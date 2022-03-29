U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,620.53
    +45.01 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,207.61
    +251.72 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,590.04
    +235.13 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,125.81
    +47.75 (+2.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.20
    -1.76 (-1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.30
    -23.50 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    -0.29 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1086
    +0.0097 (+0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3890
    -0.0880 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3084
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8540
    -1.0200 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,473.69
    -225.59 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,098.05
    +4.68 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.25
    +64.11 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

Global Egg Packaging Market to Surpass US$ 7,671.8 Mn by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

·4 min read

SEATTLE, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global Egg Packaging Market was valued at US$ 4,923.8 Mn in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Coherent Market Insights Logo
Coherent Market Insights Logo

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Egg Packaging Market:

Rising egg production and consumer demand for easy transportation and highly cost-effective customized packaging are expected to drive the egg packaging market growth. Optimal egg protection that prevents breaking of eggs throughout the supply chain, from storage through distribution and transportation. Molded egg packaging preserves the quality of egg by preventing moisture loss and rotting. Additionally, molded packaging is ergonomic and tactile, making it ideal for eggs.

In recent times, environmental solutions have been in trend. Paper egg box is a cost-effective way to store eggs, which is also recyclable. Egg packaging which made from paper and cardboard are compostable. Responsible recycling of waste paper and packaging reduces litter and landfill. It reduces waste from breakage, spoilage, and contamination while also extending the product's shelf life. The egg packaging market is growing due to factors such as cost-effectiveness, lightweight, and ease of handling of eggs in recyclable packaging such as paper, cardboard, and cartons.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2705

Key Market Takeaways

The global egg packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period (2021-2028). . The market is driven by the significant growth in the food and beverage industry. Due to Rapid growth of restaurants, hotels, cafes, and bakeries and subsequent increase in these sectors experimenting with various egg-based dishes have resulted in increasing demand for effective egg storage and packaging solutions.

Major players operating in the global egg packaging market include Hartmann, Tekni-Plex, MyPak Packaging, Dispak, Celluloses De La Loire (CDL), DFM Packaging Solutions, Ovotherm, Pactiv, Huhtamaki, and DAVA Foods.

Major players are opting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and capacity expansion, owing to rising demand for egg packaging. For instance, in January 2020, a Denmark-based packaging company Hartmann announced its expansion in India with the acquisition of Mohan Fibre (Mohan Fibre is a leading provider of moulded fibre packaging for the fruit, poultry and food service industry) . The acquisition was made for US$ 18.08 million. This acquisition helps Hartmann to increasing their Egg and fruit packaging production globally.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2705

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Egg Packaging Market, By Material Type:

  • Paper

  • Plastic

  • Others

Global Egg Packaging Market, By Packaging Type:

  • Egg Cartons

  • Egg Trays

  • Others

Global Egg Packaging Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2705

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
Phone:
US: +1-206-701-6702
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +81-050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-egg-packaging-market-to-surpass-us-7-671-8-mn-by-2028--says-coherent-market-insights-301512718.html

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Lotto 6/49 jackpot: After 36 years of playing the same numbers, B.C. couple win $6,000,000 prize

    For 36 years, Chau Ming (Lana) Leung and her husband (Joery) Yiu Fai Leung have been playing the same Lotto 6/49 numbers, and they finally won the $6 million jackpot in the March 16 draw.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Climbing Today

    The share price of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), an electric vehicle (EV) company, skyrocketed this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be taking a second look at the EV stock and seeing a buying opportunity after its share price plummeted over the past six months. Its share price has fallen 49% over the past six months as many investors have fled high-growth stocks -- and EV stocks in particular -- as they've processed information about sky-high inflation, interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, and the war in Ukraine.

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • Why IGM Biosciences Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    In addition to reporting its fourth-quarter results, the clinical-stage biotech announced a lucrative new collaboration deal with Sanofi.

  • Why Mosaic Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Shares of fertilizer giant Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) tumbled 10.3% through 9:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, erasing two weeks of gains in the space of just 15 minutes of trading. There's no hard news to explain why Mosaic stock is falling, but in a note out this morning, StreetInsider.com pointed to a likely catalyst: peace talks between Ukraine and Russia as negotiations begin in Turkey, and Russia's promises to "reduce military action" in the northern parts of Ukraine, reports TheHill.com today. The conflict in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions on Russia have combined to send the prices of natural gas (used to produce nitrogen fertilizer), fertilizer itself, and fertilizer stocks up sharply since last February.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • Energy Transfer: A David Tepper-Backed Dividend Play

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest midstream energy companies in North America

  • CVS Health stock falls after Deutsche Bank downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Deutsche Bank downgrading CVS Health stock.

  • 7 Things Every Nio Investor Must Know

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on March 22, and it said it expects to deliver only about 25,000-26,000 vehicles in the first quarter. Nio's Q4 earnings conference call, in fact, revealed so much about the company's moves and plans that they should form a key part of your investing thesis in the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) stock. Here are seven such things about Nio you must know.

  • Legendary stock picker Peter Lynch made a remarkably prescient market observation in 1994

    Peter Lynch, the legendary stock picker who ran Fidelity’s market-beating Magellan Fund for 13 years, made a prescient observation in a speech he gave to the National Press Club back in October 7, 1994.

  • Here’s What Makes Berkshire Hathaway (BRk-B) a Smart Long-Term Buy

    Berkshire Hathaway, a multinational conglomerate holding company that is led by the legendary billionaire investor, Warren Buffett, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. Berkshire owns a wide variety of businesses, some in their entirety, some only in part. The second group largely consists of marketable common […]

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • Robinhood Is Rising, but This Nasdaq Stock Is Tuesday's Big Early Winner

    The stock market has taken a big hit in 2022, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been at the epicenter of the shift away from high-growth stocks toward more-conservative investment plays. As of 10:30 a.m. ET today, the Nasdaq was up nearly another 1%, clawing back to within 7.5% of where it started the year. One stock that helped to lead the charge higher was Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), which jumped to regain some of its lost ground since its initial public offering (IPO) last year.

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.

  • Kimberly-Clark spinoffs reunite, eye $65M in annual savings in deal to create one of Georgia's largest public companies

    The boards of both specialty materials manufacturers have each unanimously approved the deal, which was announced today and expected to close in the second half of 2022.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Rising. There’s a New Street-High Price Target.

    Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth raised his price target on chip maker Nvidia to $410 from $400, citing optimism after the company's investor day.

  • Why General Motors Stock Floored It on Tuesday

    Automotive giant General Motors (NYSE: GM) is having a terrific Tuesday, as its stock had risen a solid 5% at 11:40 a.m. ET. As CNBC reports, General Motors has so far racked up more than 65,000 reservations from customers interested in buying its new electric Hummer pickups and SUVs. In and of itself, that's an encouraging sign of consumer willingness to pay up for vehicles that will probably be priced well north of $100,000 (in initial versions at least).

  • Micron Stock Chart: The Key Levels to Know Before the Report

    Chipmaker Micron's stock is rallying ahead of the quarterly report. Here are the must-know trading levels.

  • QuantumScape May Bring Drivers an All-Electric Porsche 911, Report Says

    A report of a partnership with Porsche could answer the question of who the solid-state battery company began working with in December.

  • GME and AMC halted for volatility amid mini meme stock boom

    GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC) were halted briefly for volatility soon after the markets opened this morning amid a recent boom for 'meme stocks'.