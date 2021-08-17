Global EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices Report 2021-2027 - Growing Prevalence of Obesity, Cardiovascular and Autoimmune Diseases Drive Demand
DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027.
Electroencephalograph Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electromyography/Evoked Potential Units segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $296.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$296.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$357.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Monitoring of Brain's Activity Gains Importance Globally
Recent Market Activity
Developed Regions Dominate, While Developing Markets to Drive Growth
EEG Leads the Pack
Competitive Scenario
Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand
Rising Disease Prevalence Fuels Market Growth
Healthcare Economics and its Impact on Medical Device Spending
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 37 Featured)
Cadwell Laboratories, Inc. (US)
Compumedics Limited (Australia)
EB Neuro S.P.A. (Italy)
Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (US)
Lifelines Neurodiagnostic Systems, Inc. (US)
Natus Medical Incorporated (US)
NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (US)
Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
Nihon Kohden America, Inc. (US)
Noraxon U.S.A., Inc. (US)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Superior Benefits Puts EEG Ahead of Its Competition
Technology-Driven Products Gain Acceptance
Australian Scientist Develops BARIndex Technology for Interpreting EEG Data
Market Witnesses Launch of Improved EEG Amplifier Technologies
Growing Prevalence of Obesity, Cardiovascular and Autoimmune Diseases Drive Demand
Higher Incidences of Epilepsy in Developing Countries Propel EEG-EMG Market
Dearth of EEG Technicians Expected to Boost Demand for Automated Equipment
EEG Processor Market to Grow at Brisk Pace
Growing Demand for Long-Term Monitoring of Neurological Diseases
Neonatal EEG Monitoring - Facilitating Early Detection of Brain Damage in Infants
Rising Significance of EEG Systems in Intensive Care Units
Video EEG Monitoring Systems - Ideal for Long-Term Epilepsy Monitoring
Brain Signal Analysis Software Market to Register Robust Growth
Limitations Prevent Proliferation of Wearable EEG Systems
Medical Device Electrodes Market to Register Robust Growth
Trends in EEG Electrodes
Surface Electrodes -The Most Popular EEG Electrode Option
Technological Advancements in EEG Electrodes
A Review of Select Other Technologies for EEG Electrodes
Combination Material-Based EEG Electrodes - Most Common and Affordable
Disposable EEG Electrodes - Advantages and Disadvantages
Dry, Portable Electrode Sets Take EEG beyond Laboratory
Smartphone-Enabled EEG for Rapid Brain Injury Identification
New, Less-Damaging Soft Electrodes Improve Diagnostic Outcomes in Brain Function
Dissolvable Electrodes in Development for Brain Diagnosis
New Miniature Ear-borne Electrodes Enable Unobtrusive EEG Recording
Engineers from Imperial College Develop Novel EEG Device
Imec and Holst Centre Unveil Portable Wireless EEG Device
NIC Scientists Discover New Process to Accurately Detect Brain's Electrical Activity
Scientists Develop ICA Technique for Capturing Brain Dynamics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
United States
Canada
Japan
China
Europe
France
Germany
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Russia
Rest Of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Rest Of Latin America
Middle East
Iran
Israel
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Rest Of Middle East
Africa
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 37
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbnusb
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-eeg-emg-and-evoked-potential-devices-report-2021-2027---growing-prevalence-of-obesity-cardiovascular-and-autoimmune-diseases-drive-demand-301357134.html
SOURCE Research and Markets