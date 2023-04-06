Global Electric Scooters Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $78.65 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.9%

DUBLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Scooters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Battery (Lithium-ion, Lead-acid), By Drive Type (Belt Drive, Hub Motor), By End-use (Personal, Commercial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global electric scooters market size is expected to reach USD 78.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

AllCell Technologies LLC

BMW Motorrad International

BOXX Corp.

Gogoro, Inc.

Green Energy Motors Corp.

Greenwit Technologies Inc.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.

KTM AG

Mahindra GenZe

Peugeot Scooters

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Terra Motors Corporation

Vmoto Limited

Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Company Ltd.

Xiaomi

Ninebot Limited

Lime

Spin

Increasing demand for the air combating, fuel-economic high-performance vehicles is expected to fuel the growth of the industry. In addition, a growing number of government initiatives to increase the adoption of EVs, automobile manufacturers' investment in the development of battery charging infrastructure, and rising disposable income in developing nations are expected to drive the growth further. Moreover, the ease of maneuverability and extensive driving agility of e-scooters are expected to boost their demand.

Key players are focusing on improving quality, enhancing performance, comfort, and safety, and lowering the cost of maintenance. In addition, prominent players are undertaking strategic steps to expand their customer base in the international market. They are focusing on launching a range of e-scooters.

For instance, Gogoro, Inc., and KYMCO expanded their reach in other regions to capture the benefit of the untapped market. Furthermore, prominent players, such as GenZe by Mahindra, YAMAHA Motor Pvt. Ltd., Vassla Electric Scooters., and PURE EV, have invested in installing charging systems across various countries and are offering swappable battery systems in their e-scooter variants.

Story continues

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing government focus on replacing the existing fleet with EVs in developing economies, such as China, India, and ASEAN countries.

Moreover, government and e-scooter manufacturers are investing in developing the public charging infrastructure, which will encourage consumers to shift to e-scooters over their counterparts. The governments in European countries have been providing subsidies to drive the sales of battery-powered two-wheelers. These initiatives are anticipated to become more robust with increasing gasoline prices.

Electric Scooters Market Report Highlights

The personal end-use segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate from 2023 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to significant demand for e-scooters

Based on battery, the lithium-ion segment dominated the industry in 2022 due to benefits, such as low cost and robustness

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period

This is owing to significant investments in vehicle charging infrastructure and government subsidies for battery-powered scooters

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Electric Scooters Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.1.2. Market Challenge Analysis

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PEST Analysis

3.4. Electric Scooters Market: Key Company Analysis, 2022

3.5. Electric Scooters Market: Regulatory Landscape

3.5.1. North America

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. Asia Pacific

3.6. Impact of COVID on Electric Scooters Market

Chapter 4. Electric Scooters Market Drive Type Segment Analysis

4.1. Belt Drive

4.1.1. Belt Drive electric scooters market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2. Chain Drive

4.2.1. Chain Drive electric scooters market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Hub Motor

4.3.1. Hub motor electric scooters market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Electric Scooters Market Battery Segment Analysis

5.1. Lead Acid

5.1.1. Sealed lead acid electric scooters market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2. Lithium-Ion

5.2.1. Lithium-Ion electric scooters market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Other

5.3.1. Other electric scooters market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Electric Scooters Market End-use Segment Analysis

6.1. Personal Use

6.1.1. Personal use electric scooters market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.2. Commercial Use

6.2.1. Commercial use electric scooters market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Electric Scooters Market Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vfnu0z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-scooters-market-report-2023-sector-to-reach-78-65-billion-by-2030-at-a-cagr-of-9-9-301791575.html

SOURCE Research and Markets