Global Electric Two- and Three- Wheeler Battery Swapping Market Report 2022 - Fleet Operators are to be the Driving Force Behind BSS Success
This study covers the key electric 2- & 3-wheeler (2W/3W) markets in Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The study identifies the key drivers of electric 2W/3W battery swapping technology and captures key components of the ecosystem.
The report identifies and analyzes key participants and collaboration between battery swapping companies and OEMs, and contains profiles of those participants operating battery swapping stations in Asia, Europe, and LATAM regions.
Battery swapping technology allows E2W and E3W to be sold without the battery, thereby reducing the cost of the vehicle by nearly 40%. Standardization of batteries will further reduce the cost of E2Ws and E3Ws. Battery swapping technology eliminated the cost of new batter after the average warranty period of 3 years.
Strategic partnerships with supermarkets and fuel stations will help set up swapping stations within miles of each other. Battery swapping technology allows users to complete a battery swap in under two minutes.
The dynamically changing automotive scenario, increasing adoption of E2Ws, and the lack of charging infrastructure have led to the growth of innovative business models, such as BaaS, thus addressing range anxiety associated with EVs. In some cases, the BaaS plan also covers vehicle maintenance and insurance, which will make E2W ownership even cheaper.
After a decade of sharp decline, E2W battery cost is likely to rise in 2022, as demand is starting to outstrip supply. This ride-in cost is expected to delay the $100/kWh barrier by another 2 years. E2W riders living in large apartment complexes are experiencing challenges in the installation of EV charging sockets at their designated vehicle parking lots.
Asia is the most attractive market for battery swapping technology because E2Ws are considered primary transportation, particularly in ride-sharing and last-mile delivery. Owing to the lack of BSS regulation, collaboration allows participants to establish their own standards. The Latin American E2W/3W market is still nascent because of the presence of fewer participants and the lack of favorable regulations. The market witnessed significant sales numbers only from 2021.
For battery swapping stations to operate profitably, the number of EVs on the road is more important than the number of new EVs sold. Cost remains the key criterion for gig workers in the CEP industry and private commercial E3Ws, especially in Asia and LATAM.
Attractive battery swapping bundle plans are essential to commercial fleets. Battery health and upkeep are crucial for offering uninterrupted rides to customers, particularly in commercial transportation. Battery charge and discharge data can open new business opportunities in data mining.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Battery Swapping Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Electric Two & Three Wheeler Battery Swapping Market
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation by Service Type
Segmentation by Product Type
Key Competitors
Major Participants, Partnerships, and Countries
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Explained
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Explained
Benefits of Battery Swapping Technology: OEM & Swapping Station Perspective
Benefits of Battery Swapping Technology: Customer & End-user Perspective
Battery Swapping Station as a Baas Business Model
Battery Swapping Technology & Electric 2W/3W Adoption
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Top 10 Drivers
List of Top 10 Drivers
Rising Demand For New E2Ws and E3Ws
Regulations Promoting Battery Swapping Infrastructure
High Cost of Replacement Battery
Disadvantages in Buying an E2W with Fixed Battery
Increasing Cost of Battery Raw Material
Limitations in Public Charging Station Infrastructure
Lack of Enough Public Charging Station by Country
Issues in Private Charging Point Installation in Apartments
Formation of Battery Swapping Consortium by OEMS
First-mover Advantage
4. Battery Swapping Ecosystem
Topics Discussed Under The Battery Swapping Ecosystem
Components of Battery Swapping Ecosystem
Battery Swapping Technology Provider
Key Hurdles in Battery Swapping Network
Battery Swapping Service Provider-OEM Collaboration
Battery Swapping Service Provider & Retailer Collaboration
Future Proof Swappable Battery Design
Key Attributes of a Smart BMS Battery
Key Functions of Battery Management System (BMS)
Swapping Service Usage Types
Swappable Batteries and the Evolution of E2W form Factor
Fleet Operators are to be the Driving Force Behind BSS Success
Battery Cooling Solutions for High Ambient Temperature
5. Regional Analysis
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Key Growth Opportunities
Asia (Taiwan, China, India, Indonesia)
Key Growth Opportunities
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Key Growth Opportunities
6. Company Profiles
Smart-BMS (China Tower), China
Meituan, China
Yaeda, China
Haojue, China
eMoving GreenTrans, Taiwan
Gogoro, Taiwan
Kymco Ionex, Taiwan
Bounce Infinity, India
Sun Mobility, India
Yulu Bikes, India
Swobbee, Germany
Raido, Lithuania
Origem, Brazil
Voltz Motors, Brazil
Zynch, Mexico
Citio, Mexico
Oyika, Indonesia & Cambodia
PT Swap Energi, Indonesia
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Commercial E2W & E3W Fleets
Growth Opportunity 2: Breakthrough in Battery Technology
Growth Opportunity 3: Compact and Portable Swapping Stations
8. Next Steps
