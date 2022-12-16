U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,843.75
    -53.25 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,793.00
    -419.00 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,228.25
    -119.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.30
    -30.00 (-1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.11
    -2.00 (-2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.50
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    -0.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0627
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.75
    +2.61 (+12.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2189
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9670
    -0.7730 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,016.29
    -667.13 (-3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    393.48
    -19.29 (-4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,336.21
    -89.96 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Global Electric Two-wheeler Battery Swapping Stations Providers Benchmark Report 2022

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Two-wheeler Battery Swapping Stations, 2022: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reveals the market positioning of the top 10 companies in an industry using growth and innovation scores. The document presents competitive profiles of each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.

Battery swapping stations are an important component of the $40 billion electric two-wheeler industry. The battery-swapping market is in the growth stage and moving toward consolidation.

The food delivery and courier, express, and parcel industries have been making the move to electric mobility fleets, most notably with the use of two-wheelers, because of the promise of convenience and faster delivery times. A battery swapping mechanism would be an integral part of a successful new mobility operation, allowing fleet managers to minimize vehicle downtime through quick changes, mobile swapping stations, or even on-demand battery delivery services.

A lithium-ion battery is about 40% of an electric two-wheeler's cost. A battery swapping station network would allow manufacturers to produce vehicles without the power source and save money on battery management system (BMS) development, software updates, and charging infrastructure. Vehicle owners would benefit in that they would always have access to the latest battery technologies.

To gain a competitive advantage, swapping systems must be compatible with a variety of vehicle brands and types and have a future-ready design to easily accommodate advancements in battery technology. An ideal network would be able to offer batteries for several types of vehicles.

Companies to Action

  • Bounce Infinity

  • Gogoro Network

  • Kymco's Ionex

  • Oyika

  • PT Swap Energie

  • Smart-BMS

  • Sun Mobility

  • Swobbee

  • Voltz Motors

  • Zynch

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4mdiss

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Global Semiconductor Race Is Turning Into a War

    Only weeks after US president Joe Biden and the Chinese president Xi Jinping met in person to improve ties between the world’s two biggest economies, China filed a dispute with the World Trade Organization, further escalating the conflict between the two countries that intensified when the US introduced sanctions on chips exports earlier this year. According to Bloomberg, Japan and the Netherlands will be joining the US in efforts to tighten chip exports to China, with even semiconductor giants

  • China’s New Iron Ore Buyer Sets Off Biggest Shakeup in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China is about to upend the $160 billion iron ore trade with the biggest change in years as Beijing expands efforts to increase control over the natural resources needed to feed its economy.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapA new state-owned company

  • Boies law firm makes odd moves in FTX case against Tom Brady, celebs

    The law firm led by famed litigator David Boies appears to have engaged in some unusual litigation tactics on behalf of FTX crypto exchange users who accuse NFL quarterback Tom Brady, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, comedian Larry David and other celebrities of inducing them to open FTX accounts. This tale ventures deep into the weeds of federal court filing procedures, but the upshot is that Boies’ firm, Boies Schiller Flexner, and co-counsel from The Moskowitz Law Firm filed three different but obviously related FTX lawsuits in the same federal court in Miami without asking the court to consolidate the cases before just one judge.

  • Electric vehicles confront the leap to the mass market

    The past year was sobering for investors who poured money into Tesla Inc and rival electric vehicle startups that hoped to emulate Tesla CEO Elon Musk's success. Rivian Automotive Inc, which had a higher market value than Ford Motor Co shortly after it went public in 2021, lost more than 70% of its value over the past year. Electric van maker Arrival warned it could run out of cash in less than a year.

  • CEO says Volkswagen on solid footing as shareholders meet over special dividend

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen shareholders gathered in Berlin on Friday to vote at an extraordinary general meeting on the payout of a special dividend of 19.06 euros ($20.28) per share from the proceeds of the listing of Porsche AG. A total of 9.6 billion euros, or 49% of the proceeds of the listing, will be paid out in January if shareholders vote in favour, as is widely expected. In an opening speech, Chief Executive Oliver Blume said the Volkswagen Group was on solid footing, with his first hundred days spent on tasks including reshuffling senior roles, defining the carmaker's strategy for China and North America, and revising its software and platform strategy.

  • Utility takes big loss on $1.5 billion sale of gas pipeline network that serves Colorado

    Activist investor Carl Icahn agitated to stop the deal last year. Now the pipeline network has been unloaded to a new owner.

  • Blockchain Fails to Gain Traction in the Enterprise

    Maersk and IBM last month shut down their global platform that was supposed to bring blockchain to the shipping industry. Other big bets are moving slowly.

  • Ford hikes price of cheapest F-150 electric truck variant to nearly $56,000

    The automaker has raised prices for its electric pickup trucks twice in a span of three months, as it navigates higher costs and supply chain snags. Automakers across the globe, including Tesla Inc and Rivian Automotive Inc are also struggling with higher prices of raw materials such as lithium and have warned that high costs were here to stay. Ford, which has previously said it was targeting annual production of 150,000 Lightning pickups by the fall of 2023, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment on the price hike.

  • Large Aquarium Containing One Million Liters of Water Explodes at Berlin Hotel Injuring Two

    A huge aquarium at Berlin’s Radisson Collection Hotel exploded on the morning of Friday, December 16, footage circulating online showed.According to local police, at least two people were injured by glass splinters. Police said water was flowing on to the street and cautioned drivers to avoid the area.The aquarium holds one million liters of water and is the “largest, cylindrical, free-standing aquarium in the world,” according to Sea Life Berlin. “Around 1,500 fish from over 100 different species live in the tropical tank,” the website says. The aquarium stands 82 feet (25 meter) high, according to Uniq Hotels.This footage was published by Iva Yudinski on Instagram, and shows the damaged aquarium. Credit: Iva Yudinski via Storyful

  • GE picks Kendall Square for HQ for energy business

    The company's energy businesses are expected to be split off into an independent company in early 2024, which will be headquartered in Cambridge. GE itself is still on the hunt for a new corporate office in Boston.

  • 3 Reasons I Don't Love Roku Quite As Much as Wall Street Does

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are down substantially from July 2021's all-time high, bumping into new multiyear lows just last month. While the analyst community lowered its consensus price target in step with the stock's sizable slide, the average price target of $59.32 per share is still 17% above Roku's present price. Roku has been one of the key drivers of the entire streaming movement, and its televisions and receivers remain North America's most-purchased brand.

  • Tesla and GM Are Betting Their Future on Electric Vehicles. Foxconn and Magna Want a Piece of the Action.

    “Asset light” is catching on among upstart companies selling electric vehicles. Foxconn and Magna International want a piece of the action.

  • Warren Buffett Backed BYD To Launch Fresh EV Brand In 2023

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway backed BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) looked to launch a new "professional and personal" electric car brand in 2023. The new brand will be an addition to Yangwang, a premium brand set for launch in the first quarter of 2023, Reuters reports citing Brian Luo, the company's branding assistant general manager. Also Read: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Trims Stake In BYD EV Company To Below 15% BYD capitalized on a range of incentives for electric cars offered

  • Lockheed Martin plans expansion to King of Prussia campus

    The new building is being planned alongside Lockheed Martin's existing 784,000-square-foot main facility, which is part of the company's Space unit that builds satellites and spacecraft.

  • Can I Retire With $2 Million?

    For years, financial experts have suggested a target retirement savings goal of $1 million. But when you consider things like inflation, the rising cost of healthcare and longer life expectancies, that amount of money may not go as far as … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $2 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Industry View: 3 Oil Stocks to Fuel your Portfolio

    Energy was a top sector in 2022. Today, we explore 3 stocks in the oil industry firing on all cylinders.

  • Tesla Could Make a Major Announcement in 2023!

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock price is falling for several reasons, including rising competition. In response, Tesla could make this major announcement in 2023. If you're interested in Tesla stock, you don't want to miss this video.

  • Watch pilot eject after F-35B crashes on Texas runway

    The crash occurred during a test flight.

  • 12 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the most lithium. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium. Lithium is shaping up to be one of the most important materials for the modern day world. Alongside silicon, which is used in semiconductor […]

  • 2024 Ford Mustang power figures are out, from Dark Horse on down

    Today, Ford is revealing the power figures for the 2024 Mustang that we’ve all been waiting for.