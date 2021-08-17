U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

Global EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices Report 2021-2027 - Growing Prevalence of Obesity, Cardiovascular and Autoimmune Diseases Drive Demand

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027.

Electroencephalograph Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electromyography/Evoked Potential Units segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $296.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$296.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$357.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Monitoring of Brain's Activity Gains Importance Globally

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Developed Regions Dominate, While Developing Markets to Drive Growth

  • EEG Leads the Pack

  • Competitive Scenario

  • Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand

  • Rising Disease Prevalence Fuels Market Growth

  • Healthcare Economics and its Impact on Medical Device Spending

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 37 Featured)

  • Cadwell Laboratories, Inc. (US)

  • Compumedics Limited (Australia)

  • EB Neuro S.P.A. (Italy)

  • Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (US)

  • Lifelines Neurodiagnostic Systems, Inc. (US)

  • Natus Medical Incorporated (US)

  • NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (US)

  • Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

  • Nihon Kohden America, Inc. (US)

  • Noraxon U.S.A., Inc. (US)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Superior Benefits Puts EEG Ahead of Its Competition

  • Technology-Driven Products Gain Acceptance

  • Australian Scientist Develops BARIndex Technology for Interpreting EEG Data

  • Market Witnesses Launch of Improved EEG Amplifier Technologies

  • Growing Prevalence of Obesity, Cardiovascular and Autoimmune Diseases Drive Demand

  • Higher Incidences of Epilepsy in Developing Countries Propel EEG-EMG Market

  • Dearth of EEG Technicians Expected to Boost Demand for Automated Equipment

  • EEG Processor Market to Grow at Brisk Pace

  • Growing Demand for Long-Term Monitoring of Neurological Diseases

  • Neonatal EEG Monitoring - Facilitating Early Detection of Brain Damage in Infants

  • Rising Significance of EEG Systems in Intensive Care Units

  • Video EEG Monitoring Systems - Ideal for Long-Term Epilepsy Monitoring

  • Brain Signal Analysis Software Market to Register Robust Growth

  • Limitations Prevent Proliferation of Wearable EEG Systems

  • Medical Device Electrodes Market to Register Robust Growth

  • Trends in EEG Electrodes

  • Surface Electrodes -The Most Popular EEG Electrode Option

  • Technological Advancements in EEG Electrodes

  • A Review of Select Other Technologies for EEG Electrodes

  • Combination Material-Based EEG Electrodes - Most Common and Affordable

  • Disposable EEG Electrodes - Advantages and Disadvantages

  • Dry, Portable Electrode Sets Take EEG beyond Laboratory

  • Smartphone-Enabled EEG for Rapid Brain Injury Identification

  • New, Less-Damaging Soft Electrodes Improve Diagnostic Outcomes in Brain Function

  • Dissolvable Electrodes in Development for Brain Diagnosis

  • New Miniature Ear-borne Electrodes Enable Unobtrusive EEG Recording

  • Engineers from Imperial College Develop Novel EEG Device

  • Imec and Holst Centre Unveil Portable Wireless EEG Device

  • NIC Scientists Discover New Process to Accurately Detect Brain's Electrical Activity

  • Scientists Develop ICA Technique for Capturing Brain Dynamics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Japan

  • China

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest Of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Australia

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Rest Of Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest Of Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Iran

  • Israel

  • Saudi Arabia

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Rest Of Middle East

  • Africa

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 37

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbnusb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-eeg-emg-and-evoked-potential-devices-report-2021-2027---growing-prevalence-of-obesity-cardiovascular-and-autoimmune-diseases-drive-demand-301357134.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

