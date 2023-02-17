Global Electric Mobility Market Report 2023-2030: EV Production Roadmap - Who is Winning the Production "Run Rate" Game
Global Electric Mobility Market to Reach $2.7 Trillion by 2030
The global market for Electric Mobility estimated at US$543.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Electric Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.6% CAGR and reach US$2 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electric 2-Wheelers segment is readjusted to a revised 25.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $159.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.1% CAGR
The Electric Mobility market in the U.S. is estimated at US$159.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$452.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.8% and 18.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global Growth
Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
Competitive Scenario
Innovations: Key to Electric Mobility Market Growth
Select Innovations and Advancements
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 594 Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
Mobility Undergoes Tectonic Shift & Hurtles Toward a Different Future
Prominent Trends Painting the Urban Mobility World Green
Mega Trends Appear Poised to Unwind a Bright Future for Mobility
Parking Domain Hustles to Evolve with Changing Mobility Landscape
Electric Mobility Enjoys Spotlight & Plasters its Presence in Mobility Space with Defining Trends
Electric Mobility: Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Challenges Facing the Electric Mobility Market
Segment Analysis
Regional Analysis
Technological Innovations and Advancements Bring Diversity to the E-Mobility Industry
Recent Market Activity
Why the Auto Industry Needs to Urgently Move Towards Green Mobility? The Answer Lies in its Carbon Footprint
With Countries Vying to Become Carbon Negative, EVs Must Be Fast-Tracked Before the Carbon Neutrality Window Closes by 2050
Here's How EVs Fit Into the Decarbonization Goal
Consumer Perceptions Influencing Intention to Purchase & Behavioral Trends Are Key Factors Shaping Demand Patterns
A Global Crisis That Paved the Way for EVs to Take Flight! How? By Changing Consumer Perceptions
"EV Lesser Known Facts & Figures"
World Media Perspectives
Top EV Models Scheduled to Hit the Market in 2022 and 2023?
EV Stories From Around the World
Influencer Insights that Matter the Most: Here are What Top Voices are Saying About the Future of EVs
Robert Yu in Conversation With Chris About the Booming Chinese EV Industry
ExxonMobil CEO Talks About How His Company Is Planning for a Future of EVs
Autolist Editor-in-Chief David Undercoffler Discusses Top Electric Vehicle Concerns Among Potential Buyers
Fireside Chat With Auto Industry Veteran and Former MD of Nissan India
Tata Motors MD in Conversation with Sergius Barretto
Key Global Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Adoption of Connected Mobility on an Upswing
Importance and Significance of Electric Mobility Comes from Ever Increasing Acceptance of EVs
Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem: Electric Cars Rule the Revenue Game
Even as the Pandemic Plummeted Conventional Vehicles, EV Adoption & Sales Defied the Grim Forecasts to Post Gains in 2020
Despite EVs Displayed Resilience to Supply Chain Disruptions Till Date, Chip Shortage Continues to Remain a Cause for Worry
Required to Increase Fab Production by Parameter
EV Production Roadmap: Who is Winning the Production "Run Rate" Game?
Electric Commercial Vehicles (CVs) Poised for Robust Growth. Here's Why
Recent Market Activity
Major Electric Bus Manufacturers
Electric Rickshaws: Leading Asian Countries' EV Revolution
Electric 2-Wheelers: Overview and Outlook
The EV Revolution Happening on Two Wheels
Electric Mobility Trends in the West
Electric Two-Wheelers Gaining Widespread Attention
COVID-19-Led Trends Provide Silver Lining & Enable Electric 2-Wheelers to Post Strong Gains after Stumbling Initially
Micro Mobility: Key Component of EV Ecosystem
Micro-Mobility Technology Trends
Shared Micro-Mobility Technology Transforming Cities Worldwide
Micro-Mobility Market Growth Facing Immediate Challenges
Electric Motorcycles: A Review
Motorcycle Makers Target Electric Bicycles as Bridge Product for Future Sales
Harley-Davidson's Ambitious Plans for Electric Two-Wheelers Segment
Technological Innovations Electrify Electric Motorcycle Market
Electric Motorcycles Vis-a-Vis Standard Gasoline Motorcycles/Scooters
Critical Role of Electric Motorcycles in Transport Decarbonization
Electric Scooters and Mopeds Make their Presence Felt
Potential of Electric Scooters to be the Future of Transportation
E-Scooters Market on an Upward Swing
E-Scooter Rental Market Zooming Ahead
Electric Bikes: Key to Micro Mobility Solutions
Smart Cities Adopt Technologies to Improve Health of Citizens
Bike-Sharing Model: An Opportunity Knocking on the Door
Tech Revolutions That Shaped the Modern E-biking Industry
Select Innovations and Advancements
Recent Market Activity
Challenges Confronting the Electric Biking Industry
THE CHINA EDGE
How China Got Its EV Edge & What it Means for the World?
Tesla Helps China Leapfrog Towards an EV Future: Tesla's Made-in-China Cars Set to Grow Significantly on the Back of Higher Quality & Lower Costs
How Nio Unlocked its True Potential to Emerge as an Example of China's Growing EV Power
With China Emerging as a Clear Leader in EVs, What Did the US Do Wrong & What Lessons Can the US Learn?
THE REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
Supported by Strong Federal Support & Regulations, U.S. Becomes One of the First Countries to Cross the Tipping Point for Mass Adoption of EVs
Europe Steps Up Regulations & Plans to Accelerate EV Adoption as Clean Power Targets Become Sharper to Cut Dependence on Russia
What Will It Take for Developing Countries to Make EVs a Success? Review of India as a Case in Point
THE EV SUPPLY CHAIN
Here's How China Dominates the Global EV Supply Chain, Particularly Batteries
What Are the Drawbacks of China Locking In the EV Supply Chain & What Lessons the US & Other European Majors Can Learn to Prevent Global EV Battery Dependency
Localizing the EV Supply Chain Remains Crucial for Sustainable Growth of EVs
How Important Is It for India & a Review of the Strides Taken by Indian in Encouraging Localization
U.S Tries to Diversify Supply Chain of EV Away from Russia and China, Resulting in Build-Up of Pressure for Domestic Automakers to Localize
Can the World Break China's Stranglehold on the EV Supply Chain?
China's Size in EV Supply Chain Remains Too Large to Challenge, But Not Impossible
U.S. Eyes Turning the EV Table to Do Without Chinese Supply Chain
THE EV INFRASTRUCTURE
EV Charging Infrastructure Comes into Focus as a Key Prerequisite for the Success of EVs
Shared EV Charging Rises as a Solution to Charging Infrastructure Bottlenecks
Innovations in EV Charging Crucial to Overcome Infrastructure Problems
Key Players in the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Domain
MARKET BUZZZ
Venture Capital Funding Begins to Roll In for EV Start-Ups
Can EVs Break Russia's War Machine? What Are the Bottlenecks in This Regard?
The Critical Importance of Lightweighting EVs Brings Electric Vehicle Polymers Into the Spotlight
Domestic Brands Outshine Global Brands in the Chinese Electric Vehicles Market
AI to Power the Rapidly Evolving EV Ecosystem
Will Fuel Cell EVs (FCEVs) Emerge to be a Threat to BEVs? The Answer is Probably a "NO"
In the Spotlight: Extending EV Range With Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFCs)
EV Shared Mobility to Push Up Demand for EVs Higher Than Personal Ownership
CHARTING THE FUTURE OF PHEVs
Why PHEVs Were Once Considered a Gateway and a Bridge to all Electric Future
So How Did PHEVs Lose Their Appeal?
New Policy Changes Make PHEVs an Elephant in Room
Marked Spike in PHEV Emissions with New EC Guidelines
What is WLTP? & Why Its Implementation is Bringing to Light the Real Inefficiency of PHEVs
Pressure Builds to Roll Back Subsidies on PHEVs, Given their Higher Than Claimed Emissions on Road
EU Takes Tough Stance on PHEVs
Germany, UK, Ireland & South Korea to End PHEV Subsidies
As PHEVs Turn Into a Dying Breed, OEMs in this Space Need to Time Their Jump Away from this Market
Conclusion: BEVs to Gain at the Expense of PHEVs
EVs & THE ENVIRONMENT, WHATS THE REAL TRUTH?
Are They Really Greener Solution to Sustainability?
As Millions of Electric Car Batteries Retire Over the Next Decade, Environmental Concerns Rise Over Battery Disposal
Does this Mean that We Do Not Buy Electric Vehicles?
Biogas for EV Charging Promises to Alleviate Concerns Over Emissions Associated with Electric Vehicle Charging
Recycling is the Only Way to Counter the EV Battery Pollution Threat
EV ALTERNATIVES
Why Hydrogen Appears as a Better Alternative to EVs
Hydrogen Vs Electric Vehicles
Marred by Flaws & Technology Challenges, Hydrogen Unlikely to Zoom Past EVs
