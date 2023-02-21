U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,055.75
    -31.75 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,666.00
    -200.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,259.75
    -130.25 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,932.10
    -18.60 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.12
    -0.22 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.90
    -7.30 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0672
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.49
    +2.32 (+11.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2077
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6080
    +0.3480 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,814.00
    +270.87 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    560.21
    +19.88 (+3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,983.03
    -31.28 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Global Edible Insects Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Growth, Share, Latest Trends, Revenue, Upcoming Demand and Forecast Reoport by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in the Edible Insects Market report are Cricket Lab (U.K.), JR Unique Foods Ltd., Part (Thailand), Global Bugs Asia Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Haocheng Mealworm Inc. (China), Kreca Ento-Food BV (The Netherlands), Coalo Vally Farms (US), Aspire Food Group (US), All Things Bugs, LLC (US), Beta Hatch Inc. (US), and The Bühler Holding AG (Switzerland)

Pune, India, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global edible insects market size is poised to expand at a considerable rate owing to the numerous health and environmental advantages offered by edible insects, which are increasing their consumption across the globe. According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), edible insects such as wasps, beetles, and grasshoppers contain essential nutrients required by the human body, including amino acids, vitamins, and quality proteins. Furthermore, the FAO states that these organisms have an exceptionally high food conversion rate. For example, crickets need four times less feed than sheep and six times less than cattle to produce the same amount of protein. As a result, these insects emit lesser ammonia and fewer greenhouse gases compared to traditional livestock animals. This also means that edible insects are a direct source of pure protein and can also be used indirectly in other foods. Thus, the spectrum of benefits from edible insects is wide-ranging, thereby boosting their uptake among people.

The edible insects market has been gaining increasing attention in recent years, as insects have been identified as a sustainable and environmentally friendly source of protein. Insects are already part of the diet of approximately 2 billion people worldwide and are a traditional food in many cultures.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/edible-insects-market-102263

List of Players Profiled in the Edible Insects Market Report:

  • Beta Hatch Inc. (US)

  • Aspire Food Group (US)

  • All Things Bugs, LLC (US)

  • Coalo Vally Farms (US)

  • Haocheng Mealworm Inc. (China)

  • JR Unique Foods Ltd.

  • Kreca Ento-Food BV (The Netherlands)

  • Bühler Holding AG (Switzerland)

  • Global Bugs Asia Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2019 – 2021

Forecast Year

2023 – 2030

Segments Covered

By Insect Type., By Product Type, By End-Use, By Geography

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

The edible insects market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing demand for sustainable and healthy protein sources, rising concerns about the environmental impact of conventional livestock farming, and growing interest in exotic and novel food products.

Insects are high in protein, vitamins, and minerals, and require far less water, land, and feed than traditional livestock such as cows and pigs. In addition, insects produce fewer greenhouse gases and generate less waste than conventional livestock.

The most commonly consumed edible insects include crickets, mealworms, and grasshoppers, although there are over 1,900 species of insects that are edible and many more that are yet to be discovered as potential food sources. The edible insects market is still in its early stages, but is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, particularly in countries such as the United States and Europe where insect consumption is still relatively low.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/edible-insects-market-102263

Market Restraint

Certain Risks Associated with Eating Bugs May Inhibit Their Consumption

The edible insects market growth is premised on the fact that eating bugs has proven health benefits and furthers the cause of sustainable food production. However, there are certain risks associated with this practice, which may hinder the growth of this market. For example, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) found in a study that farmed insects used in animal feed and for human consumption can have potential chemical and biological hazards if the husbandry technique employed to breed them is not proper. Another drawback of consuming insects is the danger of developing allergies to various proteins, which may vary from region to region. Moreover, some insects release toxins as a form of defense mechanism, which can prove fatal for human in some cases. For example, beetles produce steroids and if humans ingest it large quantities, it can lead to grave conditions and diseases such as infertility and liver cancer. Thus, excessive intake of insects or insect-based foods can prove to be extremely harmful and this factor may stall the growth of this market.

Regional Analysis

North America and Europe to Collectively Dominate the Market

Among regions, North America and Europe are foreseen to command the edible insects market share in the forthcoming years owing to increasing preference high-protein, eco-friendly diet regimes. In addition to this, higher awareness regarding sustainable agriculture and food cultivation practices in these regions will further augment the market. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow considerably as insects form part of the staple diets in East and Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam and China. Moreover, insect farming is a traditional practice in these countries and, coupled with growing demand for naturally-derived convenience food items, this factor will propel the market in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Alliances among Major Players to Spur Market Competition

The competitive landscape of this market is set to heat up as key competitors increasingly collaborate with each other to expand their offerings. These collaborations are allowing companies to explore new growth areas and tap opportunities to strengthen their market position, both regionally and globally.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/edible-insects-market-102263

Industry Developments:

  • March 2019: Switzerland-based Bühler Insect Technology Solutions partnered with Sweden-based Alfa Laval to develop and deliver advanced solutions in the insect protein domain. The collaboration will be based on the expertise of the two companies in their respective fields and will be aimed at designing solutions to aid insect product-makers to scale up their production to meet the growing demand.

  • April 2018: Seattle-based insect production start-up, Beta Hatch, raised USD 2 million in a new round of funding from Wilbur-Ellis, Element 8 Fund, Keiretsu Capital, NQV8, and Frontier Angels. This funding will enable Beta Hatch to enhance its efforts at producing sustainable protein for animal feed as well as intensify its focus on R&D operations to come up with innovative solutions.

Read Related Insights:

Edible Animal Fat Market Size, Share & Growth [2021-2028]

Insect Protein Market Size, Share, Growth | Report [2022-2029]

Animal Feed Testing Market Size, Industry Share and Forecast 2030

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • JD.com Leads Slide in China Tech Stocks After Subsidy Report

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com led a decline in China tech peers following a report that the e-commerce firm is planning a subsidy campaign as it ratchets up a price war against rivals. Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapThe Hang Seng Tech Index fell a

  • China's Nio to build factory for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory in Chuzhou city in the eastern province of Anhui to produce budget EVs under a new brand, said three people with knowledge of the matter. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 in projects codenamed "Alps" and "Firefly", said the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private. Neither Nio nor the Chuzhou local government immediately responded to requests for comment.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • China’s Newest Weapon to Nab Western Technology—Its Courts

    Rulings have nullified patents in industries China deems important, including technology, pharmaceuticals and rare-earth minerals. “It is puzzling that so many cases went wrong at the same time,” said one Western executive.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ericsson to Cut 1,400 Jobs as Orders Slow

    The cuts are part of an effort the company announced late last year to reduce costs by the end of 2023 through streamlining processes, closing facilities and using fewer consultants.

  • Can The Social Security Bridge Strategy Help Me Increase My Retirement Income?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lithium Stocks Crashed. Now We Know Why. What It Means for Tesla, EV Battery Stocks.

    The largest electric vehicle battery maker in the world, CATL, will offer a unique pricing structure for its product. The deal spooked lithium investors.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Rally in Thin Volume

    The crude oil market has rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday as markets would have been very small in the futures pits due to the Presidents’ Day holiday.

  • A slaughterhouse cleaning company paid a $1.5 million fine for illegally employing more than 100 children

    A food sanitation contractor illegally employed more than 100 children in hazardous jobs.

  • Can I Really Retire With $1 Million?

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age?

    It is completely understandable that you would want to retire after working for 30 years, especially when you have rental income, but I would caution you to take this decision very seriously and find a few backup plans. Usually, savers have to wait until they’re 59 ½ years old in order to take distributions from their retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans and IRAs. Rental property is great, and having no mortgage over your head is a huge plus, but will it be enough to cover your everyday expenses and the unexpected for decades to come?

  • I'm Planning For Retirement. Do Traditional or Roth IRAs Pay Off More In The Long Run?

    When saving for retirement, you'll typically have two choices for how you'll fund your IRA. With a traditional IRA, you'll contribute pre-tax dollars that will grow inside the account tax-free and be taxed when the money is withdrawn. A Roth IRA, … Continue reading → The post These Charts Show How Traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs Stack Up Against Each Other appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Volkswagen faces possible recalls after environmental NGO wins emissions software lawsuit

    A German court on Monday ruled in favour of an environmental NGO's lawsuit against the federal motor authority for releasing cars with software on exhaust gas recirculation it argues is illegal, in a judgement which could lead to a wave of recalls. The NGO, Deutsche Umwelthilfe, is calling for Volkswagen Golf vehicles to be recalled because of software manipulation to emissions mechanisms, alleging the KBA authority should never have allowed these vehicles to be released to the market. The DUH is planning further cases against the KBA involving BMW, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles which, if successful, could mean up to ten million cars which KBA authorised would need to be recalled, the NGO said.

  • Rio Tinto enters agreement with BMW to provide hydro-produced aluminum

    Rio Tinto on Tuesday said it would supply BMW with aluminum it produces in Canada using hydroelectric power, lowering the auto manufacturer's carbon footprint with respect to its procurement of the automotive metal. The UK-based mining company and the German automaker announced in separate statements that they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for Rio Tinto's hydro-powered operations in Canada to provide a BMW production plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with an unspecified amount of aluminum starting in 2024 -- a move that "could generate a reduction of up to 70 percent in CO2 emissions compared to the BMW Group's benchmark for aluminum," according to Rio Tinto.

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Facing Major Recall

    Food recalls have hit several big companies in the past dozen or so years. Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. recalled 35 million pounds of ground turkey in 2011, Wright County and Hillandale Egg Farms recalled over a half-billion eggs back in 2010, and General Mills GIS recalled millions of pounds of flour in 2016. Food and drink product recalls are issued and monitored by the Food and Drug Administration and the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will investigate if a food product is suspected in causing a food poisoning outbreak.

  • Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nvidia also present

    Microsoft President Brad Smith will on Tuesday seek to convince EU antitrust regulators at a closed hearing that the U.S. software giant's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard will boost competition. Smith will lead a delegation of 18 senior executives, including Microsoft Gaming Chief Executive Officer Phil Spencer, while Activision will be represented by its CEO Robert Kotick according to a European Commission document seen by Reuters. The hearing will allow Xbox maker Microsoft to gauge the mood among senior EU and national competition officials and Commission lawyers ahead of the submission of remedies to address antitrust concerns.

  • Apple iPhone Growth Could Lag Rivals for First Time Since 2019

    UBS forecasts that Apple’s iPhone shipments will come to 229 million this year, down 0.7% from last year.

  • Amazon wants employees to return to the office in May

    Starting in May, Amazon will require employees to work out of the office at least three days per week.