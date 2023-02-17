Global Electric Mobility Market Report 2023-2030: EV Production Roadmap - Who is Winning the Production "Run Rate" Game

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Mobility: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Electric Mobility Market to Reach $2.7 Trillion by 2030

The global market for Electric Mobility estimated at US$543.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Electric Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.6% CAGR and reach US$2 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electric 2-Wheelers segment is readjusted to a revised 25.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $159.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.1% CAGR



The Electric Mobility market in the U.S. is estimated at US$159.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$452.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.8% and 18.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global Growth

Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

Competitive Scenario

Innovations: Key to Electric Mobility Market Growth

Select Innovations and Advancements

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 594 Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Mobility Undergoes Tectonic Shift & Hurtles Toward a Different Future

Prominent Trends Painting the Urban Mobility World Green

Mega Trends Appear Poised to Unwind a Bright Future for Mobility

Parking Domain Hustles to Evolve with Changing Mobility Landscape

Electric Mobility Enjoys Spotlight & Plasters its Presence in Mobility Space with Defining Trends

Electric Mobility: Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Challenges Facing the Electric Mobility Market

Segment Analysis

Regional Analysis

Technological Innovations and Advancements Bring Diversity to the E-Mobility Industry

Recent Market Activity

Why the Auto Industry Needs to Urgently Move Towards Green Mobility? The Answer Lies in its Carbon Footprint

With Countries Vying to Become Carbon Negative, EVs Must Be Fast-Tracked Before the Carbon Neutrality Window Closes by 2050

Here's How EVs Fit Into the Decarbonization Goal

Consumer Perceptions Influencing Intention to Purchase & Behavioral Trends Are Key Factors Shaping Demand Patterns

A Global Crisis That Paved the Way for EVs to Take Flight! How? By Changing Consumer Perceptions

"EV Lesser Known Facts & Figures"

World Media Perspectives

Top EV Models Scheduled to Hit the Market in 2022 and 2023?

EV Stories From Around the World

Influencer Insights that Matter the Most: Here are What Top Voices are Saying About the Future of EVs

Robert Yu in Conversation With Chris About the Booming Chinese EV Industry

ExxonMobil CEO Talks About How His Company Is Planning for a Future of EVs

Autolist Editor-in-Chief David Undercoffler Discusses Top Electric Vehicle Concerns Among Potential Buyers

Fireside Chat With Auto Industry Veteran and Former MD of Nissan India

Tata Motors MD in Conversation with Sergius Barretto

Key Global Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Adoption of Connected Mobility on an Upswing

Importance and Significance of Electric Mobility Comes from Ever Increasing Acceptance of EVs

Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem: Electric Cars Rule the Revenue Game

Even as the Pandemic Plummeted Conventional Vehicles, EV Adoption & Sales Defied the Grim Forecasts to Post Gains in 2020

Despite EVs Displayed Resilience to Supply Chain Disruptions Till Date, Chip Shortage Continues to Remain a Cause for Worry

Required to Increase Fab Production by Parameter

EV Production Roadmap: Who is Winning the Production "Run Rate" Game?

Electric Commercial Vehicles (CVs) Poised for Robust Growth. Here's Why

Recent Market Activity

Major Electric Bus Manufacturers

Electric Rickshaws: Leading Asian Countries' EV Revolution

Electric 2-Wheelers: Overview and Outlook

The EV Revolution Happening on Two Wheels

Electric Mobility Trends in the West

Electric Two-Wheelers Gaining Widespread Attention

COVID-19-Led Trends Provide Silver Lining & Enable Electric 2-Wheelers to Post Strong Gains after Stumbling Initially

Micro Mobility: Key Component of EV Ecosystem

Micro-Mobility Technology Trends

Shared Micro-Mobility Technology Transforming Cities Worldwide

Micro-Mobility Market Growth Facing Immediate Challenges

Electric Motorcycles: A Review

Motorcycle Makers Target Electric Bicycles as Bridge Product for Future Sales

Harley-Davidson's Ambitious Plans for Electric Two-Wheelers Segment

Technological Innovations Electrify Electric Motorcycle Market

Electric Motorcycles Vis-a-Vis Standard Gasoline Motorcycles/Scooters

Critical Role of Electric Motorcycles in Transport Decarbonization

Electric Scooters and Mopeds Make their Presence Felt

Potential of Electric Scooters to be the Future of Transportation

E-Scooters Market on an Upward Swing

E-Scooter Rental Market Zooming Ahead

Electric Bikes: Key to Micro Mobility Solutions

Smart Cities Adopt Technologies to Improve Health of Citizens

Bike-Sharing Model: An Opportunity Knocking on the Door

Tech Revolutions That Shaped the Modern E-biking Industry

Select Innovations and Advancements

Recent Market Activity

Challenges Confronting the Electric Biking Industry

THE CHINA EDGE

How China Got Its EV Edge & What it Means for the World?

Tesla Helps China Leapfrog Towards an EV Future: Tesla's Made-in-China Cars Set to Grow Significantly on the Back of Higher Quality & Lower Costs

How Nio Unlocked its True Potential to Emerge as an Example of China's Growing EV Power

With China Emerging as a Clear Leader in EVs, What Did the US Do Wrong & What Lessons Can the US Learn?

THE REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

Supported by Strong Federal Support & Regulations, U.S. Becomes One of the First Countries to Cross the Tipping Point for Mass Adoption of EVs

Europe Steps Up Regulations & Plans to Accelerate EV Adoption as Clean Power Targets Become Sharper to Cut Dependence on Russia

What Will It Take for Developing Countries to Make EVs a Success? Review of India as a Case in Point

THE EV SUPPLY CHAIN

Here's How China Dominates the Global EV Supply Chain, Particularly Batteries

What Are the Drawbacks of China Locking In the EV Supply Chain & What Lessons the US & Other European Majors Can Learn to Prevent Global EV Battery Dependency

Localizing the EV Supply Chain Remains Crucial for Sustainable Growth of EVs

How Important Is It for India & a Review of the Strides Taken by Indian in Encouraging Localization

U.S Tries to Diversify Supply Chain of EV Away from Russia and China, Resulting in Build-Up of Pressure for Domestic Automakers to Localize

Can the World Break China's Stranglehold on the EV Supply Chain?

China's Size in EV Supply Chain Remains Too Large to Challenge, But Not Impossible

U.S. Eyes Turning the EV Table to Do Without Chinese Supply Chain

THE EV INFRASTRUCTURE

EV Charging Infrastructure Comes into Focus as a Key Prerequisite for the Success of EVs

Shared EV Charging Rises as a Solution to Charging Infrastructure Bottlenecks

Innovations in EV Charging Crucial to Overcome Infrastructure Problems

Key Players in the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Domain

MARKET BUZZZ

Venture Capital Funding Begins to Roll In for EV Start-Ups

Can EVs Break Russia's War Machine? What Are the Bottlenecks in This Regard?

The Critical Importance of Lightweighting EVs Brings Electric Vehicle Polymers Into the Spotlight

Domestic Brands Outshine Global Brands in the Chinese Electric Vehicles Market

AI to Power the Rapidly Evolving EV Ecosystem

Will Fuel Cell EVs (FCEVs) Emerge to be a Threat to BEVs? The Answer is Probably a "NO"

In the Spotlight: Extending EV Range With Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFCs)

EV Shared Mobility to Push Up Demand for EVs Higher Than Personal Ownership

CHARTING THE FUTURE OF PHEVs

Why PHEVs Were Once Considered a Gateway and a Bridge to all Electric Future

So How Did PHEVs Lose Their Appeal?

New Policy Changes Make PHEVs an Elephant in Room

Marked Spike in PHEV Emissions with New EC Guidelines

What is WLTP? & Why Its Implementation is Bringing to Light the Real Inefficiency of PHEVs

Pressure Builds to Roll Back Subsidies on PHEVs, Given their Higher Than Claimed Emissions on Road

EU Takes Tough Stance on PHEVs

Germany, UK, Ireland & South Korea to End PHEV Subsidies

As PHEVs Turn Into a Dying Breed, OEMs in this Space Need to Time Their Jump Away from this Market

Conclusion: BEVs to Gain at the Expense of PHEVs

EVs & THE ENVIRONMENT, WHATS THE REAL TRUTH?

Are They Really Greener Solution to Sustainability?

As Millions of Electric Car Batteries Retire Over the Next Decade, Environmental Concerns Rise Over Battery Disposal

Does this Mean that We Do Not Buy Electric Vehicles?

Biogas for EV Charging Promises to Alleviate Concerns Over Emissions Associated with Electric Vehicle Charging

Recycling is the Only Way to Counter the EV Battery Pollution Threat

EV ALTERNATIVES

Why Hydrogen Appears as a Better Alternative to EVs

Hydrogen Vs Electric Vehicles

Marred by Flaws & Technology Challenges, Hydrogen Unlikely to Zoom Past EVs

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 594 Featured)

Accell Group

Alta Motors

BMW Group

BYD Company Ltd.

Continental AG

Ford Motors Co. Ltd.

General Motors

Hyundai Motor Company

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

Nissan Motor Corporation

Terra Motors

Tesla, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Vmoto Limited ABN

Volkswagen AG

Volvo Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rc25ab

