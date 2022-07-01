U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,781.09
    -4.29 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,704.77
    -70.66 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,019.98
    -8.76 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,700.35
    -7.64 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.59
    +1.83 (+1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.60
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    19.68
    -0.67 (-3.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0393
    -0.0090 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8670
    -0.1050 (-3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2011
    -0.0165 (-1.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2720
    -0.4560 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,401.59
    +276.12 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.08
    -3.06 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.16
    -21.12 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

The Global Edible Films And Coating Market size is expected to reach $4.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The edible coating is a green technology that is used to regulate gas exchange, moisture transfer, and oxidation processes in a variety of products. One of the most significant advantages of employing edible films and coatings is that various active chemicals can be included in the polymer matrix and taken with food, improving safety along with nutritional and sensory properties.

New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Edible Films And Coating Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Material, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289239/?utm_source=GNW
Manufacturers of food products have strengthened their efforts to extend shelf life and improve existing packaging technologies, ensuring microbial safety and food preservation from the effects of external variables. As a result, new product developments from producers are expected to contribute to the edible films and coatings market’s growth.

The edible films and coatings market would be pushed by consumers’ greater adaptation of eco-friendly packaging options. This technology can help to improve the product’s quality, shelf life, safety, and functionality. Increased use of plastic in food packaging and transport raises concerns because it is hard to decompose properly. Edible films and coatings are one of the finest prospective food packaging alternatives since they can increase food storage, give an alternative to conventional packaging solutions, are biodegradable and eco-friendly, and can extend product shelf life.

Apart from packaging replacements to artificial packaging, the product has a lot of benefits. Polymer is found in edible materials, and it has several advantages, including a low unit of weight and excellent tensile qualities. Natural biopolymers have various advantages in life sciences since they can be obtained from marine life, agriculture, or animals, and they are biocompatible and biodegradable. As a result, manufacturing organizations are actively spending in research and development.

Benefits of edible coating include minimizing packaging waste, extending the shelf life of fresh and minimally processed products, and protecting them from hazardous environmental effects by preserving oxygen, carbon dioxide, moisture, scent, and taste compound transmission in a food system. Edible Coatings, improve shelf life, limit water, and moisture loss, delay ripening, and prevent microbiological growth in fresh fruits and vegetables.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked devastation on economies all around the world. Many industries are affected by pandemics because their economic flow is slowed. The food packaging business, like other industries, harmed their economic growth. Due to the country-by-country lockdown, customers’ demand for food, fruits, and vegetables decreased, negatively impacting the edible films and coatings market during the era. Consumer shopping behavior and consumption patterns changed dramatically as a result of the pandemic. Reduced output, lower consumer demand, a gap in the supply chain, as well as import and export restrictions. These factors all impede the expansion of the edible film and coating business; nevertheless, as things return to normal after the COVID era, new market opportunities would emerge, and the edible film and coating market is expected to grow.

Market Growth Factors

Natural Resources are Increasing Demand for Edible Packaging

Traditional artificial food packaging materials have a number of drawbacks in terms of environmental contamination and the use of non-renewable resources in manufacturing. The search for alternative packaging materials and package formats has risen dramatically. Sustainability, the environment, ethics, food safety, food quality, and product costs are all becoming increasingly relevant aspects for modern-day customers when purchasing food goods, and a number of these topics are regulated by food packaging laws. All of these issues have influenced the food packaging industry’s growing demand for edible coatings. Since these edible films are made from natural and organic ingredients, such as wheat gluten, whey protein, maize zein, waxes, cellulose derivatives, and pectins, these edible films are made from fruits, and nuts, grains, and vegetables.

Edible packaging is becoming more popular as a substitute for plastic packaging.

Oxo-biodegradable plastics are manufactured from regular plastics and combined with additives to stimulate biodegradation. The principal result of oxidation, on the other hand, is the fragmentation of the substance or product into small particles that end up in the environment. As a result, some companies are producing edible wrapping to extend the storage life of fruits and vegetables, reducing waste and improving shelf life. Apeel Sciences, a start-up established in the United States, developed an edible existence coating for fruits called Apeel to combat food waste, and plastic packaging waste, and deliver up to two times the shelf-life in the entire food business. Apeel is created from plant skins, peels, and seeds, which include food components.

Market Restraining Factors

Edible coatings’ limitations

Despite the obvious benefits of edible coatings, some obstacles prevent edible coatings from being used on a large basis. The use of propolis-based edible coatings in the food sector is restricted due to their intense, distinctive scent and taste. When compared to untreated tomato, candelilla wax loaded with F. cernua active constituents had poorer sensory acceptance. As per Tahir et al., a high concentration of gum edible coating may harm sensory perceptions of coated products. Similarly, Sucheta et al. found that tomatoes covered with composite edible films including commercial pectin, maize flour, and beetroot powder lost their color angle over time as compared to uncoated tomatoes. Stability of bioactive components, poor film-forming characteristics, and surface adhesion may be an additional problem that limits commercial applications of aloe Vera gel edibles, in addition to their negative impact on sensory quality.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Products, Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, and Nutritional Products. The Meat, Poultry & Seafood segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the edible films and coating market in 2021. The meat, poultry, and seafood sector are on up surge due to the Non-vegetarians as they are increasingly interested in these products, and consumers prefer to purchase edible films over products packaged in synthetic plastic. Meat, poultry, and fish products contain chitosan, starch, carrageenan, gelatin, and other additives.

Material Outlook

Based on Material, the market is segmented into Polysaccharides, Protein, Lipids, and Composites. The Polysaccharides segment acquired the highest revenue share in the edible films and coating market in 2021. This is because Polysaccharides are good for fruits and vegetables because they change the interior environment of the product, extending its shelf life. Edible films and coatings are made from starch, cellulose, carrageenan, carboxymethylcellulose, gums, and other ingredients. Films and coatings made of polysaccharides are slightly less impermeable to O2 and CO2.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific segment registered a significant revenue share in the edible films and coating market in 2021. The edible films and coatings market in this region are dominated by China and Japan. Market expansion would be fueled by the existence of global companies, easy product availability, and rising environmental concerns. Xanthan gum is one of the most widely utilized edible coatings in food products in China, resulting in a significant demand for polysaccharide-based films and coatings. However, in the region, research is being performed to uncover additional sources of edible coatings, which is likely to result in product shelf life and freshness being extended.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion, Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group PLC, Döhler Gmbh, Cargill Corporation, Glanbia PLC (Watson Inc.), Lactips , and Pace International, LLC (Valent BioSciences LLC.)

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Application

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Dairy Products

• Meat, Poultry, & Seafood

• Nutritional Products

By Material

• Polysaccharides

• Protein

• Lipids

• Composites

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• Ingredion, Incorporated

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Kerry Group PLC

• Döhler Gmbh

• Cargill Corporation

• Glanbia PLC (Watson Inc.)

• Lactips

• Pace International, LLC (Valent BioSciences LLC.)

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289239/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced to employees that the social media giant would be scaling back hiring and turning up the heat on its employees.

  • Russia Takes Control of International LNG Project

    The move is one of the most drastic responses by the Kremlin so far to the flight of Western companies from Russia in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta execs to find staff ‘who shouldn’t be here’

    Facebook’s parent company Meta is slashing hiring plans as Mark Zuckerberg warns of “one of the worst downturns in recent history”.

  • US Manufacturing Growth Weakens to Two-Year Low as Orders Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of US manufacturing activity weakened in June to a two-year low as new orders contracted, restrained by lingering supply constraints and some softening in demand.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin Shifts Gas PlantT

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon or Alphabet?

    A stock split is a way for a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operating performance. Enacting a forward stock split is a way companies can make their shares more nominally affordable for retail investors who might not have access to fractional-share investing. More importantly, stock splits are viewed as a positive sign by Wall Street and investors.

  • Apple Ex-Corporate Law Chief Admits Years of Insider Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- The Apple Inc. lawyer who was once responsible for enforcing the company’s insider trading policy admitted he used his access to draft SEC filings to personally profit. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAGene

  • OPEC oil output again misses target in June as outages weigh - survey

    OPEC in June did not deliver on an oil output increase pledged under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey on Friday showed, as involuntary declines in Libya and Nigeria offset supply increases by Saudi Arabia and other large producers. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) pumped 28.52 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, the survey found, down 100,000 bpd from May's revised total. OPEC had planned to boost June output by about 275,000 bpd.

  • GM warns of supply chain impact on sales

    General Motors stated that its second-quarter sales and shipments were disrupted by supply chain issues.

  • Exclusive-Meta slashes hiring plans, girds for 'fierce' headwinds

    (Reuters) -Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc has cut plans to hire engineers by at least 30% this year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday, as he warned them to brace for a deep economic downturn. "If I had to bet, I'd say that this might be one of the worst downturns that we've seen in recent history," Zuckerberg told workers in a weekly employee Q&A session, audio of which was heard by Reuters. Meta has reduced its target for hiring engineers in 2022 to around 6,000-7,000, down from an initial plan to hire about 10,000 new engineers, Zuckerberg said.

  • GM Sees Profit Down on Inventory Woes, Reaffirms ’22 Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. expects second-quarter sales and profit to take a hit due to supply-chain problems, but the automaker said it can make up for delayed production later this year and reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUkraine Latest:

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Just Fell Dramatically

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ) - they aren't optimistic, having...

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • War-Strained Wheat Market Faces Moment of Truth

    (Bloomberg) -- The strained global wheat market is entering crunch time. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin Shifts Gas PlantJuly is a crucial part of the year because it’s when harvests start in much of the Northern Hemisphere and exports

  • Little-Known Akoya Biosciences Appears to Have Found a Bottom

    Akoya Biosciences AKYA is a life sciences company that provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. In this daily bar chart of AKYA, below, we can see bottoming price actions since January. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline from December that looks like it ended in June.

  • Oracle Continues to Struggle to Make a Durable Low

    Computer technology corporation and software giant Oracle has seen its shares decline since making an island top reversal pattern in December. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a decline from September as traders have been more aggressive sellers. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator shows improvement from late May but remains below the zero line.

  • Why sentiment in industrial metals has been crumbling

    Industrial metal prices have just seen their biggest quarter of falls in many years, with the market reflecting exposure to China's COVID lockdowns, inflation, rising interest rates and stalled growth. The speed and magnitude of the fall was unexpected and partly reflects the sale of metal such as aluminium and nickel bought in anticipation of supply disruptions to material from Russia, which did not materialise, after it invaded Ukraine. Aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) plunged 30% in the second quarter, the largest quarterly loss since the financial crisis in 2008.

  • Toyota charts new course in India with its first mass market hybrid car

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Friday unveiled its first mass market hybrid car for India, a sport utility vehicle (SUV), charting a new course for the Japanese automaker in one of the world's fastest growing car markets. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, the first car to be built by Toyota as part of a global alliance with Suzuki Motor Corp, will compete with Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motor Corp in a segment that accounts for a large portion of auto sales in India.

  • Big food shakeup ‘already underway’ amid Kellogg's split — here's who could be next

    As investors digest Kellogg's decision to split the food conglomerate into three separate companies, the next question on analysts' minds — who's next?

  • Oil prices up 2% on supply outages

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose about 2% on Friday, recouping most of the previous session's declines, as supply outages in Libya and expected shutdowns in Norway outweighed expectations that an economic slowdown could dent demand. Brent crude futures were up $2.20, or 2%, at $111.23 a barrel by 1348 GMT, having dropped to $108.03 a barrel earlier in the session. We "still see risks to prices as skewed to the upside on tight inventories, limited spare capacity and muted non-OPEC+ supply response," Barclays said in a note.

  • Financier Chanos Sees Golden Opportunity For Amazon, Microsoft, Google

    The legendary short seller has just bet against REITs that own data centers because they are at the mercy of the three tech giants.