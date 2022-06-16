Global Edible Insects Market Analysis Report 2022-2030: Emerging Economies are Expected to Provide Significant Growth Opportunities for the Players Operating in this Market

DUBLIN, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edible Insects Market by Product (Whole Insect, Insect Powder, Insect Meal, Insect Oil), Insect Type (Crickets, Black Soldier Fly, Mealworms), Application (Animal Feed, Protein Bar & Shakes, Bakery, Confectionery, Beverages), and Geography - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Edible Insects Market is expected to reach $9.60 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period 2022-2030. In terms of volume, the Edible Insects Market is expected to reach 3,139,035.10 tonnes by 2030, at a CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The growth of the edible insects market is driven by the increasing greenhouse gas emissions from the livestock and poultry industries, the high nutritional value of insects, the environmental benefits of consuming edible insects, the rising demand for insect-derived protein in the animal feed industry, and the minimal risk of transmitting zoonotic diseases with the consumption of edible insects.

Furthermore, emerging economies are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, a lack of awareness regarding the benefits of insect consumption is expected to remain a major challenge for the growth of this market.



Based on product, in 2022, the whole insects segment is expected to account for the largest share of the edible insects market. The easy availability and lower cost of whole insects compared to processed insects is one of the major factors driving the demand in this market. Furthermore, the lack of insect processing facilities in some regions of the world and the growing demand for insects in the animal feed industry drive the growth of the whole insects segment.



Based on insect type, the black soldier flies segment is estimated to register rapid growth during the forecast period 2020-2030. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing aquaculture industry, the rising demand for alternative proteins from the animal feed industry due to the rising prices of soy meal, growing government support for the use of insect meal in livestock feed, and the increasing number of investments by key players in the black soldier flies industry.



Based on application, in 2022, the food & beverages segment is expected to account for the largest share of the edible insects market. The growth of this segment is driven by the rising food shortage worldwide, the increasing consumption of processed whole insects as food, and the rising demand for high-quality alternative protein and amino acid sources among end users.



Based on end use, the human consumption segment is estimated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period 2020-2030. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for insect-based foods to feed the growing global population, the high nutritional value of insects in human nutrition, and the growing demand for environment-friendly alternative sources of protein.



Based on geography, in 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the edible insects market. The market growth is attributed to factors such as well-established commercial farming markets for edible insects, especially in Thailand, the wide availability of various insects coupled with huge production, the positive attitude towards insects as food & feed, absence of regulatory barriers to using insects as food & feed, and the presence of key market players in the region.



