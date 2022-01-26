U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

Global Electric Motorcycle Market, Segmented By Type, By Range, By Battery Capacity, By Battery Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026

ReportLinker
·6 min read

Global Electric Motorcycle Market, Segmented By Type (Standard, Cruiser, Sports), By Range (Less than 50 Km, 50–100 Km, 101–150 Km, Above 150 Km), By Battery Capacity (25 Ah), By Battery Type (Lead Acid and Li-ion), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026

New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Motorcycle Market, Segmented By Type, By Range, By Battery Capacity, By Battery Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223762/?utm_source=GNW

Global electric motorcycle market was valued at USD1930.64 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 19.36% in the forecast period, 2022-2026, to reach USD6220.82 million by 2026. The market growth can be attributed to the factors like increasing demand for sustainable transportation. Also, rising awareness among the population regarding depleting environment and the advantages of electric motorcycles for the betterment of the environment further drives the growth of the global electric motorcycle market in the upcoming five years. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic situation played a vital role in increasing the demand for the electric motorcycle market. Pandemic halted the manufacturing of vehicle components and OEM parts and available electric motorcycles in the market became the first choice among the consumers, owing to the demand for personal vehicles in an affordable range. Moreover, expanding dealer and distributor network promoting the electric vehicle and its advantages is further supporting the growth of the global electric motorcycle market in the next five years. Consistent research and technological advancements in the automobile industry to provide more advanced technologies to electric motorcycles further substantiate the growth of the global electric motorcycle market in the future five years. Furthermore, increasing government investment, private funding, foreign direct investments, along with favorable schemes and initiatives from the government in electric motorcycles are also some of the major factors behind the growth of the global electric motorcycle market in the forecast years until 2026.
The global electric motorcycle market is segmented by type, range, battery capacity, battery type, regional distribution, and competitive analysis.On the basis of type, the market is segmented into standard, cruiser and sports.

Standard electric motorcycle type is anticipated to dominate the market and hold the largest revenue shares of the market in the upcoming five years on the grounds of affordability of the product.Moreover, standard types have more models and variants for consumers to choose from.

Whereas in cruiser or sports motorcycles, limited number of models and variants are available.Also, cruiser or sports motorcycles are targeted towards a specific line of customers.

Travelers and racers prefer cruiser and sports motorcycles, but a large number of customers prefer standard motorcycles, thus driving the growth of the global electric motorcycle market along with the sub-segment in the next five years.
Zero Motorcycles, Inc., Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Energica Motor Company S.P.A., Terra Motors Corporation, Harley-Davidson, Inc., H-D, ARC Vehicles Ltd, Damon Motors Inc, Lightning Motorcycle Corp., Johammer e-mobility GmbH, and VMOTO LIMITED. These key players are developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market and enhancing their product portfolio in the regions to increase their customer outreach.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022–2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global electric motorcycle market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global electric motorcycle market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To classify and forecast global electric motorcycle market based on type, range, battery capacity, battery type, regional distribution, and competitive analysis.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global electric motorcycle market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global electric motorcycle market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global electric motorcycle market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global electric motorcycle market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global electric motorcycle market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global electric motorcycle market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to electric motorcycles
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global electric motorcycle market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Electric Motorcycle Market, By Type:
o Standard
o Cruiser
o Sports
• Global Electric Motorcycle, By Range:
o 101–150 Km
o 50–100 Km
o Above 150 Km
o Less than 50 Km
• Global Electric Motorcycle, By Battery Capacity:
o >25 Ah
o <25 Ah
• Global Electric Motorcycle, By Battery Type:
o Lead Acid
o Li-ion
• Global Electric Motorcycle Market, By Region:
o Asia-Pacific
China
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
India
Vietnam
o Europe
Spain
Italy
France
Germany
United Kingdom
o Americas
Brazil
United States
Canada

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global electric motorcycle market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223762/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


