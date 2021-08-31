Global Eggshell Membrane Market By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The Global Eggshell Membrane Market size is expected to reach $198. 9 Million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 13. 2% CAGR during the forecast period. Eggshell membrane is the thin lining present in the outer covering of an egg.

It contains various kinds of nutrients and chemical elements, which make it suitable for its usage in a wide variety of products. It is majorly used as a dietary supplement and is primarily made up of fibrous proteins like collagen type I. Moreover, the eggshell membrane naturally consists of a high level of keratin, elastin and hyaluronic acid. These elements are very important for skin and hair growth. It also contains dietary proteins, acids, minerals and enzymes, which helps in promoting joint health.



There is increasing popularity of eggshell membrane across many end-use domains as it emerged as one of the crucial ingredients for various products. In the last few years, the eggshell membrane has been increasingly used for supplementation, which further includes its application in cosmetic, dermatological, and nutraceutical products. One of the major reasons for the popularity of the product is that it has a natural elixir to cure arthritis that makes it suitable for the pharmaceutical sector. In recent times, the eggshell membrane has found a broad variety of applications in different products due to its numerous therapeutic benefits.



Covid-19 Impact



The outbreak of the global Covid-19 pandemic has changed the dynamics of many sectors of the market. Eggshell membrane is basically a waste product that has potential applications as an essential ingredient in nutraceuticals & functional engineering industries. In addition, the increasing health concerns among people related to the spread of the Covid-19 are projected to bring a positive impact on the eggshell membrane market. It is due to the growing consumption of nutritious products or supplements to boost the immune system. In addition, a high number of introductions of numerous new immune health products and ingredients in the market due to the global COVID-19 pandemic would accelerate the demand for eggshell membrane in the nutraceutical sector. Furthermore, the increasing usage of eggshell membranes in various food and beverage products is anticipated to create new lucrative opportunities for key market players during the forecast period.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Nutraceuticals, and Other Applications. The usage of the eggshell membrane in cosmetic and nutraceutical products is increasing as it helps in skin nourishment and preventing any kind of human joint health-related diseases that will drive the demand for the product in the market. In addition, eggshell membrane helps in the treatment of various diseases like calcium deficiency and connective tissue & joint disorder, which increases its application in the pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industry. This will further augment the demand for eggshell membrane in the market.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Hydrolyzed and Unhydrolyzed. Hydrolyzed eggshell membranes are commonly utilized by numerous industries around the world because they have the maximum content of membrane. This type of eggshell membrane contains various bioactive components, which can affect the physiology & presentation of the nails, skin, or hair. There is an increasing preference for hydrolyzed eggshell membrane from the supply and demand sides, which is estimated to spur the growth of this segment during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register a promising growth rate during the forecast period. It is due to the increasing number of the key players penetrating in the regional eggshell membrane market in this region. In addition, this region is the largest producer of egg across the globe, which leads to the less cost of raw materials to obtain the eggshell membrane.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Kewpie Corporation, Microcore Research Laboratories India Private Limited, Ecovatec Solutions, Inc., Eggnovo S.L, Dutch Eggmembrane Protein Powder (DEPP) B.V., Stratum Nutrition (ESM Technologies, LLC), Certified Nutraceuticals, Inc., Bolise Co., Limited, Mitushi Biopharma, and Biova, LLC.



