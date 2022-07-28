U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

Global Electric Bike Market (2022 to 2030) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Bike Market by Product Type - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Bike Market size was valued at USD 45.75 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 109.53 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.21% from 2022-2030.

Electric bike or e-bike are pedelecs, scooter, motorcycle, and other battery powered bikes, that are equipped with electric motor for propulsion. E-bikes can be partially pedaled or fully propelled by electric power, depending on their configuration. E-bikes help reduce carbon foot prints and are efficient commuting solutions.

Increasing global warming, drastic climate change, and escalating air pollution levels, emphasize on the need to switch from conventional fuels to renewable fuels, thereby propelling the growth of global electric bike market.

Market Dynamics and Trends

The global electric bike market is proliferating due to increasing consumer preferences for eco-friendly, energy conserving, and fuel-efficient commuting solutions that create lower impact on the environment.

Furthermore, factors such as inclination towards healthy-lifestyles, growing fitness trend, and increasing preference of recreational activities, specifically in youth, are expected to supplement the growth of electric bike market, throughout the forecast period.

However, high-cost of e-bikes, low battery capacity and higher maintenance requirements, are expected to impede the growth of global electric bike market during the forecast period.

Moreover, government regulations supporting the usage of e-bikes, increasing investment in R&D activities, growing trend of all-terrain e-bikes for commuting, and recreational activities in remote areas, are to create several lucrative opportunities in the global electric bike market, in coming future.

Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The global electric bike market share has been analyzed based on product type, drive mechanism, battery, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into pedelecs, throttle on demand, and scooter & motorcycle. Based on drive mechanism, the market is divided into hub motor, mid drive, and others. Based on battery, the market is fragmented into lead acid, lithium ion, nickel-metal hydride (NiMH), and others. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Geographical Analysis

North America region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR values in the global electric bike market, accounting for a moderate market share, throughout the forecast period. This is due to higher adoption of e-bikes, stringent emission standards, and higher inclination towards fitness-oriented culture in this region.

Asia Pacific dominated the global electric bike market, but this trend is expected to slowly change during the forecast period due to ban of e-bikes in certain regions of China. Moreover, growing fitness trend, presence of key manufacturers, and increasing consumer awareness towards eco-friendly transport solutions are to boost the growth of electric bike market in coming future.

Competitive Landscape

The electric bike market is highly competitive and consists of various market players. Some of the major market players include Accell Group, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Derby Cycle Co. Ltd., Fuji-ta Bicycle Co. Ltd, Jiangsu xinri e-vehicle Co. Ltd., Bionx International Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (GenZe), Tianjin Golden Wheel Group Co. Ltd., and Prodecotech LLC, among others.

The key players are employing strategies such as product launches, acquisition, and technical collaboration, in-order to gain stronger position in the global electric bike market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Electric Bikes Market - Executive Summary

3. Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Market Dynamics

4. Market Share Analysis
4.1. Market Share Analysis of Top Electric Bikes Providers, 2021

5. Global Electric Bikes Market, by Product Type
5.1. Overview
5.2. Pedelecs
5.3. Throttle on Demand
5.4. Scooter and Motorcycle

6. Global Electric Bikes Market, by Conversion Kit
6.1. Overview
6.2. Hub Motor
6.3. Mid Drive
6.4. Others

7. Global Electric Bikes Market, by Battery Type
7.1. Overview
7.2. Lead-Acid
7.3. Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion)
7.4. Nickel-Metal Hydride (Nimh)
7.5. Other Batteries

8. Global Electric Bikes Market, by Region
8.1. Overview
8.2. North America
8.3. Europe
8.4. Asia-Pacific
8.5. Rest of World

9. Company Profiles
9.1. Merida Industry Co. Ltd.
9.2. Stellantis N.V.
9.3. Bmw Group
9.4. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
9.5. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
9.6. Trek Bicycle Corporation
9.7. Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
9.8. Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
9.9. Accell Group N.V.
9.10. Rad Power Bikes
9.11. Powabyke
9.12. Damon Motorcycles
9.13. Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.
9.14. Pedego Electric Bikes
9.15. Tianjin Fuji-Ta Bicycle Co. Ltd.
9.16. Aima Technology Group Company Ltd.
9.17. Jiangsu Xingri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd
9.18. Pon Bike

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/low3mu

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


