Global Electric Powertrain Market to Witness Notable Growth of USD 80 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP
·3 min read
Fior Market Research LLP
Fior Market Research LLP

Electric Powertrain Market By Product (Parallel Hybrid, BEV, Series-Parallel Hybrid, Mild Hybrid, Series Hybrid), Vehicle (Light Trucks, Light Vehicles, Cars), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast To 2027

Newark, NJ, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global Electric Powertrain market is expected to grow from USD 63 billion in 2019 to USD 80.4 billion by 2027, at a CARG of 15% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Asia-Pacific region has the highest growth in this market. With China being the largest market for electric vehicles. And with increasing sales in this region the automakers are introducing more with advanced functionalities. Even the manufactures of the other regions are entering Chinese market by coming into a partnership or a joint venture with local manufactures of china.

Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418068/request-sample

The key players of electric powertrain market are GKN PLC, Magan Inernational, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Robert Bosch, Cummins Inc. 

Magna International has signed an agreement with Huayu automotive systems for expanding drive footprint in China.

The product type segment includes Parallel hybrid, BEV, series-parallel hybrid, mild hybrid and series hybrid. BEV is the highest growing segment and is predicted to increase at a rapid rate due to government measures, incentives offered, good performance and growing infrastructure. The vehicle type segment includes light trucks, light vehicles and cars. Cars have the largest market share with having large number of manufactures of electric cars. Whereas, light vehicles are expected to increase its share in the forecasted year.

As it is predicted that fossil fuels are going to get vanished in few decades, so e-vehicles are the best for the automotive industry and to power vehicle there is a need for an alternative energy which could be electricity. Many laws are being built for the emission of c02 and electric vehicle can reduce co2 emission and reduce the consumption of fossil fuel. The restrain to this market is lack of infrastructure.

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/electric-powertrain-market-by-product-parallel-hybrid-bev-418068.html

About the report:

The global Electric Powertrain market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million/Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/418068

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com





To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketsandresearch.biz

Related Reports

E-Highway Technology Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/e-highway-technology-market-by-component-software-hardware-services-419390.html
Electric Outboard Engines Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/electric-outboard-engines-market-by-power-below-25kw-419686.html
E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/e-commerce-automotive-aftermarket-by-component-drive-transmission-419708.html
Tire Cord Fabrics Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/tire-cord-fabrics-market-by-material-polyester-nylon-419737.html


