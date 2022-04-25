U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,228.50
    -38.75 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,432.00
    -296.00 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,245.75
    -107.75 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.90
    -25.80 (-1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.74
    -4.33 (-4.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.40
    -17.90 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.61 (-2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    -0.0067 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.88
    +7.20 (+31.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2719
    -0.0115 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1880
    -0.2370 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,550.12
    -1,192.17 (-3.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.93
    -52.65 (-5.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.30
    -160.38 (-2.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Global electric bus market size to showcase impressive growth curve through 2027

SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·7 min read
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP

: The most recent research report on ‘Global Electric Bus Market’ talks about the determinants facilitating the growth of industry as well as the challenges likely to hinder the development during the period 2022-2027.

Pune, India, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global electric bus market size was worth USD 33.72 billion in 2021 and is slated to continue growing during 2022-2027, backed by rising disposable income in developing nations, and increased use of electronic devices in the world.


The study gives a granular analysis of segments of the market by ascertaining their projected figures in terms of revenue share and growth rate to furnish a better understanding of the variables influencing the industry trends.

The market is assessed based on geographical scope to outline the regions contributing immensely to the profitability matrix of the corporate environment.

Along with the company names, the document provides basic details and recent strategies undertaken by prominent players in the business sphere to gain a competitive advantage through the assessment timeline.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4967865/

Moreover, massive advancements in electric buses coupled with their penetration in multiple sectors are helping the industry to register impressive growth through 2027.

Besides, higher concentration of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs) is augmenting the progress of the business sphere to a great extent.

In addition to this, strict environmental laws are anticipated to create lucrative avenues for businesses in worldwide electric bus market during the review period.

Segmental Overview:

In terms of propulsion type, the industry is classified into fuel cell electric bus, hybrid electric bus, battery electric bus. The battery vertical is estimated to record notable expansion during the speculated timeframe, owing to greater concentration of electric bus manufacturers across the globe.

Based on consumer type, the market is divided into fleet operator and government, wherein the latter segment is projected to hold a substantial revenue share during the study period, given the rising focus to provide convenience in transportation and greater comfort to commuters.

Regional Analysis:

Certified analysts claim that Asia Pacific market is poised to account for a remarkable revenue share during the speculated timeframe, on account of soaring urban population, high disposable income, and surging electronic technologies across the region.

Additionally, the surge in demand for manufacturers to develop quality vehicles by reducing errors and limiting variability for better comfort is further driving the regional expansion.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-electric-bus-market-value-volume-analysis-by-propulsion-type-battery-hybrid-fuel-cell-consumer-by-region-by-country-2022-edition-covid-19-implications-competition-and-forecast-2022-2027

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players influencing worldwide electric bus industry dynamics are King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd., BYD Co., Ltd., Proterra, Inc., Forsee Power, Scania AB, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, CAF Group, NFI Group, Inc., VDL Groep, and Volvo Group among others.

Global Electric Bus Market, By Propulsion Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

  • Fuel Cell Electric Bus

  • Battery Electric Bus

  • Hybrid Electric Bus

Global Electric Bus Market, By Consumer (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

  • Fleet Operator

  • Government

Global Electric Bus Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Europe

  • UK

  • France

  • Germany

  • Norway

Asia Pacific

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • China

America

  • Canada

  • United States

Middle East & Africa

Global Electric Bus Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

  • King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd.

  • BYD Co., Ltd.

  • Proterra, Inc.

  • Forsee Power

  • Scania AB

  • Mercedes-Benz Group AG

  • CAF Group

  • NFI Group, Inc.

  • VDL Groep

  • Volvo Group

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Electric Bus Market: Product Overview

4. Global Electric Bus Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2017-2021

4.2 Market Size, By Volume, 2017-2021

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Electric Bus Market

4.4 Global Electric Bus Market: Growth & Forecast

5. Global Electric Bus Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Electric Bus Market Segmentation, By Propulsion Type (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Electric Bus Market: By Propulsion Type (2021 & 2027)

5.3 By Battery Electric Bus- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.4 By Hybrid Electric Bus- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.5 By Fuel Cell Electric Bus- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6. Global Electric Bus Market Segmentation, By Consumer (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Electric Bus Market: By Consumer (2021 & 2027)

6.2 By Government- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.3 By Fleet Operator- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7. Global Electric Bus Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Electric Bus Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)

8. Americas Electric Bus Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

8.1 Americas Electric Bus Market by Value, by Volume: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.2 Americas Electric Bus Market: Growth and Forecast

8.3 Americas Electric Bus Market: Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation By Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Bus, Hybrid Electric Bus, Fuel Cell Electric Bus)

8.5 Market Segmentation By Consumer (Government, Fleet Operator)

9. Europe Electric Bus Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

9.1 Europe Electric Bus Market by Value, by Volume: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

9.2 Europe Electric Bus Market: Growth and Forecast

9.3 Europe Electric Bus Market: Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation By Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Bus, Hybrid Electric Bus, Fuel Cell Electric Bus)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Consumer (Government, Fleet Operator)
10. Asia Pacific Electric Bus Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

10.1 Asia Pacific Electric Bus Market by Value, by Volume: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

10.2 Asia Pacific Electric Bus Market: Growth and Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific Electric Bus Market: Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Bus, Hybrid Electric Bus, Fuel Cell Electric Bus)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Consumer (Government, Fleet Operator)

11. Global Electric Bus Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Electric Bus Market Drivers

11.2 Global Electric Bus Market Restraints

11.3 Global Electric Bus Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Electric Bus Market - By Propulsion Type (2027)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Electric Bus Market - By Consumer (2027)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Electric Bus Market - By Region (2027)

13. Competitive Landscape


Related Report:

Electric Bus Market Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 - 2028

Global Electric bus market share is forecast to showcase a profitable growth trajectory through 2028 subject to the alarming concerns being raised by growing GHG emissions from the transportation sector, in tandem with the growing trend of sustainable transportation. According to a recent study by the World Resource Institute, buses release an average of 0.66 kilograms of carbon dioxide per passenger mile, while long-distance buses making journeys longer than 20 miles produce 0.18 kgs of toxic CO2 per passenger mile. From regional point of view, the electric bus industry is diversified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The MEA electric bus market size is probable to foresee a CAGR of 5.5% through 2028, driven primarily by the thriving tourism sector and escalating penetration of global players.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://www.express-journal.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Electric vehicle demand spurs ‘white gold’ rush at California's largest lake

    The U.S. path to a future of electric vehicles runs through lithium-rich Imperial Valley, a region better known for its environmental degradation than as a model for sustainability.

  • Oil joins tumbling commodities as China COVID spread triggers fresh demand worries

    Oil prices picked up where they left off on Friday, with losses as worries over spreading COVID cases in China and Fed tightening weighing on demand prospects.

  • Indonesia to Allow Key Palm Oil Exports, Sparking Price Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil slumped on prospects that top producer Indonesia’s surprise ban of cooking oil exports will not be strict as feared. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerIndonesia will only halt exports of

  • China Looks to Sell Spare LNG as Virus Lockdowns Hit Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of liquefied natural gas, is trying to sell some spare supply due to fears that demand-sapping virus lockdowns could spread from Shanghai to other parts of the country.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentAnger in Japan as Ukra

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    This week, 165 S&P 500 companies, or about a third of the S 500, and nearly half the Dow Jones Industrial Average are scheduled to report earnings.

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • UPDATE 3-Beijing shoppers clear store shelves as district starts mass testing

    Beijing residents snapped up food and other supplies as the city's biggest district began mass COVID-19 testing of all residents on Monday, prompting fears of a Shanghai-style lockdown after dozens of cases in the capital in recent days. Authorities in Chaoyang, home to 3.45 million people, late on Sunday ordered residents and those who work there to be tested three times this week as Beijing warned the virus had "stealthily" spread in the city for about a week before being detected.

  • Surging Fertilizer Costs Are Pushing Food Prices Higher

    Given the uncertainty of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, high fertilizer—and food—prices may be here to stay.

  • Oil falls 4% as China COVID outbreak sparks demand fears

    The oil benchmark fell to $102.17 per barrel on the day, a fall of 4.2% and its lowest level in two weeks.

  • Indonesia's palm oil export ban leaves global buyers with no plan B

    Global edible oil consumers have no option but to pay top dollar for supplies after Indonesia's surprise palm oil export ban forced buyers to seek alternatives, already in short supply due to adverse weather and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move by the world's biggest palm oil producer to ban exports from Thursday will lift prices of all major edible oils including palm oil, soyoil, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil, industry watchers predict. "Indonesia's decision affects not only palm oil availability, but vegetable oils worldwide," James Fry, chairman of commodities consultancy LMC International, told Reuters.

  • Battery prices are soaring. So why are electric vehicles doing record sales?

    Electric car companies had a record-breaking start to 2022, despite rising prices. Can the industry keep its momentum?

  • U.S. refiners set for strong start to 2022 as fuel prices surge worldwide

    U.S. oil refiners expect strong first-quarter earnings as margins to sell gasoline and diesel strengthened due to a steep dropoff in refining capacity and crude oil supplies tightened because of Russia's war with Ukraine. Refining capacity worldwide has dropped during the coronavirus pandemic, with several less profitable oil refineries closing in the last two years. Seven U.S. independent refining companies are projected to post earnings-per-share of 61 cents, compared with a loss of $1.32 in first quarter of 2021, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • Union Pacific CEO: 'We are definitely seeing customers want to use more coal right now'

    According to Union Pacific CEO and President Lance Fritz, surging natural gas prices were one of the main reasons why the railroad company saw increased demand.

  • Alibaba's Freshippo adds more couriers, still unable to meet Shanghai demand

    Alibaba's supermarket chain Freshippo said on Sunday it was adding more couriers to meet high demand in Shanghai but this was not yet catching up with the rising needs of locked-down residents as the city battles a surge in COVID-19 cases. Shen Li, a vice president at Alibaba Group's Freshippo, told reporters on Sunday that while the company's delivery capacity had recovered to about 60-70% of pre-outbreak levels as more couriers were allowed back on the roads, many difficulties remained. China's most important economic hub has locked down most of its 25 million residents for more than three weeks in an effort to stamp out the country's largest outbreak since the virus first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019.

  • Asda, Morrisons cut prices of key items amid British spending squeeze

    Asda and Morrisons said on Monday that they would cut the prices of essential items, ratcheting-up competition in Britain's food retail sector against a backdrop of soaring inflation and slumping consumer confidence. Surging prices are causing the biggest squeeze on household incomes since at least the 1950s in Britain, where grocery price inflation hit 5.2% over the four weeks to March 20, the highest level since April 2012, industry data last month showed. Almost a quarter of people in Britain found it difficult to pay their household bills even before hikes in regulated energy prices took effect, an official survey showed.

  • Iron ore, steel futures slump on China lockdown fears

    China has ordered mandatory Covid-19 tests in Beijing's Chaoyang district amid a rise in cases and placed movement restrictions on other communities and areas in the district, state-run newspaper Beijing Daily reported Sunday.

  • The Numbers Behind A EU Ban On Russian Crude

    The political will to fully ban Russian energy imports is gathering momentum in Europe, but the ramifications of a full energy embargo cannot be underestimated

  • China Orders Top Coal Region to Ensure Supplies to Coastal Hubs

    (Bloomberg) -- China has called on its top producing province to guarantee thermal coal supplies to some of the industrial hubs on the coast threatened by power shortages.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMiners

  • JB Hunt says Shanghai’s lockdown will spell trouble for US ports again in July

    JB Hunt executives told investors that the Shanghai lockdown, combined with labor disputes at US West Coast ports, could create new disruptions for US supply chains in July.

  • Indonesia’s Surprise Palm Oil Ban Risks Overflowing of Storage

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil storage tanks in Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of the commodity, may start brimming as producers hold stocks to comply with the government’s move to ban exports of cooking oil and its raw materials to cool domestic prices.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as F