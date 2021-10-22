U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,547.00
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,564.00
    +84.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,454.25
    -24.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,304.80
    +10.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.21
    +0.71 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.20
    +12.30 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.24 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1644
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.94
    -0.55 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8180
    -0.1700 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,360.60
    -1,613.46 (-2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,506.59
    -28.05 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,228.85
    +38.55 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Global Electric Light Commercial Vehicle Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·2 min read

This This research service provides an overview of the electric light commercial vehicle (e-LCV) market in North America, Europe, China, and Asia-Pacific, presenting growth opportunities, comparisons between select models, sales percentage forecasts, and total cost of ownership (TCO) analysis.

New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Light Commercial Vehicle Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177194/?utm_source=GNW
The e-LCV market across these regions is expected to reach 5.6 million units by 2030. Similarly, e-LCV penetration is forecast to be the highest in Europe at 40% followed by China at 35% by 2030. Battery electric vehicles (BEV) are anticipated to dominate the overall electric market with a small fraction belonging to fuel cell electric vehicles, while plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are likely to be phased out by 2030.China and North America are expected to contribute 69.6% to global e-LCV volumes collectively by 2030. Europe’s contribution is estimated to drop to 23.8% as North America overtakes Europe through aggressive volume growth. In the light commercial vehicle segment, North America and Europe show electrification potential for heavier vehicles (more than 3.5 tons) whereas China and Asia-Pacific lean toward lighter vehicles (less than 3.5 tons).In North America, light commercial vehicles have higher daily mileage and are heavier and costlier. As such, e-LCVs in North America are expected to have significantly higher power output and battery capacity than those in other regions. Although e-LCVs in Europe are slightly heavier and priced higher, Europe, China, and Asia-Pacific share common vehicle specifications in terms of battery capacity, range, and power requirements. In terms of applications, the overall market’s primary focus is on parcel and delivery services. European manufacturers cover a broader range of applications with their existing e-LCVs, while their counterparts in North America plan to deploy vehicle electrification in slightly heavier applications, such as construction. Established original equipment manufacturers face increasing competition from new entrants that are pure play electric vehicle makers in specific applications.BEVs provide greater TCO advantage in high mileage applications, achieving TCO parity faster with diesel-based vehicles than in low mileage applications. Moving forward, the TCO advantage is anticipated to drive BEV adoption and capture the market share predominantly held by diesel powertrain. Lower acquisition costs due to declining prices of key electric vehicle components will further accelerate BEV adoption.
Author: Marshall Martin
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177194/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Holiday Inn owner IHG reveals boost from 2021’s ‘staycation summer’

    Analysts cautioned that a slower recovery in discretionary business travel may “weigh on progress", however

  • Ruble Jumps as Russia Surprises With Bigger-Than-Expected Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Bank of Russia delivered its biggest interest-rate increase since July and said more hikes were possible, surprising most analysts as inflation shows no sign

  • Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

    (Reuters) -Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt's comments, during a discussion on electric vehicles, appeared to amplify remarks made over the past year by Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda and other company officials have said that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions, but other solutions should be used, Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrid models or hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles.

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe sto

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • Tesla's autonomy program will 'drive the stock higher:' Analyst

    Tesla's (TSLA) record profits for the 4th quarter are sending shares toward record highs. The next catalyst to take the stock up could be the electric vehicle giant's autonomous program, Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Ford's fleet customers send mixed signals on electric vehicles -exec

    Ford Motor Co sees a robust market for electric trucks and vans by 2030, but it is facing some early pushback from commercial customers that are a key audience for the automaker's new F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, a top executive said on Thursday. The Lightning pickup and E-Transit van "are targeted at real people doing real work," said Ted Cannis, chief executive of Ford Pro, at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. But some of those potential fleet buyers are taking a "wait and see" attitude, partly from a lack of experience with electric vehicles and partly from a lack of clarity on government policy and regulations around EVs.

  • Oil Fluctuates Near $83 With U.S. Supplies Under the Microscope

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil swung between gains and losses as traders weigh the ongoing impact of a global energy crunch and dwindling inventories at a key U.S. storage hub. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureFront-month

  • Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a C

  • Schlumberger quarterly profit rises as oilfield services demand recovers

    Global crude prices rose 4.5% in the September quarter and have climbed nearly 64% since the start of 2021 on the back of a vaccine-fueled demand recovery. Worldwide rig counts was 1,448 at the end of the third quarter, compared with 1,019 a year earlier, according to Baker Hughes data. "The industry macro fundamentals have visibly strengthened this year, particularly in recent weeks — with demand recovery, oil and gas commodity prices at recent highs, low inventory levels, and encouraging trends in pandemic containment efforts," Schlumberger Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch said in a statement.

  • Boosters could create more enduring immunity for new Covid-19 variants: Doctor

    Dr. Manish Garg, Emergency Medicine Physician & Co-Founder of World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine, discusses the latest research on Covid-19 booster shots and the new Delta Plus variant surging in the UK.

  • What Makes Tesla Worth $900 Billion? How One Analyst Gets There.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas says Tesla is worth $175 billion for every million vehicles it sells in 2030, and he see it hitting 5.8 million vehicles by then.

  • 2 Companies Accelerating the Race Toward EVs

    Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), the multinational owner of Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Peugeot, and many other car brands, announced plans for a new North American EV battery factory. Foxconn (OTC: FXCNF), a Taiwanese electronics manufacturer now allied with EV start-ups Fisker (NYSE: FSR) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), showed the world a trio of EV prototypes. The partnership plans to launch a joint venture making 40 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of EV batteries yearly.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Fall From Peak as Warm Autumn Buoys Stockpiles

    Natural-gas prices have shed 19% since hitting a 13-year high earlier this month, reversing some of a run-up that has prompted fears of exorbitant heating bills and higher manufacturing costs at a time of already high prices.

  • Snap Warns Apple Changes, Supply Chain Weigh on Ads

    Snap Inc. is saying the changes to Apple Inc.’s data collection rules and global supply chain issues are weighing on advertising spending. Bloomberg’s Su Keenan reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.” (Source: Bloomberg)

  • GlobalFoundries IPO: 5 things to know about the chip company going public in a semiconductor shortage

    GlobalFoundries Inc. is billing itself as the largest silicon wafer supplier not dependent upon China and Taiwan in an initial public offering planned during a global semiconductor shortage, but that doesn't mean the business will be U.S.-controlled --- nor profitable.

  • SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement

    The 2019 Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act brought key changes to laws governing retirement plans. Among other things, the Act eliminated the age cutoff for traditional IRA contributions and increased the age for required minimum distributions … Continue reading → The post SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Vivendi beats growth expectations after Universal spin-off

    French media group Vivendi, which spun-off Universal Music Group last month, said on Thursday third-quarter sales rose by 10% from a year earlier, driven by strong growth at its pay-TV unit Canal Plus. Sales at Canal Plus, now Vivendi's biggest business unit, rose 6.5%, boosted by its international activities and a 35% jump in revenue from Studiocanal, which produces and distributes Canal Plus movies, as cinemas reopened. With a market value of about 12 billion euros, Vivendi is worth a little more than a third of its value before the spin-off of Universal, its most-prized asset.

  • U.S. says firms may meet chip data request amid Taiwan, South Korea concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday companies such as Intel and Infineon had signaled they would cooperate with a voluntary request for data on the chips crisis, but may make it compulsory depending on the number and quality of responses. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month saying that the information would boost supply chain transparency and help understand where bottlenecks exist.

  • Oil dives, forecast of mild U.S. winter spurs retreat from multi-year highs

    Oil tumbled on Thursday as a forecast for a warm U.S. winter put the brakes on a rally that drove prices to a three-year high above $86 a barrel early in the session on tight supply and a global energy crunch. Winter weather in much of the United States is expected to be warmer than average, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released Thursday morning. "The report, indicating drier and warmer conditions across the southern and eastern U.S., is putting pressure on the complex," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.