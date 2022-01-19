Global Electric Fuse Market to Derive Growth from Variations in Voltage Ratings of the Products Across the World, says Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in the Electric Fuse Market: Siemens, ABB, Eaton, Emerson, Legrand, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Littlefuse, Inc., Mersen, Bel Fuse Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, Schurter

Pune, India, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric fuse market will derive growth from variations in product offerings. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Electric Fuse Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Power Fuse & Fuse Link, Cartridge & Plug Fuse, Distribution Cutout), By Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage), By End-User (Electric Utility, Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Transportation) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market will benefit from recent technological advancements.

Electric fuse is an essential part of all electrical circuits that involve the flow of electric current. They act as a medium between the current and the circuit components. When excess current flows through a circuit, the temperature rises. In such circumstances, the fuse melts down and minimizes the flow of current. This helps avoid damage and short circuits. The use of electric fuse in reducing the total losses and avoiding circuit failures will lead to a wider product adoption. Electric fuses find applications in domestic electrical consumables and appliances such as fan, geyser, washing machine, refrigerators and others. The growing adoption of electrical devices in household as well as commercial spaces will subsequently lead to an increase in the demand for the product across the world. Variations in product offerings with regard to voltage and current ratings will open up a huge potential for market growth. These products not only help avoid circuit damages, but have a positive say in human safety in areas where heavy loads are used. The aforementioned factors will constitute an increase in the electric fuse market size in recent years.

The report highlights key aspects of the electric fuse market, with primary focus on growth drivers, restraints, and major companies. It analyzes key areas of the market and labels out major elements. Market forecast has been evaluated through a combination of primary as well as secondary research approaches. The date gathered is obtained through trusted sources and opinions of world leaders and experienced market research professional.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the market are:

Siemens

ABB

Eaton

Emerson

Legrand

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Littlefuse, Inc.

Mersen, Bel Fuse Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated,

Schurter

Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions Will Create Several Growth Opportunities

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among these factors, the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions have had a major influence in market growth. In 2018, Mersen announced the acquisition of FTCap, a company engaged in manufacturing of several types of fuses. With this acquisition, the company plans to expand its customer reach on a global scale. The company is a manufacturer of high speed fuses, laminated bus bars, and cooling devices. Mersen’s latest acquisition will not only help the company generate substantial electric fuse market revenue, but will directly affect the growth of the market in the coming years.

Incorporation of Advance Technologies and Growing Digitalization to Favor Growth of the Market in North America

The report segments the market on the basis of regional demographics into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The increasing digitalization and the adoption of advanced technologies will contribute to the growth of the market in North America. Presence of companies such as Google, Apple, Amazon, and Facebook will influence the growth of the market in North America. Besides North America, Europe and Asia Pacific will exhibit considerable CAGR in the coming years, owing to rapid technological advancements.

Key Industry Developments:

August 2018: Mersen recently launched globally certified HP15FHM32 1500VDC Helio Protection fuse holder series for photovoltaic application.

May 2018: Mersen announced acquisition of FTCap, a company engaged in manufacturing of high-speed fuses, cooling devices and laminated bus bars to capacitors.

