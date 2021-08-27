U.S. markets closed

Global Electric Power Steering Market | 28.87 Mn Units Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of 28.87 million units is expected in the electric power steering market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the electric power steering market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Latest market research report titled Electric Power Steering Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Factors such as stringent regulations to control emissions and sharing the increase in production cost to OEMs and end-users will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The electric power steering market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Electric Power Steering Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Electric Power Steering Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

Electric Power Steering Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the electric power steering market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Mando Corp., Nexteer Automotive Corp., NSK Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Electric Power Steering Market size

  • Electric Power Steering Market trends

  • Electric Power Steering Market industry analysis

The electric power steering market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The rising adoption of EPS in entry-level and mid-segment vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the sharp decline in automobile production and sales will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the electric power steering market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Global Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market - Global commercial vehicle steering system market is segmented by application (LCVs and M and HCVs) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Automotive Heated Steering Wheel Market - Global automotive heated steering wheel market is segmented by end-user (OEM and aftermarket) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Electric Power Steering Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist electric power steering market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the electric power steering market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the electric power steering market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric power steering market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • LCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • DENSO Corp.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

  • JTEKT Corp.

  • Mando Corp.

  • Nexteer Automotive Corp.

  • NSK Ltd.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • thyssenkrupp AG

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/electric-power-steering-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-electric-power-steeringmarkets

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-power-steering-market--28-87-mn-units-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--17000-technavio-reports-301363000.html

SOURCE Technavio

