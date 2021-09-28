U.S. markets open in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,406.00
    -27.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,650.00
    -93.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,009.75
    -185.00 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,273.70
    -3.30 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.32
    +0.87 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.00
    -11.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +1.08 (+4.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1678
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.24
    +2.49 (+14.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3030
    +0.3250 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,984.07
    -1,553.98 (-3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.96
    -59.56 (-5.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,030.92
    -32.48 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Global Electric Services Companies (ESCOs) Market Is Expected to Reach $49.6 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·3 min read

Increasing awareness and knowledge regarding ESCO benefits drive the growth of the global Electric Services Companies (ESCOs) Market. By customer type, the commercial segment accounted for the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across North America would cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland, OR, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Electric Services Companies (ESCOs) market was estimated at $25.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $49.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increasing awareness and knowledge regarding ESCO benefits drive the growth of the global Electric Services Companies (ESCOs) Market. On the other hand, high initial costs associated with the services impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in technical skills among human resources is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13468

COVID-19 scenario-

  • A lot of mid-sized and small sized organizations across the world happened to divert funds toward survival & fixed costs, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic, thereby impacting the Electric Services Companies (ESCOs) Market negatively.

  • However, the global situation is getting better at a slow and steady pace, and the market is projected to revive soon.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Electric Services Companies (ESCOs) Market Request Here

The global Electric Services Companies (ESCOs) market is analyzed across customer type and region. By customer type, the commercial segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2030. The industrial segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to the major share in 2020, holding more around three-fifths of the global Electric Services Companies (ESCOs) market. North America, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030. Other provinces studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/13468

The key market players analyzed in the global Electric Services Companies (ESCOs) market report include General Electric, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Veolia, Orsted, Eaton Corporation, Alpiq, and Enel X. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:
(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Electric Insulator Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

World Fault Current Limiter Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

DC Circuit Breaker Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Power Pedestal Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Low Voltage Cable Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Solar Cables Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Cable Accessories Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

World Smart Transformers Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine makers were sliding on Monday. BioNTech stock (NASDAQ: BNTX) was down 6.5% at 12:09 p.m. EDT. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had slipped 4.4%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock had fallen 6%.

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Stock Futures Slip as Bond Yields Hit Three-Month High

    U.S. government bond yields rose amid inflation concerns and stock futures sagged as investors rotated out of interest-rate sensitive technology stocks.

  • Stock futures mixed as lawmakers rush to avert a government shutdown

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.70% was recorded by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.89% for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Crypto is ‘in the early stages’ of a ‘long-term upward trend’: Analyst

    The vast majority of money managers remain cautious on cryptocurrency investing, despite some big name investors putting their money behind digital coins, according to one analyst.

  • Stocks, Futures Drop Amid Spike in Treasury Yields: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A technology-led equity selloff deepened, and government bonds from the U.S. to Germany tumbled, as investors braced for imminent Federal Reserve tapering. The dollar gained haven allure amid a supply crunch from oil to semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in London

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Is ASML Set For A New Breakout After A Big Run This Year?

    Top chip gear maker ASML, featured in today's IBD 50 Stocks To Watch, has set up a new buy point after nearly doubling in price this year.

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Tesla Isn’t Acting Like a Growth Stock. Something Is Going On.

    Bond yields rose and tech stocks fell, but shares of Elon Musk's EV maker gained. The stock behaved more like shares of Ford or General Motors.

  • Oil prices head above $80 per barrel as fuel crisis beds in

    The oil price has not headed above $80 in around three years.