Global Electric Two-wheeler Market Start-ups Analysis Report 2022: Focus on OEMs, Fleets, & Charging Infrastructure

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Overview of Start-ups Disrupting the Electric Two-wheeler Market, Global, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report evaluates start-ups in the E2W market and subsegments, focusing on disruptive innovations in business models, products, solutions, and technologies. The evaluation process filters start-ups in each segment globally to the top 10, with the top five profiled. We also provide market stakeholders with growth opportunities they can explore and capture.
There is a global emergence of start-ups, especially in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) segment, during and post-COVID-19 pandemic. With lockdowns preventing people from leaving their homes, last-mile delivery services boomed, increasing the use and popularity of light electric vehicles. I
n addition, economic and environmental factors such as rising fuel prices and economies shifting to greener and sustainable transportation to decrease the carbon footprint drive the E2W market demand worldwide. As the E2W market grows, associated subsegments such as E2W fleet businesses and battery manufacturing, swapping, and charging infrastructure register concurrent growth.
Start-ups in the E2W segment are not a new occurrence. However, the number of start-ups and the investments they attract have increased considerably after the pandemic. Most countries have also shifted their focus from two-wheelers with internal combustion engines to E2Ws, evident through the subsidies and incentives offered to manufacturers and other market stakeholders.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Electric Two-wheeler (E2W) Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
Scope of Analysis
Vehicle Segmentation and Definition
Market Segmentation
Competitors
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Start-up Definition
The Start-up Methodology
Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
E2W OEMs - Benchmark Overview
E2W Fleet Operators - Benchmark Overview
E2W Battery-swapping and Charging Infrastructure - Benchmark Overview
Main Participants Investing in Start-ups
E2W Start-ups Attracting Major Investments Globally
Emerging Global Destinations for E2W Start-up Investments in the Past 2 Years
Growth Opportunities by Region - Boosting Investments in E2W Start-ups
3 E2W OEMs
Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
Shortlisting Exercise
Criteria to Shortlist Companies
Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
Start-up Evaluation - Scorecard
Damon Motors Inc. Profile
Gogoro Inc. Profile
Ola Electric Profile
Cake Profile
Vinfast Profile
4 E2W Fleets
Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
Shortlisting Exercise
Criteria to Shortlist Companies
Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard
Acciona Mobility
Tier Mobility
Bounce - Bounce Share
Yulu Bikes
Revel Transit Inc.
5 E2W Charging Infrastructure
Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
Shortlisting Exercise
Criteria to Shortlist Companies
Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard
Gogoro Inc. Profile - Battery-swapping Solutions
Swobbee Profile
Bounce - Bounce Infinity Profile
Sun Mobility Profile
KYMCO Ionex Profile
E2W Battery Manufacturing
Criteria to Shortlist Companies
Log9 Materials Profile
Matter Profile
Gouach Profile
6 Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Purpose-built E2Ws for Shared and Commercial Applications
Growth Opportunity 2: Battery Recycling
Growth Opportunity 3: Demand Creation through Newer Business Models
7 Next Steps
