Global Electric Trucks Market Report 2023: Reducing Cost of EV Batteries, Lower Operating Cost and Increasing Vehicle Range Drives Growth

PR Newswire
·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Trucks Market by Propulsion (BEV, PHEV & FCEV), Type (Light-Duty Trucks, Medium-Duty Trucks & Heavy-Duty Trucks), Range, Battery Type, Battery Capacity, Level of Automation, End User, GVWR & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The electric truck market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 34.2% from 2022 to 2030, reaching 1,067,985 units by 2030 from 101,499 units in 2022.

The increasing focus of countries on promoting electrification of mass transit solutions due to increased concerns over pollution and government support in terms of subsidies and grants are propelling the growth of the electric truck market.

Reducing the cost of EV batteries

The cost of EV batteries has been decreasing over the past decade due to technological advancements and the production of EV batteries on a mass scale. In 2010, the price of an EV battery was USD 1,100 per kWh. According to Bloomberg, the price fell to USD 138 per kWh in 2022 and as low as USD 100 per kWh in China.

This is due to the reduced manufacturing costs, cathode material prices, and increased production volume. Prices of EV batteries are expected to be USD 40-60 per kWh by 2030, which will reduce the price of EV trucks, making them priced similarly to conventional ICE trucks.

Other top battery manufacturers like Samsung SDI, Panasonic, LG Chem, SK Innovation, and CATL have been working with top EV manufacturers to achieve this goal in the next 4-5 years. In April 2022, Samsung SDI announced the development of cobalt-free batteries to secure the price competitiveness of its EV batteries.

Lower operating cost

According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), 94.1 million barrels of gasoline per day were consumed in 2021 around the world.

According to Forbes, petrol prices in the international market have been rising over the years. The demand for petrol and diesel in the world is high as they are non-renewable resources, which may get exhausted in the next few decades. Even though many treaties have been made to control the price of petrol in the international market, prices have been rising over the years.

As most countries import petrol, its usage contributes to lowering the balance of trade in the economy. The limited petroleum reserves and rising prices of fuel have led automakers to consider alternative fuel sources for their vehicles.

The operating cost of electric trucks is lower than petrol and some other fuel alternatives. Along with environment conservation, this is a major factor in the growing demand for EVs in the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Reducing Cost of Ev Batteries

  • Lower Operating Cost

  • Increasing Vehicle Range

  • Rising Demand for Electric Trucks in Logistics and Other Industries

  • Government Initiatives for Evs

Restraints

  • High Initial Investment for Production

  • Lack of Ev Charging Infrastructure

  • Longer Charging Time

Opportunities

  • Development of Self-Driving Truck Technology

  • Development of Wireless Ev Charging Technology

  • Rapid Development in Fuel Cell Technology

Challenges

  • High Cost of Existing Electric Trucks

  • Insufficient Standardization of Ev Charging Infrastructure

Case Studies

  • User Experience of Battery-Electric Trucks in Norway

Companies Mentioned

  • Ab Volvo

  • Ashok Leyland

  • Atlis Motor Vehicles

  • Bollinger Motors

  • BYD

  • Dongfeng Motor Corporation

  • Ford Motor Company

  • Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

  • Hino Motors

  • Irizar Group

  • Isuzu Motors Ltd.

  • Iveco

  • Kaiyun Motors

  • Man Se

  • Mercedes Benz Group Ag

  • Navistar Inc.

  • Nikola Corporation

  • Orange Ev

  • Paccar Inc.

  • Proterra

  • Rivian

  • Scania Ab

  • Tata Motors Limited

  • Tesla, Inc.

  • Tevva Motors Limited

  • Triton Ev

  • Vdl Groep

  • Workhorse Group

  • Xos Trucks, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hoh2jf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-trucks-market-report-2023-reducing-cost-of-ev-batteries-lower-operating-cost-and-increasing-vehicle-range-drives-growth-301778702.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

