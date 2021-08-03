U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,386.92
    -0.24 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,876.25
    +38.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,623.78
    -57.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,199.64
    -15.86 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.40
    -0.86 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -8.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1660
    -0.0080 (-0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3896
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9700
    -0.3390 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,553.31
    -1,013.94 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.11
    -2.33 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,100.48
    +18.76 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Global Electric Motor Markets Report 2021: Increasing Global Electricity Consumption and Demand from the Automotive and Railways Industry - Forecast to 2026

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Motor Market, By Type (AC Motors, DC Motors and Hermetic Motors), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Transportation and Others), By Output Power (Above 1HP and Upto 1HP), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Motor Market stood at USD109.39 billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 6.28% until 2026, owing to the increasing global electricity consumption and increasing demand from the automotive and railways industry.

Moreover, the growing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industry (HVAC), especially in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to positively influence the Global Electric Motor Market in the coming years.

In terms of type, the market can be bifurcated into AC motors, DC motors and hermetic motors. AC motors dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period, backed by the wide usage in the residential and industrial sectors.

By output power, the market is segmented into above 1HP and up to 1HP. Up to 1HP segment is propelling the demand owing to its usage in various small-scale industries such as home appliances, paper and pulp industries, textile mills, healthcare and other applications.

Based on end-use, the market can be segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, transportation and others. The industrial sector accounts for the largest market share, due to the increasing urbanization, increasing per capita economy and development in technology.

Industrial development plays an important role in the growth of a country's economy, which comprises of competition among big and small players, spending capability of consumers, partnerships and collaborations, investments, mergers & acquisitions, and development of new projects. Moreover, increasing demand from the HVAC industry has also upsurged the demand for electric motors.

The global automotive industry is progressing toward electric mobility with critical changes in electric vehicle innovation. In Europe, the proactive measures have been taken for the decarbonization of society that are promoting the increased usage of electric vehicles that use electric motors.

Improvements in battery innovations have brought down battery costs and improved their charging speed. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives such as tax redemption and policies to promote environment friendly electric vehicles that utilize electric motors will fuel the electric motor market.

Asia-Pacific is the largest contributor with around 37% value share in 2020 in the Global Electric Motor Market. China is the largest contributing country in the region with a 52.83% share, followed by Japan, India, and South Korea. Growing urbanization and infrastructure projects in China are contributing to the country's leading market position.

Some of the major players in the Global Electric Motor Market include ABB Limited, Siemens AG, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Rockwell Automation Incorporation, Nidec Corporation among others.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Electric Motor Market, by Type:

  • AC motors

  • DC motors

  • Hermetic motors

Global Electric Motor Market, by End-Use:

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

  • Transportation

  • Others

Global Electric Motor Market, by Output Power:

  • Above 1HP

  • UP to 1HP

Global Electric Motor Market, by Region:

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • France

  • Russia

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • South Africa

  • Iran

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Electric Motor Market.

  • ABB Limited

  • Siemens AG

  • Schneider Electric Corporation

  • Nidec Corporation

  • Mitsubishi Electric Group

  • Rockwell Automation Incorporation

  • Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • General Electric Company

  • WEG Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kk7lzd

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power Fails to Show Positive Indicators Ahead of Earnings

    The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has weakened from late June and tells us that sellers of PLUG have been more aggressive. The weekly OBV line shows improvement the past four months, telling us that buyers of PLUG have been more aggressive. In this daily Point and Figure chart of PLUG, below, we can see an upside price target in the $33 area.

  • McDonald's makes masks mandatory for all customers, staff

    The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking. Last week, major companies including Alphabet Inc's Google, Uber Technologies Inc and Facebook Inc said all their U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. McDonald's also said that masks were always mandatory for staff and customers who were not vaccinated.

  • Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Exits Amid Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Lawsuit Against Company

    Activision Blizzard said longtime exec J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment, is leaving the company. Brack’s exit comes less than two weeks after Activision Blizzard was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which alleged the company’s “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual […]

  • Pepsi sells Tropicana in $3.3bn deal as juice falls out of favour

    Drinks giant Pepsi is selling juice brand Tropicana in a $3.3bn (£2.4bn) deal as health-conscious consumers ditch sugary drinks in favour of lower-calorie options.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Delivers a Dividend Gusher in Q2

    Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) generated a gusher of cash flow during the second quarter, fueled by higher oil prices and recent acquisitions. At $1.51 per share, the inaugural payout is nearly three times its regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.56 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources produced strong second-quarter results.

  • McDonald's Earnings: Growth Is Back

    Investors had good reasons to feel optimistic about McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) fiscal second-quarter earnings release. McDonald's made up that lost ground -- and more -- in the three months that ended in late June, putting it in a stronger position now than it was back in 2019. Comparable-store sales rose 41% to mark a complete rebound from last year's 24% slump.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Tech Companies Are Facing a Global Chip Shortage: 3 Tips for Investors

    The semiconductor industry has found itself in a massive supply side shortage situation since the summer of 2020. Manufacturers had to deal with the same coronavirus-based operating challenges as everyone else. The chip shortage is holding many industries back, as equipment ranging from smartphones to modern cars to medical devices require lots of freshly built semiconductor chips.

  • Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

    Earnings in the U.S. shale patch are severely impacted by ill-made hedging decisions, and constrained cashflows are yet another reason for production discipline

  • Malls have been mistreated during the COVID-19 pandemic: Simon Property Group CEO

    Simon Property Group David Simon stands up for the malls.

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.

  • Western Australia takes step-up in battery chemicals production

    Western Australia is preparing to take a bigger slice of the booming global battery market, forecast to grow to $150 billion by 2030, as it moves beyond mining lithium and nickel into chemical processing. Three big battery chemicals plants are set to come on line in coming months, while Germany's BASF is part of a pilot project with a state government research body to build a precursor chemical plant to blend the feeds used by battery makers. As investors and electric vehicle makers look for supply chains away from dominant producer China, Australia believes it can compete on price and is banking on what it says are its solid credentials in responsible production.

  • Chinese Auto-Chip Stocks Fall After Official Probe Into Pricing

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese automobile-chip maker stocks tumbled after the government launched a probe into possible price manipulation, putting a brake on share surges buoyed by a global semiconductor shortage that’s approaching the 12-month mark.Chip developers GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc., Wuxi NCE Power Co. and Hangzhou Lion Electronics Co. plunged by their 10% daily trading limit in Shanghai on Tuesday after China’s market regulator said it’s looking into some auto-chip sellers over a

  • Are companies with Covid vaccine mandates alienating customers? Who cares!

    Equinox announced today that it will soon start requiring proof of vaccination from customers looking to break a sweat at its chain of upscale gyms or at its cult-favorite spin-class subsidiary, SoulCycle. The news follows a number of other American businesses that are also asking patrons to show they’ve had the jab, including restaurateur Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group, Broadway theaters, and a number of other bars and restaurants. Companies that go a step further and require proof of vaccination from customers are clearly aware that they may lose business as a result—and they’re all right with that.”If you really want to go unvaccinated, you can dine somewhere else, and you can also go work somewhere else,” Meyer told CNN last week.

  • Indian auto part makers want Tesla's entry to benefit local companies

    India's auto component makers want Tesla's potential entry to benefit the country's suppliers, and one way to achieve that is for the company to manufacture locally, the head of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) said. Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said in July that the company was likely to set up a factory in India if successful with imported vehicles after it sought big cuts in import duties on electric cars. The demand, reported by Reuters, has polarised the auto industry in the country and prompted a rare public debate among carmakers over whether easing import tax rates runs contrary to India's push to promote domestic manufacturing.

  • BP shares climb after payout boost, energising transition

    BP boosted its dividend and share buybacks on Tuesday, sending its shares up by over 5%, after beating expectations with a $2.8 billion second-quarter profit powered by higher oil prices and recovering demand. The strong results, underpinned by higher sales at petrol stations, went some way towards easing investors' concerns over BP's plan to shift away from oil and gas to renewable and low-carbon energy to combat climate change. The 4% dividend increase coupled with a $1.4 billion share repurchase over the next three months drove BP shares 5.6% higher by 1130 GMT, exceeding peers Royal Dutch Shell and TotalEnergies, which were up by over 2%.

  • Why investors must begin to think about crypto investing from a tax perspective

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Partner, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss new crypto reporting requirements in the updated infrastructure bill and what that means for the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Work from home troubles many companies. Here’s how to show the boss that you’re on the job from anywhere

    Become a 'business of one,' says author of 'Remote, Inc.: How to Thrive at Work… Wherever You Are.'

  • Conocophillips beats estimates on higher prices, output

    A recovery in fuel demand from a pandemic-forced slump has boosted globally-traded crude prices to over $70, raising earnings of oil and gas producers. ConocoPhillips raised its share buyback plans in June by $1 billion and increased the expected savings from its $10 billion acquisition of Permian basin producer Concho for a second time. Conocophillips said prices for its oil and gas rose 10.3% to average $50.03 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in the three months to June 30.