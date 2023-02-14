The Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Solutions Market is forecast to grow by $12996.33 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Elderly And Disabled Assistive Solutions Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the elderly and disabled assistive solutions market and is forecast to grow by $12996.33 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Our report on the elderly and disabled assistive solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778675/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by initiatives by governments and NGOs, the growing number of disabled and aged people, and the growing number of road accidents resulting in serious injuries.

The elderly and disabled assistive solutions market is segmented as below:

By Product

Hearing devices

Mobility and ambulatory devices

Healthcare furniture and BSE

Vision and reading aids

By End-user

Hospital

Home care setting

Nursing homes

Assisted living facilities

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the growing customization as one of the prime reasons driving the elderly and disabled assistive solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing online retail sales and the growth of medical tourism will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the elderly and disabled assistive solutions market covers the following areas:

Elderly and disabled assistive solutions market sizing

Elderly and disabled assistive solutions market forecast

Elderly and disabled assistive solutions market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading elderly and disabled assistive solutions market vendors that include Blue Chip Medical Products Inc., Briggs Corp., Cochlear Ltd., Demant AS, DeVilbiss Healthcare GmbH, Electric Mobility Euro Ltd., Freedom Scientific Inc., GF Health Products Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Invacare Corp., LifeTec, MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Permobil AB, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Siemens AG, Sonova AG, Starkey Laboratories Inc., Sunrise Medical LLC, and WS Audiology AS. Also, the elderly and disabled assistive solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Story continues

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778675/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-elderly-and-disabled-assistive-solutions-market-is-forecast-to-grow-by-12996-33-mn-during-2022-2027--accelerating-at-a-cagr-of-7-3-during-the-forecast-period-301745510.html

SOURCE Reportlinker