -1.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

Global Edge Computing Market Size To Worth USD 157.91 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 37.9%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
·5 min read
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Edge Computing Market Size was valued at USD 7.44 billion in 2021 and the global edge computing market share is expected to reach USD 157.91 billion by 2030, According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Key companies profiled: ABB; Amazon; Web Services (AWS), Inc.; Aricent, Inc.; Atos; Cisco Systems, Inc.; General Electric Company; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development; Honeywell International Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Intel Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc; SAP SE; Siemens AG and others 20+ prominent key players we have added in the final report.

New York, United States , Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Edge Computing Market Size to grow from USD 7.44 billion in 2021 to USD 157.91 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.9% during the forecast period. New data centres are being built, expanding the market, since there is an exponential rise in demand for data storage across all industries worldwide, primarily to support big data solutions.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis, Covid-19 Impact and recovery and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1406  

Edge computing is a latest technology which is designed on a distributed computing system. Through the help of edge computing users will be easily able to access data from various linked devices. Edge computing systems are widely used in reducing the network burden and reducing the time of operation to milliseconds. The development of Internet of Technology (IoT) is a key driving factor which is boosting the overall growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising technological advancement as well as the increasing use of 2G, 3G, and 4G long term evolution (LTE) wireless networks are increasing the demand for the IoT edge computing solutions. In addition, increasing demand for IoT security solutions for improving the security and online communication flexibility is also driving the market. Edge computing in autonomous cars provide faster and accurate data usage that allow edge data centers to delete non-critical data while saving the important data in the vehicle. If edge computing is combined with AI and ML, it will help in attaining situational awareness in a fraction of time by maintaining local processing capacity. This way, smart driving will easily able to reduce the road accident and avoid traffic bottlenecks.

Browse 48 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 215 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Edge Computing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services, Edge-managed Platforms), By Application (IIoT, Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery, Video Analytics, AR/VR, Others), By Industry Vertical (Industrial, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, Agriculture, Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Datacenters, Wearables, Smart Cities, Smart Homes, Smart Buildings), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030”

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1406  

The hardware segment holds the largest market share.

On the basis of component, the edge computing market is segmented into Hardware, Software, Services, Edge-managed Platforms. Among these, the hardware segment holds the largest market share. The rising popularity of hardware in the managed services industry and is estimated to hold the significant market share owing to the increasing usage of IoT and IIoT devices which create large amount of data. Thus, to manage such huge amount of data, most of the companies have started to use edge computing solutions.

The Industrial Internet of Things to dominate the market.

Based on application, the edge computing market is segmented into IIoT, Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery, Video Analytics, AR/VR, Others. Among these, IIoT is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. This is because edge computing is playing a pivotal role which allow the manufacturers to enable digitization in their organizations. Manufacturing segment has already started adopting edge computing by installing it in the form of devices. In addition, the rising demand for edge infrastructure is anticipated to rise because service intricacy increases and infrastructure edge will become more accessible.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1406  

The healthcare industry to witness fastest market growth.

On the basis of industry vertical, the global edge computing market is segmented into Industrial, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, Agriculture, Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Datacenters, Wearables, Smart Cities, Smart Homes, Smart Buildings. Among these, healthcare segment is anticipated to witness fastest market share owing the increasing implementation of digital health strategies with varying degrees of maturity and success. Apart from this, clinics and hospitals are widely using edge computing solutions across main use cases such as continuous patient monitoring, patient record management, and remote patient care.

Asia Pacific to witness the fastest market growth over the forecast period.

The Global data center Market has been segmented into five major regions:  North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest market growth owing to the rising focus on strengthening networking technology. This region has seen a significant development of the connected device ecosystem which results in the huge amount of data.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1406  

Browse Related Reports

Global International E-commerce Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Product (Fashion, Electronics, Publishing, & Media, Beauty & Cosmetics, and Others), By Business Model (Business to Business(B2B), Business to Consumer(B2C), Consumer to Consumer(C2C), and Business to Government (B2G)), By End User (Business, Government and Individual), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/international-e-commerce-market

Global Webtoons Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Type (Romance, Comedy, Action, and Others), By Revenue Model (Subscription Based, and Advertisement Based), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/webtoons-market

Global Student Travel/Educational Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Application (Primary school student, Middle & High School student, and College Students), By Period (Below 3 days, 3-7days, and 7-14 days), By Destination (Domestic, and International), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/student-travel-market

About the Spherical Insights 

Spherical Insights is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:    

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Just Made a Smart Move That Could Supercharge Its Gaming Business

    Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) video gaming business has been in bad shape over the past year as the demand for graphics cards used in personal computers (PCs) has dropped sharply after two solid years of growth in 2020 and 2021. The chipmaker recently announced that it is bringing its RTX 4080 graphics cards to GeForce Now -- Nvidia's cloud gaming service. The RTX 4080 is one of Nvidia's top-of-the-line graphics cards that brings about a huge improvement over its predecessor, the RTX 3080.

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • It’s Not Just You: 5G Is a Big Letdown

    In 2022, 61% of U.S. cellular customers accessed 5G networks, according to Global Wireless Solutions, a network testing and research company. Verizon says it’s got the “5G America’s been waiting for.” T-Mobile had Miley Cyrus belt out, “Faster speeds nationwiiiiiide!” Yet those tiny 5G indicators on our phones haven’t brought most of us much—except maybe a higher bill or a faster-draining battery.

  • Flare Tokens Airdropped to XRP Holders After 2 Years, FLR Price Plummets

    The airdrop was much awaited by the XRP community, with the project aiming to become a smart contract protocol that utilizes the XRP Ledger.

  • Apple to ditch Broadcom, Qualcomm for in-house chip development: Reports

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains why Apple is looking to move its chips and displays in-house.

  • Devon Energy's Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Is Facing an Unexpected Headwind

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) paid out a gusher of dividends in 2022. Fueled by higher oil prices and its innovative dividend strategy, Devon paid over $5 per share in dividends last year, more than double its total in 2021. Now, it's facing another headwind as severe winter weather affected its production in the fourth quarter.

  • Are These New Processors a Game Changer for AMD Stock?

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and the various new products it announced during CES 2023. While CES is mainly a trade show for the consumer market, AMD took the opportunity to showcase some exciting data center processors.

  • Micron Faces Long Downturn as Samsung Keeps Investing

    The memory chip markets are in severe oversupply, the worst imbalance since the financial crisis. The entire supply chain is drowning in inventory, and some manufacturers are aggressively cutting production and slowing down capital spending plans in efforts bring the situation back under control. One of those manufacturers pulling back is Micron (NASDAQ: MU).

  • Natural-Gas Prices Have Fallen Back to Earth—Except in California

    Utility bills are ballooning in the Golden State, where natural gas costs five times the U.S. benchmark price.

  • Disney rolls out changes to park reservation system

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down the list of changes coming to Disney parks' reservation systems after consumers complained about long wait times and high prices.

  • Novavax CEO reflects on COVID-19, company milestones, and his retirement

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck speaks with Yahoo Finance health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani at the 2023 JPMorgan Healthcare Conference about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the health care industry, his legacy at Novavax, and his impending retirement.

  • Microsoft's ChatGPT investment could create 'game-changer' AI search engine

    Microsoft is going all in on ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence technology that could power a new search engine that could disrupt the dominance of Google.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    If you have $30,000 to invest and are looking to strike it big in a decade or so, then it's a good idea to look at some companies exposed to megatrends in the economy. I think industrial software company PTC (NASDAQ: PTC), infrastructure software company Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY), and machine vision specialist Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) fit the bill.

  • Can Oracle Continue to Rally From Here?

    Cloud software giant Oracle has rallied smartly from a September/October low. Indeed, the shares have broken a longer-term downward trend. However, does that mean that prices are extended or ready for further gains? Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • Invest In a Booming Market: 2 Cloud Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023

    The cloud computing market is developing quickly, and 2023 is an excellent time to invest in the burgeoning industry.

  • Oil prices higher even as the EIA reports one of its biggest weekly crude supply increases on record

    Oil prices continue to move higher on Wednesday, buoyed by expectations for stronger demand from China, despite a hefty weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories.

  • 3 Reasons Roku Wants to Make Its Own TVs

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) wants more control over the biggest screen in your house. The streaming company recently unveiled a new line of TVs that will be available later this year. There are several reasons for Roku's departure in strategy from purely partnering with manufacturers to becoming a competitor in its own right.

  • Rolls-Royce Hits a Milestone Not Seen In 119 Years

    Another name inextricably linked to auto luxury is Rolls-Royce , which hit a milestone that the company has not seen in its 119-year history. It was also the first time Rolls-Royce passed the 6,000 mark for the number of cars sold in a given year. American sales in particular have been very strong throughout the last year.

  • Copper Hits Seven-Month High on China Reopening

    Copper prices hit their highest level since mid-2022 on expectations that China's reopening will boost demand for industrial metals. The rally in copper, which on Wednesday traded above $9,000 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange for the first time since June, is broadly a good sign for the global economy. Copper is used in construction, cars, machinery, consumer goods and energy infrastructure. Prices typically rise when demand picks up speed in line with economic growth. China is by far t

  • Barrick Gold signs deals with Saudi miner Ma'aden for copper exploration

    The two prospective exploration projects would include the Jabal Sayid South and Umm Ad Damar license areas, the Canadian miner said. The new JVs would expand Barrick's exploration footprint in Saudi Arabia and open up potential synergies with the neighbouring Jabal Sayid mine, an existing 50/50 JV between Barrick and Ma'aden. The Jabal Sayid copper operation is located 350 km north-east of Jeddah, and the first shipment of copper concentrate occurred in December 2015, Barrick said.