Global Electric Two- and Three- Wheeler Battery Swapping Market Report 2022 - Fleet Operators are to be the Driving Force Behind BSS Success

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of the Global Electric Two- and Three- Wheeler Battery Swapping Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This study covers the key electric 2- & 3-wheeler (2W/3W) markets in Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The study identifies the key drivers of electric 2W/3W battery swapping technology and captures key components of the ecosystem.

The report identifies and analyzes key participants and collaboration between battery swapping companies and OEMs, and contains profiles of those participants operating battery swapping stations in Asia, Europe, and LATAM regions.

Battery swapping technology allows E2W and E3W to be sold without the battery, thereby reducing the cost of the vehicle by nearly 40%. Standardization of batteries will further reduce the cost of E2Ws and E3Ws. Battery swapping technology eliminated the cost of new batter after the average warranty period of 3 years.

Strategic partnerships with supermarkets and fuel stations will help set up swapping stations within miles of each other. Battery swapping technology allows users to complete a battery swap in under two minutes.

The dynamically changing automotive scenario, increasing adoption of E2Ws, and the lack of charging infrastructure have led to the growth of innovative business models, such as BaaS, thus addressing range anxiety associated with EVs. In some cases, the BaaS plan also covers vehicle maintenance and insurance, which will make E2W ownership even cheaper.

After a decade of sharp decline, E2W battery cost is likely to rise in 2022, as demand is starting to outstrip supply. This ride-in cost is expected to delay the $100/kWh barrier by another 2 years. E2W riders living in large apartment complexes are experiencing challenges in the installation of EV charging sockets at their designated vehicle parking lots.

Asia is the most attractive market for battery swapping technology because E2Ws are considered primary transportation, particularly in ride-sharing and last-mile delivery. Owing to the lack of BSS regulation, collaboration allows participants to establish their own standards. The Latin American E2W/3W market is still nascent because of the presence of fewer participants and the lack of favorable regulations. The market witnessed significant sales numbers only from 2021.

For battery swapping stations to operate profitably, the number of EVs on the road is more important than the number of new EVs sold. Cost remains the key criterion for gig workers in the CEP industry and private commercial E3Ws, especially in Asia and LATAM.

Attractive battery swapping bundle plans are essential to commercial fleets. Battery health and upkeep are crucial for offering uninterrupted rides to customers, particularly in commercial transportation. Battery charge and discharge data can open new business opportunities in data mining.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Battery Swapping Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Electric Two & Three Wheeler Battery Swapping Market

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation by Service Type

  • Segmentation by Product Type

  • Key Competitors

  • Major Participants, Partnerships, and Countries

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Driver Explained

  • Growth Restraints

  • Growth Restraint Explained

  • Benefits of Battery Swapping Technology: OEM & Swapping Station Perspective

  • Benefits of Battery Swapping Technology: Customer & End-user Perspective

  • Battery Swapping Station as a Baas Business Model

  • Battery Swapping Technology & Electric 2W/3W Adoption

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Top 10 Drivers

  • List of Top 10 Drivers

  • Rising Demand For New E2Ws and E3Ws

  • Regulations Promoting Battery Swapping Infrastructure

  • High Cost of Replacement Battery

  • Disadvantages in Buying an E2W with Fixed Battery

  • Increasing Cost of Battery Raw Material

  • Limitations in Public Charging Station Infrastructure

  • Lack of Enough Public Charging Station by Country

  • Issues in Private Charging Point Installation in Apartments

  • Formation of Battery Swapping Consortium by OEMS

  • First-mover Advantage

4. Battery Swapping Ecosystem

  • Topics Discussed Under The Battery Swapping Ecosystem

  • Components of Battery Swapping Ecosystem

  • Battery Swapping Technology Provider

  • Key Hurdles in Battery Swapping Network

  • Battery Swapping Service Provider-OEM Collaboration

  • Battery Swapping Service Provider & Retailer Collaboration

  • Future Proof Swappable Battery Design

  • Key Attributes of a Smart BMS Battery

  • Key Functions of Battery Management System (BMS)

  • Swapping Service Usage Types

  • Swappable Batteries and the Evolution of E2W form Factor

  • Fleet Operators are to be the Driving Force Behind BSS Success

  • Battery Cooling Solutions for High Ambient Temperature

5. Regional Analysis

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

  • Key Growth Opportunities

  • Asia (Taiwan, China, India, Indonesia)

  • Key Growth Opportunities

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

  • Key Growth Opportunities

6. Company Profiles

  • Smart-BMS (China Tower), China

  • Meituan, China

  • Yaeda, China

  • Haojue, China

  • eMoving GreenTrans, Taiwan

  • Gogoro, Taiwan

  • Kymco Ionex, Taiwan

  • Bounce Infinity, India

  • Sun Mobility, India

  • Yulu Bikes, India

  • Swobbee, Germany

  • Raido, Lithuania

  • Origem, Brazil

  • Voltz Motors, Brazil

  • Zynch, Mexico

  • Citio, Mexico

  • Oyika, Indonesia & Cambodia

  • PT Swap Energi, Indonesia

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Commercial E2W & E3W Fleets

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Breakthrough in Battery Technology

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Compact and Portable Swapping Stations

8. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/waoxnh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-two--and-three--wheeler-battery-swapping-market-report-2022---fleet-operators-are-to-be-the-driving-force-behind-bss-success-301644823.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

