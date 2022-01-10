Global Electric Two-wheeler Market Outlook: Standardization of Swappable Batteries to Expand the Horizon for Cross-manufacturer Battery Sharing
With the growing electrification of vehicles across the globe, there has been increased demand for electric vehicles, especially electric two-wheelers, as they are the fastest growing transport mode in most developing countries. Furthermore, the COVID-19 situation has also forced commuters to avoid public transport and transition toward personal mobility.
Growing government support for the implementation of electric two-wheelers through subsidies, incentives, and tax rebates has encouraged OEMs to explore the electric two-wheeler space. Further, growing investment in start-ups, charging infrastructure, and innovative business models are expected to create more lucrative opportunities for the electric two-wheeler market.
This study assesses the growth strategies of some key electric two-wheeler OEMs and start-ups across the globe and the growth opportunities for the global electric two-wheeler industry.
It presents a holistic view of some key global OEMs, their profiles, and their top strategies for growth.
It provides insights on OEM strategies and presents the reader with a vision of how industry participants have been strategizing to increase the sales, expand their businesses, and collaborate with other stakeholders.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Global E2W Industry Scope of Analysis
Snapshot of Key Competitors in the Global E2W Industry
Growth Drivers in Global Electric Two-wheeler Market
Growth Restraints in Global Electric Two-wheeler Market
Regional Segmentation
Global E2W - Benchmarking
Key Challenges for Electric Two-wheeler OEMs
Key Markets EV Incentives for Two Wheelers
Geographical Spread of Key E2W Brands
3. Global Electric 2W OEM Strategies
Yadea
Niu Technologies
Gogoro
Okinawa Autotech
Hero Electric
Zero Motorcycles
Govecs AG
Energica Motor Company
Harley Davidson
Askoll EVA S.P.A
4. Key Start-ups E2W OEM Strategies
VinFast
Ather Energy
Damon Motors
5. Growth Opportunity Universe, Electric Two-wheeler OEMs
Growth Opportunity 1 - Convergence of Stakeholders and OEMs for the Growth of the Industry
Growth Opportunity 2 - Evolving Business Models Accelerating the Adoption of E2W
Growth Opportunity 3 - Technological Developments Driving the Demand for E2W
Growth Opportunity 4 - Standardization of Swappable Batteries to Expand the Horizon for Cross-manufacturer Battery Sharing
Growth Opportunity 5 - Increasing Investments in Electric Mobility Start-ups to Encourage Innovative Solutions
