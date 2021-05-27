Global Electric Brake Booster Market Size Will Reach USD 4,108.4 Million 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global Electric Brake Booster Market in 2020 was approximately USD 984.4 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.4% and is anticipated to reach around USD 4,108.4 Million by 2026. Top market manufacturers are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ACDelco, Ford Motor Company, FTE, Aisin, Bendix, Cardone, Crown Automotive, STMicroelectronics and others.

Electric braking systems are used when the driver applies the brakes to stop the vehicle. Electric brake boosters reduce the pedal pressure needed for braking. Boosters are mostly found in electric and hybrid automobiles.

The automotive brake booster is an essential component of the vehicle's safety system. The brake booster assists in converting the applied force into the necessary braking effect. The electric brake booster provides effective braking by communicating with the boosters, a master cylinder with an accumulator, and a hydraulic pump. Electric brake boosters operate on an electrically driven motor.

Industry Major Market Players

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

ACDelco

Ford Motor Company

FTE

Aisin

Bendix

Cardone

Crown Automotive

STMicroelectronics

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Vitesco Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG

Hitachi

Government Support for Deployment of Electric Vehicles

Manufacturers are striving to deliver enhanced products without compromising performance in order to deliver cost-effective and lightweight solutions. In order to meet the demand for vacuum-free braking, high-performance emergency braking assistance, and energy recovery, new production is focusing on building an integrated and compact braking system that can fulfill both present and future demands. Electric brakes are replacing conventional hand brakes in modern vehicles as they add useful functions such as interior aesthetics, space management, and crashworthiness. Furthermore, electric braking systems aid in the reduction of both power consumption and vehicle weight, implying that electric brakes will soon become a standard feature in new-generation automobiles.

Moreover, the government has implemented enticing laws and incentives to encourage the purchase of electric vehicles. It offers consumers a variety of advantages, including lower selling prices, no or cheap registration fees, and free charging infrastructure for electric vehicles at many charging stations. Furthermore, the government exempts import tax, road tax, and purchase tax based on various subsidies. Automakers have also been pushed to enhance their manufacturing of electric vehicles as a result of these subsidies. Furthermore, the government has made infrastructure investments and implemented advantageous policies. Citing an instance, over the forecast period, the United States government had invested USD 287 billion in highway expansion. In addition, the government will build EV charging stations across the United States to aid in the development of electric vehicles in the country. As a result, the rising preference for electric vehicles is also driving the electric brake booster market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Electric Brake Booster Market

The COVID-19 epidemic declined the auto sector, and the demand for electric automobiles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers suffered as a result of the disruption. According to the Society of Electric Vehicle Manufacturers, total electric vehicle registrations fell 20% in FY21 to 236,802 units, down from 295,683 in FY20. The largest segment of the three, electric two-wheelers (E2W), had a 6% drop in sales. In FY21, 143,837 electric two-wheeler units were sold, compared to 152,000 in FY20. During FY21, a total of 40,836 high-speed and 103,000 low-speed E2Ws were sold. The epidemic had the greatest impact on electric three-wheelers. The E3W category sold 88,378 units in FY20, down 37% from 140, 683 units sold the previous year. As a result, the production of vehicles has also declined which had a great impact on the electric brake booster market.

Global Electric Brake Booster Market: Segmentation

The global electric brake booster market is segregated into components, vehicle type, propulsion, and sales channel. The components are the hydraulic pump, accumulator, and master cylinder. In terms of vehicle type, the market has been classified into two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles. Based on propulsion, the industry has been bifurcated into battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles. The sales channel of the market is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket.

North America Region Dominates the Global Electric Brake Booster Market

The electric brake booster market in North America is the most developed. Several strategies have been developed by researchers from various universities and top-tier automobile parts companies. For instance, TRW Inc. has created a brake system with a programmable hydraulic booster that can regulate the pressure in the front caliper. This system is planned to be used to perform regenerative braking on a vehicle's front axle in an electric vehicle. In addition, the rising transportation sector has a significant impact on the European electric brake booster industry. Continental AG's brake systems business division manufactures roughly 10 million brake boosters annually in Jicin, Czech Republic. Furthermore, the worldwide electric brake booster industry is seeing substantial growth in China. Several vendors are attempting to break into the Chinese market. For example, Bosch Group, a supplier of technology and services for electric brake booster systems, is investing roughly EUR 100 million in a newly created production site in Nanjing, China. During the forecast era, Japan is expected to experience remunerative growth. Key players in the region are developing brake systems that can lower the amount of pedal pressure needed for braking and, as a result, companies are manufacturing electric brakes at a rapid rate, particularly for electric and hybrid vehicles in light of the electric vehicle revolution.

Browse the full “Electric Brake Booster Market by Components (Hydraulic Pump, Accumulator, and Master Cylinder), By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Vehicle, and Commercial Vehicle), By Propulsion (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Hybrid Electric Vehicle), By Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer, and Aftermarket): Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/electric-brake-booster-market

The global electric brake booster market is segmented as follows:

By Components:

Hydraulic Pump

Accumulator

Master Cylinder

By Vehicle Type:

Two Wheeler

Passenger vehicle

Commercial vehicle

By Propulsion:

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

