U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.73
    -0.21 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.90
    +11.30 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    +0.17 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0407
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2131
    +0.0073 (+0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3980
    -1.1750 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,624.64
    +258.56 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.36
    +5.79 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.60
    +1.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

Global Electric Boat Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Candela Technology, Corvus Energy, Domani Yachts and Duffy Electric Boat Among Others

·11 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Boat Market By Propulsion, By Battery Type, By Range, By Power, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

According to the report the electric boat market was valued at $5.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $16.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Electric boats utilize battery power to carry off marine operation. They often utilize renewable energy sources such as wind turbines, solar panels, and towed generators. They utilize marine-grade lead-acid, nickel-based and lithium-ion batteries for enhanced operational efficiency. Electric boats or vessels are generally available in diesel-electric, pure electric, or hybrid variants. In addition, electric boats comprise key components such as electric charger, battery bank, controller, and electric motor.

They operate silently as they do not use internal combustion; are cost-effective; have minimal fuel requirements; and are highly environment friendly. Moreover, these boats are mainly used for recreational purposes and ferrying a small number of passengers. Sometimes these boats are also utilized as rescue vessels to carry out sea operations efficiently.

The market is driven by introduction of regulations regarding emission of greenhouse gases, increase in demand for luxury vehicles with greater cabin comfort, and rise in production & sale of automotive. However, rise in demand for electric vehicles is the factor acting as a hindrance in the growth of the global electric boat market. On the contrary, increase in demand for multi-filtration system, and technological advancements are expected to create ample growth opportunities for the global electric boat market.

With increase in adoption of electric boats across the globe, need for charging infrastructure is also growing subsequently. Government and private organizations in several countries are working closely to setup electric boat charging infrastructure in their region to support e-mobility.

For instance, Aqua superpower, a UK based company has been rapidly building its network of marine "superchargers" across the globe. Built to the highest IP65 standards, each station provides AC and DC fast charger with a high output of 150kW, enabling fast recharging of electric boats.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the electric boat market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing electric boat market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the electric boat market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global electric boat market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: ELECTRIC BOAT MARKET, BY PROPULSION
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Pure Electric Boats
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Hybrid Electric Boats
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: ELECTRIC BOAT MARKET, BY BATTERY TYPE
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Lead-acid Battery
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Lithium-ion Battery
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Nickel-based Battery
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: ELECTRIC BOAT MARKET, BY RANGE
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Less than 50 km
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 50 to 100 km
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 101 to 1,000 km
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country
6.5 More than 1,000 km
6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: ELECTRIC BOAT MARKET, BY POWER
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 Below 5 KW
7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3 Market analysis by country
7.3 Between 5 KW to 30 KW
7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3 Market analysis by country
7.4 Above 30 KW
7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: ELECTRIC BOAT MARKET, BY APPLICATION
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Market size and forecast
8.2 Passenger Boats
8.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
8.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
8.2.3 Market analysis by country
8.3 Cargo Boats
8.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
8.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
8.3.3 Market analysis by country
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
8.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
8.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 9: ELECTRIC BOAT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Top winning strategies
10.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
10.4. Competitive Dashboard
10.5. Competitive Heatmap
10.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES
11.1 ABB LTD
11.1.1 Company overview
11.1.2 Company snapshot
11.1.3 Operating business segments
11.1.4 Product portfolio
11.1.5 Business performance
11.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.2 Aquawatt Green Marine Technologies
11.2.1 Company overview
11.2.2 Company snapshot
11.2.3 Operating business segments
11.2.4 Product portfolio
11.2.5 Business performance
11.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.3 Boesch Motorboote AG
11.3.1 Company overview
11.3.2 Company snapshot
11.3.3 Operating business segments
11.3.4 Product portfolio
11.3.5 Business performance
11.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.4 Boote Marian GmbH
11.4.1 Company overview
11.4.2 Company snapshot
11.4.3 Operating business segments
11.4.4 Product portfolio
11.4.5 Business performance
11.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.5 Candela Technology AB
11.5.1 Company overview
11.5.2 Company snapshot
11.5.3 Operating business segments
11.5.4 Product portfolio
11.5.5 Business performance
11.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.6 Corvus Energy
11.6.1 Company overview
11.6.2 Company snapshot
11.6.3 Operating business segments
11.6.4 Product portfolio
11.6.5 Business performance
11.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.7 Domani Yachts
11.7.1 Company overview
11.7.2 Company snapshot
11.7.3 Operating business segments
11.7.4 Product portfolio
11.7.5 Business performance
11.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.8 Duffy Electric Boat Company
11.8.1 Company overview
11.8.2 Company snapshot
11.8.3 Operating business segments
11.8.4 Product portfolio
11.8.5 Business performance
11.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.9 Echandia Group AB
11.9.1 Company overview
11.9.2 Company snapshot
11.9.3 Operating business segments
11.9.4 Product portfolio
11.9.5 Business performance
11.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.10 ElectraCraft Power Boats
11.10.1 Company overview
11.10.2 Company snapshot
11.10.3 Operating business segments
11.10.4 Product portfolio
11.10.5 Business performance
11.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.11 Frauscher Bootswerft GmbH & Co KG
11.11.1 Company overview
11.11.2 Company snapshot
11.11.3 Operating business segments
11.11.4 Product portfolio
11.11.5 Business performance
11.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.12 Greenline Yachts
11.12.1 Company overview
11.12.2 Company snapshot
11.12.3 Operating business segments
11.12.4 Product portfolio
11.12.5 Business performance
11.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.13 Grove Boats SA
11.13.1 Company overview
11.13.2 Company snapshot
11.13.3 Operating business segments
11.13.4 Product portfolio
11.13.5 Business performance
11.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.14 Learboats USA, Inc.
11.14.1 Company overview
11.14.2 Company snapshot
11.14.3 Operating business segments
11.14.4 Product portfolio
11.14.5 Business performance
11.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.15 NavAlt Solar & Electric Boats Pvt. Ltd
11.15.1 Company overview
11.15.2 Company snapshot
11.15.3 Operating business segments
11.15.4 Product portfolio
11.15.5 Business performance
11.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.16 Quadrofoil d.o.o.
11.16.1 Company overview
11.16.2 Company snapshot
11.16.3 Operating business segments
11.16.4 Product portfolio
11.16.5 Business performance
11.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.17 RAND Boats ApS
11.17.1 Company overview
11.17.2 Company snapshot
11.17.3 Operating business segments
11.17.4 Product portfolio
11.17.5 Business performance
11.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.18 Ruban Bleu
11.18.1 Company overview
11.18.2 Company snapshot
11.18.3 Operating business segments
11.18.4 Product portfolio
11.18.5 Business performance
11.18.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.19 Soel Yachts B.V.
11.19.1 Company overview
11.19.2 Company snapshot
11.19.3 Operating business segments
11.19.4 Product portfolio
11.19.5 Business performance
11.19.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.20 Torqeedo GmbH
11.20.1 Company overview
11.20.2 Company snapshot
11.20.3 Operating business segments
11.20.4 Product portfolio
11.20.5 Business performance
11.20.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.21 Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
11.21.1 Company overview
11.21.2 Company snapshot
11.21.3 Operating business segments
11.21.4 Product portfolio
11.21.5 Business performance
11.21.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.22 X Shore
11.22.1 Company overview
11.22.2 Company snapshot
11.22.3 Operating business segments
11.22.4 Product portfolio
11.22.5 Business performance
11.22.6 Key strategic moves and developments
11.23 Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
11.23.1 Company overview
11.23.2 Company snapshot
11.23.3 Operating business segments
11.23.4 Product portfolio
11.23.5 Business performance
11.23.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4z93c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-boat-market-report-to-2031---featuring-candela-technology-corvus-energy-domani-yachts-and-duffy-electric-boat-among-others-301686868.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Buy the fear like Warren Buffett. Here are 3 top stocks yielding as high as 9.2% — so you can ‘make your money on inactivity’

    Be greedy (and lazy) when others are fearful.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving or Black Friday? Here are the 2022 holiday hours

    What time does the stock market close the day before Thanksgiving? Is the stock market open on Black Friday?

  • FTX Assets Missing, Stolen; This Fund Sees Bitcoin At $1 Million

    FTX lawyers say a substantial amount of assets are missing or stolen in latest bankruptcy proceedings; Cathie Wood still sees Bitcoin at $1 million

  • Cathie Wood sticks by bitcoin price target of $1 million per token

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova discusses ARK Invest Founder Cathie Wood doubling down on bitcoin despite worries of an FTX contagion effect in crypto.

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year, energy companies raked in big profits, allowing those in the sector to pay down debt and reward shareholders with fat dividends. Although energy stocks are up significantly, supply-related events could push oil prices even higher. Additionally, further European sanctions on Russian oil will go into effect on Dec. 5, and the U.S. and other G7 members are looking to put a price cap on Russian oil -- all of which could disrupt supplies.

  • 2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The word "hypergrowth" does not describe the current technology bear market. Such a change may point to buying opportunities in tech stocks such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). Amid the moratorium on student loan payments because of the pandemic, it had to pivot into other areas of finance.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought More of This Cheap Stock

    Investors anxiously await the quarterly release of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F regulatory filing. It reveals which stocks Warren Buffett's holding company bought and sold during each quarter, and that gives investors lots of food for thought about investments. The third-quarter filing offered some interesting news for Buffett-followers, such as a new position in building products company Louisiana-Pacific.

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    In the early days of the pandemic, investors bet Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) would be a coronavirus vaccine winner. When the biotech's vaccine candidate fell behind, though, investors lost faith. With its shares down almost 90% this year, you may be wondering if Novavax presents a great buying opportunity.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Down 38% to 49% That You Can Buy Right Now

    Both of these stocks have great long-term prospects and offer an attractive dividend in the meantime.

  • Insiders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$4.1m worth of stock at a high price

    Despite the fact that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock rose 5.1% last week, insiders who sold US$4.1m...

  • Is Amazon Stock Really a Cheap Buy? Here's What the Charts Say

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the best-performing stocks of the past generation, but 2022 has mostly been a disaster for the tech giant. The stock is down 47% year to date, revenue growth has slowed to all-time lows, it's closed dozens of warehouses after overestimating demand, shuttered once-promising projects like Amazon Care, and just reported that it's laying off 10,000 corporate employees. While it's clear Amazon has struggled this year, those challenges seem well-reflected in Amazon's stock price.

  • Buying Verizon Stock for Its Dividend? Read This First.

    Among the telecoms is Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), the second-largest provider behind AT&T. The stock sports an attractive 6.89% dividend yield, which also places it in red-flag territory. Often, when a stock's dividend yield rises higher than 5%, it's seen as a warning sign that the company won't be able to pay its dividend obligations sustainably. Should Verizon shareholders be concerned?

  • Musk shuns EU as Twitter disbands entire Brussels office - latest updates

    Elon Musk has disbanded Twitter's entire office in Brussels after a row over the policing of the social network's content in the bloc.

  • Billionaire George Soros Embraces Ford

    The legendary investor continues to believe that the Dearborn automaker will be one of the winners in the auto market.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Thanksgiving and Black Friday Trading Hours.

    Instead of gearing up to trade Thursday, investors may be defrosting their Thanksgiving turkeys—and clipping coupons ahead of Black Friday.

  • Coupa Software (COUP) Soars 28.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Coupa Software (COUP) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.