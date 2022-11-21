U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

The Global Education Consulting Market is expected to grow by $ 677.89 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Education Consulting Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the education consulting market and it is poised to grow by $ 677. 89 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Education Consulting Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187905/?utm_source=GNW
37% during the forecast period. Our report on the education consulting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for customized learning, the growing importance of STEM education, and an increasing number of E-learning enrollments in the higher education sector.

The education consulting market is segmented as below:
By Platform
• Online
• Offline

By Type
• K-12
• Higher education

By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the evolving role of educational technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the education consulting market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of online microlearning and increasing focus on blended learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the education consulting market covers the following areas:
• Education consulting market sizing
• Education consulting market forecast
• Education consulting market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading education consulting market vendors that include Anglia Education Consulting Ltd., Broils Consulting Group LLC, ClearView Consulting Co., Colton Strawser Consulting LLC, Credo, Edmentum Inc., Education Consulting Services LLC, Education Elements Inc., EducationCounsel LLC, ELITE SCHOLARS OF CHINA, Generation Ready Inc., Global Education Ltd., Innovatech Solutions Inc., Insight Education Group Inc., Jinan Overseas, Margery Ginsberg, My Learning Springboard Inc., Prismatic Services Inc., Singapore Education Consulting Group, and WhitworthKee Consulting. Also, the education consulting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187905/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


