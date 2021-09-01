U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

Global Education Technology Market (2021 to 2026) - by Infrastructure, Systems, Devices, and Solutions

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Education Technology Market by Infrastructure, Systems, Devices, and Solutions 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This education technology market report assesses the role of EdTech technologies in formal education, career instruction and vocational training. The report evaluates a wide variety of digital learning environments with analysis of technologies and solutions including hardware, software, devices and services. The report considers the efficacy of various delivery methods and modalities including customer focused education approaches and the role of evidence-based outcomes.

The report analyzes EdTech solutions including distance learning services, virtual classroom infrastructure, interactive learning and administrative systems. The report evaluates solutions by user type, deployment mode and other critical considerations. Virtual classroom equipment and device analysis includes Computers, Smartphones, Tablets, Virtual Whiteboards, and Web Conferencing related infrastructure. Administrative system analysis includes Training Resource Management Systems, Student Information Systems, Document Management Systems, and Talent Management Systems.

The report evaluates major TechEd companies including their strategies, products and services. It also analyzes the role and importance of advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning, robotics, telepresence and holographic delivery systems and user interfaces. The report also assesses the role of software-based solutions like Learning Management Systems, Lecture Capture Systems, Student Information Systems, and others. The report provides forecasts from 2021 through 2026.

Select Report Findings:

  • Global virtual classroom infrastructure market will reach $52.5 billion by 2026

  • The global market for interactive learning solutions will reach $35.2 billion by 2026

  • Over 70% of all formal education programs will rely upon EdTech solutions by 2026

  • North America will lead the EdTech market with 29% market share followed by Europe

  • Direct to consumer solutions will represent 50% of the global EdTech market opportunity

  • EdTech is anticipated to experience step-function growth as a result of the COVID19 pandemic

  • AI, robotics, telepresence and holographic engagement will act as key enablers for outcome-based performance

The education sector is undergoing a digital revolution and the conventional teaching method is taking a major shifting towards student-centric and more inclusive learning. Educational Technology (EdTech) is the combined use of computer technology and educational theory/practice to facilitate student learning. It creates, uses and manages engineering processes and educational resources to help facilitate learning and academic performance.

EdTech represents the combined use of computer technology and educational theory/practice to facilitate student learning. Educational technology creates, uses and manages technological processes and educational resources to help improve student academic performance. In addition to knowledge drawn from educational practice, educational technology uses networking, education techniques, psychology, sociology, artificial intelligence and IT technology.

EdTech uses knowledge learned from educational practice. It uses networking, education techniques, psychology, sociology, artificial intelligence and IT technology to develop solutions. It encompasses a number of educational practice domains including learning theory, computer-based training, online learning and mobile learning.

Both education-focused and non-academic institutions are participating in the digitization process powered by EdTech tools and advanced technologies such as inclusion of AI, AR/VR, robotics, and many other technologies. The adoption of EdTech solutions will be widespread with positive impacts ranging from K-12 to higher education, adult and professional learning. We predict that 90% of all formal education programs will rely upon EdTech tools by 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction
2.1 The Educational Technology Market
2.1.1 Distance Learning
2.1.2 Corporate Learning and Training
2.1.3 K-12 Level Education
2.1.4 Self-Paced Learning
2.2 Key EdTech Market Considerations
2.2.1 Inclusions and Exclusions
2.2.2 Distance Education/On-Demand Learning
2.2.3 Evidence Based Methodology
2.2.4 Whole Child Learning Technology
2.2.5 EdTech Infrastructure
2.3 Material Changes in Education
2.4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
2.5 Student and Teacher Benefits
2.6 EdTech Business Model and Pricing
2.7 Regulatory Analysis
2.7.1 UGC Regulation
2.7.2 Higher Education Opportunity Act
2.7.3 Distance Learning and Innovation Regulation
2.8 Market Driver Analysis
2.9 Market Challenge Analysis
2.10 Value Chain Analysis
2.10.1 Educational Institutions
2.10.2 Enterprise
2.10.3 Government and Regulatory Bodies
2.10.4 MOOC Providers
2.10.5 OEMs
2.10.6 Software Solution Providers
2.10.7 Technology Solution Providers

3.0 Education Technology and Application Analysis
3.1 Hardware Analysis
3.1.1 Interactive Displays
3.1.2 Interactive Projectors
3.1.3 Video Conferencing Systems
3.2 Software Solution Analysis
3.2.1 Learning Management Systems
3.2.2 Student Information Systems
3.2.3 Classroom Assessment Systems
3.2.4 Classroom Collaboration Systems
3.2.5 Classroom Management Systems
3.2.6 Document Management Systems
3.2.7 Student Response Systems
3.2.8 Talent Management Systems
3.2.9 Lecture Capture Solutions
3.3 Enabling Technology Analysis
3.3.1 Gamification
3.3.2 Data Analytics
3.3.3 VR and AR
3.3.4 ERP Solutions
3.3.5 Security Solutions
3.3.6 Blockchain Solutions
3.3.7 Haptic Solutions
3.3.8 AI and Machine Learning
3.3.9 Robotics Solutions
3.3.10 Holographic Engagement Solutions
3.4 Content and Service Analysis
3.5 Applications by User Type
3.5.1 Educational Institutions
3.5.2 Consumer Focused Businesses
3.6 EdTech Sub-Market Analysis
3.6.1 Distance Learning Services
3.6.2 Virtual Classroom Infrastructure and Devices
3.6.3 Interactive Learning Solutions
3.6.4 EdTech Administrative Systems
3.7 Case Study Analysis
3.7.1 Cisco
3.7.1.1 Universidad Panamerica
3.7.1.2 Utah State University
3.7.1.3 Oklahoma Howe Public Schools
3.7.1.4 Romania Ministry of Education
3.7.1.5 San Jose State University
3.7.1.6 UNC Pembroke
3.7.2 eLearning Company and IBM Watson
3.7.3 Google
3.7.3.1 Classcraft Classroom Gamification
3.7.3.2 DataViz Data Analytics
3.7.4 Microsoft Empowerment
3.7.5 SplashLearn Gamified Platform
3.7.6 Goldman Sachs Reach Capital Fund
3.8 Online Learner Analysis

4.0 Educational Technology Company Analysis
4.1 EdTech by Systems, Infrastructure and Products
4.1.1 EdTech Systems Providers
4.1.2 EdTech Infrastructure Providers
4.1.3 EdTech Product Providers
4.2 Detailed Analysis of Select EdTech Companies
4.2.1 17zuoye
4.2.2 2U INC
4.2.3 Age of Learning
4.2.4 Apple
4.2.5 Blackboard
4.2.6 BYJU'S
4.2.7 Campus Management
4.2.8 Cisco
4.2.9 Cornerstone OnDemand
4.2.10 Coursera
4.2.11 D2L
4.2.12 Dell EMC
4.2.13 Discovery Education
4.2.14 Edutech
4.2.15 edX
4.2.16 Ellucian
4.2.17 Google
4.2.18 Hujiang
4.2.19 IBM
4.2.20 Instructure
4.2.21 iTutorGroup
4.2.22 Lenovo
4.2.23 Microsoft
4.2.24 Oracle
4.2.25 Pexip
4.2.26 Promethean
4.2.27 SAP
4.2.28 Smart Technologies
4.2.29 Udacity
4.2.30 Udemy
4.2.31 upGrad Education Private Limited
4.2.32 Vidyo
4.2.33 VIPKid
4.2.34 Workday
4.2.35 Yuanfudao
4.3 EdTech Market Leader Solutions
4.3.1 Microsoft
4.3.2 Google
4.3.3 Blackboard
4.3.4 Pearson
4.3.5 Advantis Systems
4.3.6 IBM
4.3.7 Promethean World
4.3.8 Ellucian

5.0 EdTech Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026
5.1 Global EdTech Market 2021 - 2026
5.1.1 Global EdTech Market by Technology
5.1.1.1 Global EdTech Market by Hardware
5.1.1.2 Global EdTech Market by Software
5.1.1.3 Global EdTech Market by Enabling Technology
5.1.2 Global EdTech Market by User Type
5.1.2.1 Global EdTech Market by Education Institute
5.1.3 Global EdTech Market by Deployment Model
5.1.4 Global EdTech Market by Distance Learning Service 2021 - 2026
5.1.4.1 Global EdTech Distance Learning Service Market by Segment
5.1.5 Global EdTech Market by Virtual Classroom Infrastructure and Devices 2021 - 2026
5.1.5.1 Global EdTech Virtual Classroom Infrastructure and Devices Market by Segment
5.1.6 Global EdTech Market by Interactive Learning Solutions 2021 - 2026
5.1.6.1 Global EdTech Interactive Learning Solutions Market by Segment
5.1.7 Global EdTech Market by Administrative Systems 2021 - 2026
5.1.7.1 Global EdTech Administrative Systems Market by Segment
5.2 Regional EdTech Market 2021 - 2026
5.2.1 North America EdTech Market by Country
5.2.2 Europe EdTech Market by Country
5.2.3 APAC EdTech Market by Country
5.2.4 MEA EdTech Market by Country
5.2.5 Latin America EdTech Market by Country

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e343l9

