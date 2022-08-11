U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

Global Educational Robot Market Report 2022: Widespread Adoption of E-Learning Techniques, Including Teaching Robots, Digital Whiteboards and Flip Classrooms Creating Avenues for Further Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Educational Robot Market

Educational Robot Market
Educational Robot Market

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Educational Robot Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global educational robot market reached a value of US$ 1.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.5% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An educational robot is a learning support tool that uses realistic educational simulations to facilitate skill acquisition in students of all age groups. It delivers content based on science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics or applied mathematics (STEAM) fields, along with computer programming, linguistics, history and geography. These robots can perform various functions, including gestures, voice control and advanced mechanics to keep children engaged, entertained and educated. Working with them has proven to result in improved creative problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills among students. Owing to this, these robots find extensive application across academic establishments, such as special-education institutes, schools and colleges offering higher education.

The emerging trend of digitization, along with the increasing utilization of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technologies in the education sector, are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to their effective interactive capabilities, educational robots are rapidly being adopted in K-5 and K-12 schools and other educational institutes.

Furthermore, widespread adoption of e-learning techniques, including teaching robots, digital whiteboards and flip classrooms, to offer an advantageous way of knowledge dissemination, has provided a boost to the market growth. Additionally, technological innovations, such as the development of advanced variants equipped with autonomous navigation and environmental sensors to detect obstacles in the vicinity, have made these robots more user-friendly and enhanced their overall operational ability. Other factors, including increasing investments in the education sector by both government and non-government organizations (NGOs), extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of robotics and the availability of affordable educational robots, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global educational robot market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, product type and end-user.

Breakup by Component:

  • Hardware

  • Sensors

  • Actuator

  • Power Source

  • Control System

  • Others

  • Software

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Humanoid

  • Non-Humanoid

Breakup by End-User:

  • K-12

  • Universities

  • Others

Breakup Region:North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Educational Robot Market

6 Market Breakup by Component

7 Market Breakup by Product Type

8 Market Breakup by End-User

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Indicators

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Adele Robots

  • Aisoy Robotics

  • Arrick Robotics

  • Blue Frog Robotics

  • DST Robot Co.

  • Hanson Robotics

  • Idmind

  • Macco Robotics

  • Pal Robotics

  • Primo Toys

  • Probotics America

  • Qihan Technology Co.

  • Robobuilder

  • Robotis

  • Softbank Robo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p18d3y

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


