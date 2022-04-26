U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,277.25
    -15.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,824.00
    -141.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,484.25
    -51.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,945.20
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.50
    +0.96 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.80
    +8.80 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0676
    -0.0041 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.57
    -0.64 (-2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2684
    -0.0061 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5360
    -0.6030 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,496.38
    +1,654.09 (+4.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.33
    +35.45 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.78
    +73.24 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Global Electric & Acoustic Guitar Strings Market Report to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Electric & Acoustic Guitar Strings Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Guitar strings can vibrate freely. Guitar strings are lengths of a flexible material that a musical instrument holds under tension controllably. Guitars typically have six strings with different thickness. Guitar string is the vibrating element.

Increasing sales of guitars across the world is expected to drive demand for electric & acoustic guitar strings over the forecast period. The increasing number of music festivals and live concerts at the global level is driving the sales of guitars. Participation of young generation in these concerts and festivals is promoting organization of music festivals and live concerts. For instance, according to a data published by SCI Maritime Training Institute (MTI), an integral part of The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. (SCI) in 2019, the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami drew over 180,000 guests and nearly 200 million eager hip-hop fans in May 2018.

Various electric & acoustic manufacturers have been focusing on the development of innovative products related to the target market. The new guitar strings coupled with innovations in strings will allow for improved tone when playing high up the neck of the instrument. Additionally, the innovative guitar strings do not require any expensive changes to guitar players' existing instruments.
Moreover, key players are focusing on various strategies such as regional expansion coupled with business expansion. For instance, in March 2020, D'Addario & Co., a manufacturer of strings for musical instruments, announced to commence direct distribution of its products to the Italian dealer network from June 2020. The company will provide a direct sales and marketing service to Italy from its office based in Lyon.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides in-depth analysis of global electric & acoustic guitar strings market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global electric & acoustic guitar strings market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include D'Addario & Co., Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Gibson Brands, Ernie Ball Inc., GHS Strings, C. F. Martin & Company Inc., Dunlop Manufacturing, Inc., Dean Markley USA, Inc., Kistron Co., Ltd., Rotosound Manufacturing Ltd., and DR Handmade Strings.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future products launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global electric & acoustic guitar strings market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, electric & acoustic guitar strings manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global electric & acoustic guitar strings market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

  • Research Objectives

  • Assumptions

  • Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Product Type

  • Market Snippet, By Application

  • Market Snippet, By Region

  • Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • PEST Analysis

  • PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Industry Trend

  • Mergers and Acquisitions

4. Global Electric & Acoustic Guitar Strings Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

  • Overview

  • Factors Affecting Global Electric & Acoustic Guitar Strings Market - COVID-19

  • Impact Analysis

5. Global Electric & Acoustic Guitar Strings Market, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Light

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

  • Custom Light

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

  • Extra Light

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Electric & Acoustic Guitar Strings Market, By Application, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Acoustic Guitar

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

  • Electric Guitar

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Electric & Acoustic Guitar Strings Market, By Region, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Regions, 2021 - 2028

  • North America

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Countries

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Latin America

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Countries

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

  • Europe

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Countries

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Countries

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • ASEAN

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Market Share Analysis, By Sub-Region, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Sub-Region, 2021 - 2028

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Sub Regions

  • Middle East

  • Africa

8. Competitive Landscape

  • Market Share Analysis

  • Company Profiles

  • D'Addario & Co.

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Gibson Brands

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Ernie Ball Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • GHS Strings

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • C. F. Martin & Company Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Dunlop Manufacturing, Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Dean Markley USA, Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Kistron Co., Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Rotosound Manufacturing Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • DR Handmade Strings.

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8i5k3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric--acoustic-guitar-strings-market-report-to-2028---size-share-outlook-and-opportunity-analysis-301532878.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

    (Reuters) -The small family office that is managing the wealth of the world's richest person and is helping put together the largest-ever acquisition to be carried out by one person is shrouded in secrecy. On Monday, Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion in a seminal moment for one of the world's most influential public forums. Musk - who is also the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and aerospace company SpaceX - revealed in a regulatory filing last week that the social media company should reach out to its family office as a point of contact regarding his proposed acquisition.

  • General Electric Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Beat; Confirms Lower End Of 2022 Profit Guidance

    "We're holding the outlook range we shared in January, but as we continue to work through inflation and other evolving pressures, we're currently trending toward the low end of the range," said CEO Larry Culp.

  • Google set to report Q1 earnings on Tuesday afternoon

    Google's parent company Alphabet is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon after the bell.&nbsp;

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Twitter says it's being acquired by Elon Musk for $44 billion

    Elon Musk and Twitter have agree to a sale of the social networking site for $44 billion.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Billionaires Absolutely Love

    Back in mid-February, when the latest round of 13Fs became due for the fourth quarter of 2021, it was readily apparent that billionaire money managers had a thing for innovative, high-growth stocks that were getting beaten down from their highs. In fact, you could go so far as to say that billionaires absolutely love the following three beaten-down growth stocks. The first fast-paced company wealthy money managers can't seem to get enough of is stay-and-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

  • 3M Posts Mixed Q1 Earnings, Trims 2022 Profit Outlook as Mask Demand Slumps

    "In response to feedback from our shareholders, starting in the first quarter we are reporting adjusted earnings to exclude costs for significant litigation," said CEO Mike Roman.

  • Ford begins production of the electric F-150 Lightning

    Ford's modern-day Model T moment has arrived.

  • Elon Musk’s $21 Billion Mystery: Where Will He Get Cash for Twitter?

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for the world’s richest man to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company’s board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear

  • UPS Tops Q1 Earnings Forecast, Plans $2 Billion Share Buyback Target

    "The agility of our network and the continued execution of our strategy, putting us on our way to achieving our 2022 consolidated financial targets," said CEO Carol Tomé.

  • Jeff Bezos Takes Aim at Musk’s Twitter Deal With China Jibe

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos posed a provocative question after Elon Musk clinched a $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.: whether that will make things difficult for Tesla Inc. in China.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billio

  • Plug Power CEO details building ‘the first green hydrogen network’ with Walmart and Amazon

    Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s deal with Walmart to provide a network for hydrogen trucks and the state of the green energy shift amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Valero profit beats estimates as refining margin more than doubles

    The company's shares, which have gained nearly 34% so far this year, rose as much as 3.2% in premarket trading. Global fuel demand rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels, while overall crude oil supplies tightened due to the Russia-Ukraine war, more than doubling Valero's quarterly refining margin to $3.21 billion from a year earlier. Refiners have also benefited from a surge in natural gas prices in Europe, which has reduced distillate inventories worldwide.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Sparking Interest From Insiders

    For investors seeking a clear path in the markets, some signal that will cut through all the noise and show just which stocks are likely to gain despite a growing storm of headwinds, the insiders cannot be ignored. We’re referring to corporate officers who hold high posts of responsibility within their firms. They’re CEOs and COOs and CFOs, Exec VPs and members of the Board, and these posts give them two undeniable attributes. First, a macro-view of the company and its prospects; and second, a n

  • Occidental, Hess, and 3 Other Oil Companies With Big Earnings Momentum

    Marathon Petroleum, Occidental, and the others have been winning the biggest upgrades to earnings estimates among large energy companies.

  • Alibaba Stock Drops to Its Lowest Level in 6 Years. What’s Behind the Latest Fall.

    The worsening Covid-19 situation in China is weighing on stocks, with companies including Alibaba, JD.com, and NIO notching stark declines.

  • PepsiCo cuts profit outlook on nagging inflationary pressures

    An un-PepsiCo earnings day, thanks to inflationary pressures.

  • Fmr. Disney exec says Bob Chapek fumbled 'Don't Say Gay': 'You cannot ride the fence'

    Disney's showdown in Florida continues to weigh on the company and its embattled CEO, Bob Chapek.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.