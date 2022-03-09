U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

Global Electric Bus Charging Station Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 5500 Million By 2028 at 40.2% CAGR Growth | E-Bus Charging System Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·9 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

[220+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Electric Bus Charging Station Market size & share revenue was worth around USD 600 Million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 5500 Million by 2028, with a CAGR of approximately 40.2% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their revenues, sales and strategies are JEMA Energy S.A., Siemens AG, Qingdao TGOOD Electric Co. Ltd., Advanced Vehicle Manufacturing Inc., Powerdale NV., Heliox B.V., Star Charge, Ekoenergetyka-Polska Sp. z o.o., GH Energy Inc., Proterra Inc., China Potevio Co. Ltd., ABB Ltd, Schunk Carbon Technology, Bombardier Inc., and others.

Tokyo, Japan, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Electric Bus Charging Station Market By Charger (On-Board and Off-Board), By Category (Opportunity Charging, Depot Charging, and Inductive Charging), By Power (> 450 kW, 151-450 kW, 50-150 kW, and <50 kW), By Connector (CCS, J1772, and Others) and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Electric Bus Charging Station Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 600 million in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 5500 Million by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 40.2% over the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

The report analyzes the electric bus charging station market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the electric bus charging station market.

What is Electric Bus Charging Station? How big is the Electric Bus Charging Station Market?

  • Market Overview:

An electric bus is an electric vehicle (EV), which means it runs on electricity rather than petrol, diesel, or gasoline. Unlike a hybrid vehicle, which uses a combination of battery power and an internal combustion engine, an electric bus runs entirely on electricity. As a result, electric vehicles are occasionally referred to as "all-electric vehicles" to emphasize that they do not use any other sort of power. The necessity for electric vehicles has arisen as carbon and several other toxic transportation gas emissions have increased. As a result, there is an increasing demand for business and residential charging infrastructure.

Electric buses are exploding onto the scene as a viable alternative to regular buses for cities, commercial transit companies, and schools. It's no surprise that these buses are gaining popularity because they are more environmentally friendly and can save you money over time.

To Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Electric Bus Charging Station Market, Visit @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/electric-bus-charging-station-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

  • 2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

  • 220+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

  • 2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of tables & figures

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Major Industry Players

Key players functioning in the global electric bus charging station market include;

  • JEMA Energy S.A.

  • Siemens AG

  • Qingdao TGOOD Electric Co. Ltd.

  • Advanced Vehicle Manufacturing Inc.

  • Powerdale NV.

  • Heliox B.V.

  • Star Charge

  • Ekoenergetyka-Polska Sp. z o.o.

  • GH Energy Inc.

  • Proterra Inc.

  • China Potevio Co. Ltd.

  • ABB Ltd

  • Schunk Carbon Technology

  • Bombardier Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the size of the Electric Bus Charging Station market and what is its expected growth rate?

  • What are the primary driving factors that push the Electric Bus Charging Station Market forward?

  • What are the Electric Bus Charging Station Industry's top companies?

  • What are the different categories that the Electric Bus Charging Station Market caters to?

  • What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

  • In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

  • What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Electric Bus Charging Station Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Electric Bus Charging Station market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 40.2%.

  • Through the primary research, it was established that the Electric Bus Charging Station market was valued at roughly USD 600 million in 2021 and is projected to reach around USD 5500 Million by 2028.

  • On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to be the largest and fastest-growing in the market.

  • Europe is expected to be the second-largest region accounting for approximately 26% of the global electric bus charging station market.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/electric-bus-charging-station-market

Global Electric Bus Charging Station Market: Growth Factors

  • Growing government ambitions for major transit electrification

Several significant factors have propelled the global electric bus charging station market, most notably increased government funding schemes and increased government aspirations for the electrification of mass buses. Furthermore, governments are launching significant programs to encourage the use of green energy-powered automobiles. E-mobility is now considered the most effective technology for reducing transportation exhaust emissions. Electric buses are rapidly replacing traditional diesel-fueled buses, exceeding the adoption of battery-powered vehicles. However, the high cost of setting up the electric bus charging infrastructure may hinder the global market's growth.

Electric Bus Charging Station Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 600 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 5500 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

40.2% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

JEMA Energy S.A., Siemens AG, Qingdao TGOOD Electric Co. Ltd., Advanced Vehicle Manufacturing Inc., Powerdale NV., Heliox B.V., Star Charge, Ekoenergetyka-Polska Sp. z o.o., GH Energy Inc., Proterra Inc., China Potevio Co. Ltd., ABB Ltd, Schunk Carbon Technology, and Bombardier Inc., among others

Key Segment

By Charger, By Category, By Power, By Connector, and By Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

In 2020, the unique COVID-19 outbreak had a minor impact on the global electric bus charging station market. Due to the disruption of the whole supply chain ecology, both production and sales of new vehicles came to a standstill around the world in Q1 and Q2 of 2020. Furthermore, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) had to wait until the lockdowns were removed before they could resume production, which harmed their businesses.

Several electric car manufacturers, notably in China, have already announced the introduction of 5G-capable automobiles. Although the majority of them have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Segmentation Analysis

The global electric bus charging station market is segregated on the basis of charger, category, power, connector, and region.

Based on charger, the market is divided into onboard and off-board. Among these, the onboard segment dominates the market. Based on category, the market is classified into opportunity charging, depot charging, and inductive charging. Over the forecast period, the depot charging category is expected to have the highest share.

By power, the market is classified into > 450 kW, 151-450 kW, 50-150 kW, and < 50 kW. In terms of power, the <50 kW group accounts for the lion’s share. By connector, the market is bifurcated into CCS, J1772, and others.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/electric-bus-charging-station-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com

Regional Dominance:

  • Asia Pacific market is predicted to be the largest and fastest-growing in the market

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are among the countries that make up the Asia Pacific area. The region is home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies, including China and India. The governments of these growing economies have recognized the global electric bus charging station market's growth potential and, as a result, have implemented a variety of efforts to recruit major OEMs for the construction of electric vehicle charging stations in their local markets. Charging network operators for EV charging stations, for example, have teamed up with several OEMs to promote free EV charging for EV drivers.

Recent developments

  • In February 2022, Causis E-Mobility, which is sponsored by a UK fund, intends to build factories for electric 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, and buses. The company's goal is to enter the whole value chain of electric vehicles, beginning with the establishment of an 8-gigatonne-hour lithium-ion cell factory, four manufacturing factories, and charging stations that will employ renewable energy sources.

  • February 2022: ABC Companies, a North American motorcoach seller, reported the completion of a 1,700-mile voyage through the Pacific Northwest in an all-electric Van Hool CX45E bus. The "Proterra Powered" electric bus drove from Newark to Seattle and back, using only public charging stations.

Browse the full “Electric Bus Charging Station Market By Charger (On-Board and Off-Board), By Category (Opportunity Charging, Depot Charging, and Inductive Charging), By Power (> 450 kW, 151-450 kW, 50-150 kW, and <50 kW), By Connector (CCS, J1772, and Others) and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/electric-bus-charging-station-market

The Global Electric Bus Charging Station Market is segmented as follows:

By Charger

  • On-Board

  • Off-Board

By Category

  • Opportunity Charging

  • Depot Charging

  • Inductive Charging

By Power

  • >450 kW

  • 151-450 kW

  • 50-150 kW

  • < 50 kW

By Connector

  • CCS

  • J1772

  • Others

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Key Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Charger, Category, Power, Connector, and By Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Leading Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Make an Inquiry before Buying Global Electric Bus Charging Station Market Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/electric-bus-charging-station-market

Browse More Related Report:

EV Charging Adapter Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ev-charging-adapter-market

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/electrical-vehicle-charging-station-market

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/electric-vehicle-supply-equipment-market-by-power-type-1164

Electric Brake Booster Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/electric-brake-booster-market

Electric Vehicles Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-electric-vehicles-market-by-vehicle-type-two-677

Electric Bus Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-electric-bus-market-by-bus-type-less-961

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com


