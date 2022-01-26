U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

Global Electric Two-Wheeler Charging Infrastructure Market, By Type, By Charging Mode, By Installed Location, By Connector Type, By Type of Charging, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026

ReportLinker
·6 min read

Global Electric Two-Wheeler Charging Infrastructure Market, By Type (AC and DC), By Charging Mode (Plug-in and Wireless), By Installed Location (Residential and Commercial), By Connector Type (UK 3-Pin, Industrial Commando, Type 1, Type 2, CHAdeMO, and CCS), By Type of Charging (Slow and Fast), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026

New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Two-Wheeler Charging Infrastructure Market, By Type, By Charging Mode, By Installed Location, By Connector Type, By Type of Charging, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223781/?utm_source=GNW

Global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market was valued at USD2624.16 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow further with a CAGR of 32.09% in the forecast period, 2022-2026. The growth factors of the global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market can be enlisted as increasing inclination of the consumers toward electric vehicles. Increased consumption and rising concerns toward environmental depletion further drive the growth of the global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market in the upcoming five years. Surging concerns for the increasing carbon emission from traditionally fueled vehicles and increased number of commercial vehicles has created heightened demands for electric vehicles and their technology of using green energy and thus emits lesser carbon particles. The initiatives from the government toward better environmental policies, schemes to promote electric vehicles, and increased adaptation by consumers of electric automotive like electric two-wheeler are further supporting the growth of the global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market in the next five years. Additionally, the adaptation of technological advancement and investment through government and private sources is also substantiating the growth of the global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market in the future five years.
Other factors influencing the market growth can be increasing urbanization, growing disposable income among the younger and adult population, influence toward advanced technology in the automotive industry, and involvement of environmentalists to influence consumer preferences when purchasing automobiles.
The global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market is segmented by type, charging mode, installed location, connector type, type of charging, regional distribution, and competitive analysis.Based on type, the market is further differentiated between AC and DC.

Alternating current (AC) type of electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the grounds of easier handling of the charging equipment and charging stations. Direct Current (DC) type of electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure is expected to register faster growth in the next five years on the account of advantages of DC type charging stations like growing availability of the DC stations at highways or public stations to enhance efficiency of the charging point and considerably decrease the charging time, thus driving the growth of the global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market in the forecast years along with the sub-segment.
ChargePoint, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, EVBox B.V., ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Blink Charging Co., TGOOD Global Ltd., ExCom Tele-Systems Limited are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth and market size of global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To classify and forecast global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market based on type, charging mode, installed location, connector type, type of charging, regional distribution, and competitive analysis.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Electric Two-Wheeler Charging Infrastructure Market, Type:
o AC
o DC
• Electric Two-Wheeler Charging Infrastructure Market, By Charging Mode:
o Plug-In
o Wireless
• Electric Two-Wheeler Charging Infrastructure Market, By Installed Location:
o Commercial
o Residential
• Electric Two-Wheeler Charging Infrastructure Market, By Connector Type:
o Type 2
o Type 1
o UK 3-Pin
o CHAdeMO
o Industrial Commando
o CCS
• Electric Two-Wheeler Charging Infrastructure Market, By Type of Charging:
o Slow
o Fast
• Electric Two-Wheeler Charging Infrastructure Market, By Region:
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Vietnam
Philippines
o Europe
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Italy
Spain
o Americas
United States
Canada
Brazil

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223781/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


