Global Electric & Acoustic Guitar Strings Market Report to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis
DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Electric & Acoustic Guitar Strings Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Guitar strings can vibrate freely. Guitar strings are lengths of a flexible material that a musical instrument holds under tension controllably. Guitars typically have six strings with different thickness. Guitar string is the vibrating element.
Increasing sales of guitars across the world is expected to drive demand for electric & acoustic guitar strings over the forecast period. The increasing number of music festivals and live concerts at the global level is driving the sales of guitars. Participation of young generation in these concerts and festivals is promoting organization of music festivals and live concerts. For instance, according to a data published by SCI Maritime Training Institute (MTI), an integral part of The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. (SCI) in 2019, the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami drew over 180,000 guests and nearly 200 million eager hip-hop fans in May 2018.
Various electric & acoustic manufacturers have been focusing on the development of innovative products related to the target market. The new guitar strings coupled with innovations in strings will allow for improved tone when playing high up the neck of the instrument. Additionally, the innovative guitar strings do not require any expensive changes to guitar players' existing instruments.
Moreover, key players are focusing on various strategies such as regional expansion coupled with business expansion. For instance, in March 2020, D'Addario & Co., a manufacturer of strings for musical instruments, announced to commence direct distribution of its products to the Italian dealer network from June 2020. The company will provide a direct sales and marketing service to Italy from its office based in Lyon.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of global electric & acoustic guitar strings market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global electric & acoustic guitar strings market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Key companies covered as a part of this study include D'Addario & Co., Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Gibson Brands, Ernie Ball Inc., GHS Strings, C. F. Martin & Company Inc., Dunlop Manufacturing, Inc., Dean Markley USA, Inc., Kistron Co., Ltd., Rotosound Manufacturing Ltd., and DR Handmade Strings.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future products launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global electric & acoustic guitar strings market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, electric & acoustic guitar strings manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global electric & acoustic guitar strings market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
Research Objectives
Assumptions
Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Product Type
Market Snippet, By Application
Market Snippet, By Region
Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
PEST Analysis
PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
Market Opportunities
Regulatory Scenario
Industry Trend
Mergers and Acquisitions
4. Global Electric & Acoustic Guitar Strings Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
Overview
Factors Affecting Global Electric & Acoustic Guitar Strings Market - COVID-19
Impact Analysis
5. Global Electric & Acoustic Guitar Strings Market, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Segment Trends
Light
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
Custom Light
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
Extra Light
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Electric & Acoustic Guitar Strings Market, By Application, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Segment Trends
Acoustic Guitar
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
Electric Guitar
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
7. Global Electric & Acoustic Guitar Strings Market, By Region, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Regions, 2021 - 2028
North America
Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
Countries
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
Countries
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Europe
Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
Countries
U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
Countries
China
Japan
India
South Korea
ASEAN
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Market Share Analysis, By Sub-Region, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Sub-Region, 2021 - 2028
Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)
Sub Regions
Middle East
Africa
8. Competitive Landscape
Market Share Analysis
Company Profiles
D'Addario & Co.
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Fender Musical Instruments Corporation
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Gibson Brands
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Ernie Ball Inc.
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
GHS Strings
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
C. F. Martin & Company Inc.
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Dunlop Manufacturing, Inc.
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Dean Markley USA, Inc.
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Kistron Co., Ltd.
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Rotosound Manufacturing Ltd.
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
DR Handmade Strings.
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
9. Section
