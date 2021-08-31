U.S. markets open in 3 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,533.50
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,427.00
    +75.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,633.50
    +36.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,272.10
    +5.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.38
    -0.83 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.90
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.18 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.97
    -0.42 (-2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3771
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9050
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,508.08
    -437.73 (-0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.33
    +3.47 (+0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,139.83
    -8.18 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Global Eggshell Membrane Market By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read

The Global Eggshell Membrane Market size is expected to reach $198. 9 Million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 13. 2% CAGR during the forecast period. Eggshell membrane is the thin lining present in the outer covering of an egg.

New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Eggshell Membrane Market By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131530/?utm_source=GNW
It contains various kinds of nutrients and chemical elements, which make it suitable for its usage in a wide variety of products. It is majorly used as a dietary supplement and is primarily made up of fibrous proteins like collagen type I. Moreover, the eggshell membrane naturally consists of a high level of keratin, elastin and hyaluronic acid. These elements are very important for skin and hair growth. It also contains dietary proteins, acids, minerals and enzymes, which helps in promoting joint health.

There is increasing popularity of eggshell membrane across many end-use domains as it emerged as one of the crucial ingredients for various products. In the last few years, the eggshell membrane has been increasingly used for supplementation, which further includes its application in cosmetic, dermatological, and nutraceutical products. One of the major reasons for the popularity of the product is that it has a natural elixir to cure arthritis that makes it suitable for the pharmaceutical sector. In recent times, the eggshell membrane has found a broad variety of applications in different products due to its numerous therapeutic benefits.

Covid-19 Impact

The outbreak of the global Covid-19 pandemic has changed the dynamics of many sectors of the market. Eggshell membrane is basically a waste product that has potential applications as an essential ingredient in nutraceuticals & functional engineering industries. In addition, the increasing health concerns among people related to the spread of the Covid-19 are projected to bring a positive impact on the eggshell membrane market. It is due to the growing consumption of nutritious products or supplements to boost the immune system. In addition, a high number of introductions of numerous new immune health products and ingredients in the market due to the global COVID-19 pandemic would accelerate the demand for eggshell membrane in the nutraceutical sector. Furthermore, the increasing usage of eggshell membranes in various food and beverage products is anticipated to create new lucrative opportunities for key market players during the forecast period.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Nutraceuticals, and Other Applications. The usage of the eggshell membrane in cosmetic and nutraceutical products is increasing as it helps in skin nourishment and preventing any kind of human joint health-related diseases that will drive the demand for the product in the market. In addition, eggshell membrane helps in the treatment of various diseases like calcium deficiency and connective tissue & joint disorder, which increases its application in the pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industry. This will further augment the demand for eggshell membrane in the market.

Type Outlook

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Hydrolyzed and Unhydrolyzed. Hydrolyzed eggshell membranes are commonly utilized by numerous industries around the world because they have the maximum content of membrane. This type of eggshell membrane contains various bioactive components, which can affect the physiology & presentation of the nails, skin, or hair. There is an increasing preference for hydrolyzed eggshell membrane from the supply and demand sides, which is estimated to spur the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register a promising growth rate during the forecast period. It is due to the increasing number of the key players penetrating in the regional eggshell membrane market in this region. In addition, this region is the largest producer of egg across the globe, which leads to the less cost of raw materials to obtain the eggshell membrane.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Kewpie Corporation, Microcore Research Laboratories India Private Limited, Ecovatec Solutions, Inc., Eggnovo S.L, Dutch Eggmembrane Protein Powder (DEPP) B.V., Stratum Nutrition (ESM Technologies, LLC), Certified Nutraceuticals, Inc., Bolise Co., Limited, Mitushi Biopharma, and Biova, LLC.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Application

• Food & Beverages

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Pharmaceutical

• Nutraceuticals

• Other Applications

By Type

• Hydrolyzed

• Unhydrolyzed

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Kewpie Corporation

• Microcore Research Laboratories India Private Limited

• Ecovatec Solutions, Inc.

• Eggnovo S.L

• Dutch Eggmembrane Protein Powder (DEPP) B.V.

• Stratum Nutrition (ESM Technologies, LLC)

• Certified Nutraceuticals, Inc.

• Bolise Co., Limited

• Mitushi Biopharma

• Biova, LLC

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131530/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • Zoom shares plummet in after-hours trading despite beating earnings expectations

    Zoom beat analysts' expectations for Q2, but its growth is slowing.

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • Here is Why Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Growth Rates Aren't Keeping Up With the Stock

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 29.7x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason, and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • Why Zoom Video and StoneCo Shares Are Falling After Hours Monday

    The stock market generally continued to move higher on Monday, buoyed by strong sentiment that the higher-growth area of the economy would continue to thrive. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) have fallen substantially from their highest levels of the past year, and even their latest financial results weren't able to generate much hope for an imminent rebound for the stocks. Zoom Video Communications saw its stock drop nearly 11% after the end of regular trading on Monday.

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Support.com's stock gains 38% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) shares closed 38% higher on Monday at $36.39 each as they continued to take part of a massive short squeeze rally.

  • Yandex Buys Uber Out of Food-Delivery, Self-Driving Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Yandex NV is buying out Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares in its food tech, delivery and self-driving businesses in an all-cash deal valued at $1 billion. The Russian internet giant will own 100% of Yandex.Eats, Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Delivery, as well as a self-driving venture that operates cars and drones, according to a statement Tuesday. Both boards have approved the deal, which is expected to close by year-end.Yandex had been looking to buy out Uber for over a year as the coro

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend aristocrats with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the stock market and dividend stocks […]

  • Apple’s Next iPhone Could Offer Satellite Service. Space Stocks Are Jumping.

    The news outlet MacRumors reported that the iPhone 13 may include a Qualcomm chip that supports low-earth-orbit satellite communications.

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Dogecoin

    A lack of competitive advantages for the "people's currency" makes these downtrodden stocks the more attractive buy.

  • Cracks Are Emerging in the Fed’s Floor as Key Target Rate Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the second time in two weeks, an indication that the glut of cash in the front-end is starting to spill into this corner of the funding markets. The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by 1 basis point to 0.08% on Aug. 27, the Fed said Monday. That’s closed the gap to the offering yield on the Fed’s overnight reve

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.