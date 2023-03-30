U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

Global Electric Fencing Market Size/Share Estimated to Attain USD 594.08 Million By 2032, at 6.3% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP
·7 min read
Polaris Market Research &amp; Consulting LLP
Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP

[115+ Pages Research Study] According to Polaris Market Research, the global electric fencing market Size & share was valued at USD 322.04 Million in 2022 and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.3%, to reach USD 594.08 Million by 2032. Permanent fence segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing cases of unauthorized border crossings. Some of the key players covered are Dare Products, Gallagher, High Tech Pet, Kencove, Mpumalanga, Parker McCrory, PetSafe, Premier1Supplies, Tru-Test Group and Woodstream and others.

New York, NY, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Electric Fencing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Permanent Fence and Portable Fence); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global electric fencing market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 322.04 Million in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 594.08 Million By 2032, at a CAGR of around 6.3% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Electric Fencing? How Big is Electric Fencing Industry?

  • Overview

An electric fence is a barrier that uses electric shocks to deter people and other animals from crossing a boundary. The growing demand for electric fences for security, land protection, and border control is driving market revenue growth. Electric fences are efficient and cost-effective, and recent global conflicts have led to increased border security spending.

In the agriculture sector, electric fences improve farm safety by keeping out wild animals and warning farmers of any breaches. The electric fencing market demand is expected to expand as farm owners adopt these systems. Electric fences are also used to secure warehouses and private homes, especially in high-crime areas.

Request Sample Copy of Electric Fencing Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/electric-fencing-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

  • 2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

  • 115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

  • 2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Key data covered in the market report

  • The study includes an analysis of factors driving, hindering, and creating opportunities for the industry.

  • The market performance is analyzed from a neutral standpoint.

  • The study covers recent trends and advancements in the industry.

  • The report provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and the strategies adopted by key players.

  • The report covers potential market segments and regions that demonstrate promising growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

  • Dare Products

  • Gallagher

  • High Tech Pet

  • Kencove

  • Mpumalanga

  • Parker McCrory

  • PetSafe

  • Premier1Supplies

  • Tru-Test Group

  • Woodstream

To Know More Information on Key Players, Request to Download a PDF Report Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/electric-fencing-market/request-for-sample

Key factors driving market growth

The electric fencing market size is expected to grow significantly due to increased demand for agriculture and security fence systems, particularly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Enhanced capacity, easy installation, and lightweight have contributed to the increasing popularity of electric fencing. Furthermore, barbed electric wires are expected to become more prevalent as they are used increasingly to enclose international borders.

The market is expected to expand as farmers adopt electric fences to protect their property. The solar fence market is growing due to its cost-effectiveness, reliability, and use of renewable energy. The solar fence has various applications, including residential, industrial, and institutional settings.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/electric-fencing-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Recent Trends

  • Using electric fences is driving electric fencing market trends as they are the primary measure against wildlife destruction of crops and animals. Farmers have suffered substantial financial losses from wildlife devastation and are increasingly focusing on installing various electric fences to reduce wildlife attacks. In addition, using fences for border control during armed conflicts is another factor contributing to industry expansion.

  • Due to the demand for fence systems in agriculture and security, industry players will continue to invest in the electrical fencing market. Electric fencing not only protects property from wild animals but also safeguards the animals themselves. Following the recent death of an elephant on a railway track in Odisha, the state government is installing solar fences to prevent such fatalities, increasing the demand for solar fencing and creating a broad market for wildlife welfare.

Segmentation assessment

·        The permanent Fence segment is expected to witness the fastest growth

Compared to permanent fencing, portable fences offer advantages such as low cost, easy installation, long life, mobility, flexibility, minimal maintenance, and minimal harm to livestock. As a result of these advantages, electric fencing has become increasingly popular in agriculture, pet care, and commercial security applications.

  • The agriculture segment accounted for the second-largest electric fencing market share in 2022

As the need to safeguard crops and possessions from various wild and domestic animals increases, the agriculture segment is anticipated to be the largest share. Furthermore, the electric fencing market demand is expected to experience significant growth rates during the forecast period due to the military's growing need for electric fences to prevent terrorist activity in remote areas.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/electric-fencing-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Electric Fencing Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Revenue forecast in 2032

USD 594.08 Million

Market size value in 2023

USD 341.65 Million

Expected CAGR Growth

6.3% from 2023 - 2032

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023 – 2032

Top Market Players

Dare Products, Gallagher, High Tech Pet, Kencove, Mpumalanga, Parker McCrory Mfg, PetSafe, Premier1Supplies, Tru-Test Group, and Woodstream.

Segments Covered

By Type, By Application, By Region

Customization Options

Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

·        The demand in North America is projected to witness significant growth

Electric fencing market in North America dominated the market in 2022 due to rising cases of animal intrusion, investments by key players, and innovations. The development of the electric fencing industry is also driven by increased defense spending by countries like India and China.

The Asia Pacific is a growing market due to border disputes, and adopting intelligent sensors and monitoring systems will have a positive impact on the sector. Europe is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing use of electric fences for homeland security. The Indian armed forces use underwater and subterranean sensors to secure a 60-kilometer stretch of the India-Bangladesh border.

Browse the Detail Report “Electric Fencing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Permanent Fence and Portable Fence); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/electric-fencing-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

  • In March 2022, PetSafe, a global leader in pet product solutions, added the Classic In-Ground Fence system to its lineup of pet confinement systems. This is the initial model of a new range of in-ground PetSafe fences. This system offers containment and avoidance solutions and increased adaptability, with a customized border of up to five acres and compatible with Pawz Away Pet Barriers.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the electric fencing market report based on type, application, and region:

Electric Fencing, Type Outlook

  • Permanent Fence

  • Portable Fence

Electric Fencing, Application Outlook

  • Agricultural

  • Wild Animals

  • Pets

  • Security

  • Others

Electric Fencing, Regional Outlook

  • North America (U.S., Canada)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands)

  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia)

  • Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico)

  • Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Research Reports:

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street
8th Floor,
New York City, NY 10005,
United States
Phone: +1-929 297-9727
Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Blog: https://polarismarketresearch.medium.com


