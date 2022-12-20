Global Electric Two-wheeler Market Start-ups Analysis Report 2022: Focus on OEMs, Fleets, & Charging Infrastructure

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Overview of Start-ups Disrupting the Electric Two-wheeler Market, Global, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates start-ups in the E2W market and subsegments, focusing on disruptive innovations in business models, products, solutions, and technologies. The evaluation process filters start-ups in each segment globally to the top 10, with the top five profiled. We also provide market stakeholders with growth opportunities they can explore and capture.

There is a global emergence of start-ups, especially in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) segment, during and post-COVID-19 pandemic. With lockdowns preventing people from leaving their homes, last-mile delivery services boomed, increasing the use and popularity of light electric vehicles. I

n addition, economic and environmental factors such as rising fuel prices and economies shifting to greener and sustainable transportation to decrease the carbon footprint drive the E2W market demand worldwide. As the E2W market grows, associated subsegments such as E2W fleet businesses and battery manufacturing, swapping, and charging infrastructure register concurrent growth.



Start-ups in the E2W segment are not a new occurrence. However, the number of start-ups and the investments they attract have increased considerably after the pandemic. Most countries have also shifted their focus from two-wheelers with internal combustion engines to E2Ws, evident through the subsidies and incentives offered to manufacturers and other market stakeholders.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Electric Two-wheeler (E2W) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

Scope of Analysis

Vehicle Segmentation and Definition

Market Segmentation

Competitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Start-up Definition

The Start-up Methodology

Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

E2W OEMs - Benchmark Overview

E2W Fleet Operators - Benchmark Overview

E2W Battery-swapping and Charging Infrastructure - Benchmark Overview

Main Participants Investing in Start-ups

E2W Start-ups Attracting Major Investments Globally

Emerging Global Destinations for E2W Start-up Investments in the Past 2 Years

Growth Opportunities by Region - Boosting Investments in E2W Start-ups

3 E2W OEMs

Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Shortlisting Exercise

Criteria to Shortlist Companies

Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Start-up Evaluation - Scorecard

Damon Motors Inc. Profile

Gogoro Inc. Profile

Ola Electric Profile

Cake Profile

Vinfast Profile

4 E2W Fleets

Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Shortlisting Exercise

Criteria to Shortlist Companies

Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

Acciona Mobility

Tier Mobility

Bounce - Bounce Share

Yulu Bikes

Revel Transit Inc.

5 E2W Charging Infrastructure

Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Shortlisting Exercise

Criteria to Shortlist Companies

Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

Gogoro Inc. Profile - Battery-swapping Solutions

Swobbee Profile

Bounce - Bounce Infinity Profile

Sun Mobility Profile

KYMCO Ionex Profile

E2W Battery Manufacturing

Criteria to Shortlist Companies

Log9 Materials Profile

Matter Profile

Gouach Profile

6 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Purpose-built E2Ws for Shared and Commercial Applications

Growth Opportunity 2: Battery Recycling

Growth Opportunity 3: Demand Creation through Newer Business Models

7 Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Damon Motors Inc.

Gogoro Inc.

Ola Electric

Cake

Vinfast

Acciona Mobility

Tier Mobility

Yulu Bikes

Revel Transit Inc.

Swobbee

Bounce Infinity

Sun Mobility

KYMCO Ionex

Log9 Materials

Matter

Gouach

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ro5jfn

