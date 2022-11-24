Global Electric Boat Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Candela Technology, Corvus Energy, Domani Yachts and Duffy Electric Boat Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Boat Market By Propulsion, By Battery Type, By Range, By Power, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report the electric boat market was valued at $5.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $16.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031.



Electric boats utilize battery power to carry off marine operation. They often utilize renewable energy sources such as wind turbines, solar panels, and towed generators. They utilize marine-grade lead-acid, nickel-based and lithium-ion batteries for enhanced operational efficiency. Electric boats or vessels are generally available in diesel-electric, pure electric, or hybrid variants. In addition, electric boats comprise key components such as electric charger, battery bank, controller, and electric motor.

They operate silently as they do not use internal combustion; are cost-effective; have minimal fuel requirements; and are highly environment friendly. Moreover, these boats are mainly used for recreational purposes and ferrying a small number of passengers. Sometimes these boats are also utilized as rescue vessels to carry out sea operations efficiently.



The market is driven by introduction of regulations regarding emission of greenhouse gases, increase in demand for luxury vehicles with greater cabin comfort, and rise in production & sale of automotive. However, rise in demand for electric vehicles is the factor acting as a hindrance in the growth of the global electric boat market. On the contrary, increase in demand for multi-filtration system, and technological advancements are expected to create ample growth opportunities for the global electric boat market.



With increase in adoption of electric boats across the globe, need for charging infrastructure is also growing subsequently. Government and private organizations in several countries are working closely to setup electric boat charging infrastructure in their region to support e-mobility.

For instance, Aqua superpower, a UK based company has been rapidly building its network of marine "superchargers" across the globe. Built to the highest IP65 standards, each station provides AC and DC fast charger with a high output of 150kW, enabling fast recharging of electric boats.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the electric boat market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing electric boat market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the electric boat market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global electric boat market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: ELECTRIC BOAT MARKET, BY PROPULSION

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Pure Electric Boats

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Hybrid Electric Boats

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: ELECTRIC BOAT MARKET, BY BATTERY TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Lead-acid Battery

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Lithium-ion Battery

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Nickel-based Battery

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: ELECTRIC BOAT MARKET, BY RANGE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Less than 50 km

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 50 to 100 km

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 101 to 1,000 km

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 More than 1,000 km

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: ELECTRIC BOAT MARKET, BY POWER

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Below 5 KW

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Between 5 KW to 30 KW

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Above 30 KW

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: ELECTRIC BOAT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Market size and forecast

8.2 Passenger Boats

8.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3 Market analysis by country

8.3 Cargo Boats

8.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3 Market analysis by country

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 9: ELECTRIC BOAT MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Top winning strategies

10.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

10.5. Competitive Heatmap

10.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 ABB LTD

11.1.1 Company overview

11.1.2 Company snapshot

11.1.3 Operating business segments

11.1.4 Product portfolio

11.1.5 Business performance

11.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.2 Aquawatt Green Marine Technologies

11.2.1 Company overview

11.2.2 Company snapshot

11.2.3 Operating business segments

11.2.4 Product portfolio

11.2.5 Business performance

11.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.3 Boesch Motorboote AG

11.3.1 Company overview

11.3.2 Company snapshot

11.3.3 Operating business segments

11.3.4 Product portfolio

11.3.5 Business performance

11.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.4 Boote Marian GmbH

11.4.1 Company overview

11.4.2 Company snapshot

11.4.3 Operating business segments

11.4.4 Product portfolio

11.4.5 Business performance

11.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.5 Candela Technology AB

11.5.1 Company overview

11.5.2 Company snapshot

11.5.3 Operating business segments

11.5.4 Product portfolio

11.5.5 Business performance

11.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.6 Corvus Energy

11.6.1 Company overview

11.6.2 Company snapshot

11.6.3 Operating business segments

11.6.4 Product portfolio

11.6.5 Business performance

11.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.7 Domani Yachts

11.7.1 Company overview

11.7.2 Company snapshot

11.7.3 Operating business segments

11.7.4 Product portfolio

11.7.5 Business performance

11.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.8 Duffy Electric Boat Company

11.8.1 Company overview

11.8.2 Company snapshot

11.8.3 Operating business segments

11.8.4 Product portfolio

11.8.5 Business performance

11.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.9 Echandia Group AB

11.9.1 Company overview

11.9.2 Company snapshot

11.9.3 Operating business segments

11.9.4 Product portfolio

11.9.5 Business performance

11.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.10 ElectraCraft Power Boats

11.10.1 Company overview

11.10.2 Company snapshot

11.10.3 Operating business segments

11.10.4 Product portfolio

11.10.5 Business performance

11.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.11 Frauscher Bootswerft GmbH & Co KG

11.11.1 Company overview

11.11.2 Company snapshot

11.11.3 Operating business segments

11.11.4 Product portfolio

11.11.5 Business performance

11.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.12 Greenline Yachts

11.12.1 Company overview

11.12.2 Company snapshot

11.12.3 Operating business segments

11.12.4 Product portfolio

11.12.5 Business performance

11.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.13 Grove Boats SA

11.13.1 Company overview

11.13.2 Company snapshot

11.13.3 Operating business segments

11.13.4 Product portfolio

11.13.5 Business performance

11.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.14 Learboats USA, Inc.

11.14.1 Company overview

11.14.2 Company snapshot

11.14.3 Operating business segments

11.14.4 Product portfolio

11.14.5 Business performance

11.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.15 NavAlt Solar & Electric Boats Pvt. Ltd

11.15.1 Company overview

11.15.2 Company snapshot

11.15.3 Operating business segments

11.15.4 Product portfolio

11.15.5 Business performance

11.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.16 Quadrofoil d.o.o.

11.16.1 Company overview

11.16.2 Company snapshot

11.16.3 Operating business segments

11.16.4 Product portfolio

11.16.5 Business performance

11.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.17 RAND Boats ApS

11.17.1 Company overview

11.17.2 Company snapshot

11.17.3 Operating business segments

11.17.4 Product portfolio

11.17.5 Business performance

11.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.18 Ruban Bleu

11.18.1 Company overview

11.18.2 Company snapshot

11.18.3 Operating business segments

11.18.4 Product portfolio

11.18.5 Business performance

11.18.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.19 Soel Yachts B.V.

11.19.1 Company overview

11.19.2 Company snapshot

11.19.3 Operating business segments

11.19.4 Product portfolio

11.19.5 Business performance

11.19.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.20 Torqeedo GmbH

11.20.1 Company overview

11.20.2 Company snapshot

11.20.3 Operating business segments

11.20.4 Product portfolio

11.20.5 Business performance

11.20.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.21 Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

11.21.1 Company overview

11.21.2 Company snapshot

11.21.3 Operating business segments

11.21.4 Product portfolio

11.21.5 Business performance

11.21.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.22 X Shore

11.22.1 Company overview

11.22.2 Company snapshot

11.22.3 Operating business segments

11.22.4 Product portfolio

11.22.5 Business performance

11.22.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.23 Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

11.23.1 Company overview

11.23.2 Company snapshot

11.23.3 Operating business segments

11.23.4 Product portfolio

11.23.5 Business performance

11.23.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4z93c

