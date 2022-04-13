U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,415.25
    +22.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,274.00
    +135.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,038.75
    +93.75 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,999.10
    +14.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.30
    +1.70 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.40
    +6.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    +0.18 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.40
    -0.97 (-3.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3018
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.7190
    +0.3310 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,908.51
    -423.03 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.40
    +9.90 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.08
    +7.42 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market (2022 to 2027) - by Vehicle Type, Battery Type, Vehicle Class and Geography

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market
Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market (2022-2027) by Vehicle Type, Battery Type, Vehicle Class, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market is estimated to be USD 117.78 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 200.26 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Market Segmentation

  • The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market is segmented based on Vehicle Type, Battery Type, Vehicle Class, and Geography.

  • Vehicle Type, the market is classified into Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HVE).

  • Battery Type, the market is classified into Lead-acid Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, Nickel Metal Hydride Battery, and Other Battery Types.

  • Vehicle Class, the market is classified into Mid-Priced and Luxury.

  • Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd), Panasonic Corporation, GS Yuasa International ltd., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., LG Chem, BYD, Samsung SDI, AESC, Inc, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles
4.1.2 Supportive Regulatory Frameworks
4.1.3 Launch of New Plug in Models and Li-ion Battery Recycling
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulation Related to Manufacturing
4.2.2 Procurement Concerns and Flacuating Cost Related to Raw Materials
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rising Public Charging Infrastructures
4.3.2 Research and Development to Improve Battery Technology
4.3.3 Launch of the Battery-As-A-Service Model (BaaS)
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Reduction in Subsidies in Major Markets
4.4.2 Limited Battery Capacity and Concerns Over Battery Safety

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Vehicle Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
6.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
6.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HVE)

7 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Battery Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Lead-acid Battery
7.3 Lithium-ion Battery
7.4 Nickel Metal Hydride Battery
7.5 Other Battery Types

8 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Vehicle Class
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mid-Priced
8.3 Luxury

9 Americas' Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas

10 Europe's Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe

11 Middle East and Africa's Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA

12 APAC's Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

14 Company Profiles
14.1 CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd)
14.2 Panasonic Corporation
14.3 GS Yuasa International ltd.
14.4 Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.
14.5 LG Chem
14.6 BYD
14.7 Samsung SDI
14.8 AESC
14.9 Mitsubishi
14.10 Wanxiang
14.11 Beijing Pride Power
14.12 Tianneng
14.13 SB LiMotive.
14.14 Exide Industries Limited
14.15 SK Innovative Co. Ltd.
14.16 East Penn Manufacturing Company
14.17 Lucid Group Inc.
14.18 Nio Inc.
14.19 XPeng Inc.
14.20 Li Auto Inc.
14.21 Rivian Automotive Inc.
14.22 Proterra Inc.
14.23 General Motors Co.
14.24 Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/be83t4

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • JPMorgan profit falls in Q1 on lower trading revenue, slowdown in deal activity

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off. Here were the key figures versus expectations, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

  • China’s Exports to Russia Slump After Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports to Russia slumped in March after the invasion of Ukraine even as shipments to other nations grew quickly, indicating Chinese companies are likely being cautious about trading with Russia. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: S

  • Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of ExxonMobil’s most profitable investments, so much so that it is betting another $10 billion on the up-and-coming oil producer

  • Oil Traders Selling Pricey Russian Crude Chafe Indian Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian refiners that are among the few remaining eager buyers of Russian oil are baffled as to why they’re paying nearly full cost for cargoes that are being offered at record discounts in Europe. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba In

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Delta reports Q1 loss, raises guidance amid ‘all time high’ demand

    Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian discusses the company's first quarter performance, customer demand amid higher fuel prices and outlook

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's Why One of Etsy's Latest Moves May Be Worth Billions

    Etsy's (NASDAQ: ETSY) earnings already were starting to take off before the pandemic. The marketplace for handmade goods posted double-digit growth in revenue, gross merchandise sales (GMS), and profit for the full year 2019. Etsy completed the operation last year.

  • Saudi Arabia leads OPEC decision to drop IEA data as US ties fray

    A decision driven by Saudi Arabia that OPEC+ should stop using oil data from the West's energy watchdog reflected concern about U.S. influence on the figures, sources close to the matter said, adding to strain on ties between Riyadh and Washington. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group referred to as OPEC+, has so far ignored Western calls to increase output to try to lower oil prices of around $100 a barrel. The issue is delicate as expensive energy, in part because of Russia's war with Ukraine, has stoked inflation and as U.S. President Joe Biden faces pressure to lower record U.S. gasoline prices ahead of mid-term elections in November.

  • Intel debuts employee recruitment program as it looks to hire thousands

    Intel Corp. added thousands of workers at its Hillsboro campus last year. It expects the hiring spree to continue as it fires up the $3 billion expansion of its D1X manufacturing facility later this quarter. Intel cut the ribbon Monday on the expansion, called Mod3, which added 220,000 square feet of clean room space at the newly renamed Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres.

  • Here’s How China’s Lockdowns Are Rippling Through the Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s lockdowns to contain the country’s worst Covid outbreak since early 2020 have battered the economy, stalling production in major cities like Shanghai, and halting spending by millions of people shut in their homes. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China Tens

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/12: Devon Energy, Robinhood, Twilio

    Hope is not an investing strategy, even when it's all you have, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Tuesday, after the latest Consumer Price Index reading roiled the markets into another day of declines. Cramer said positivity and optimism are good things to have, but when it comes to investing, you simply cannot hang your hat on hope alone. Not only that, Cramer found little hope for the future.

  • Shiba Inu Rallies by 35% As Robinhood Adds SHIB, SOL, COMP & MATIC

    The crypto service provider made a massive dent in the market today as it announced the addition of these four cryptocurrencies.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for April 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Tesla, Nio and Volkswagen Face a Puzzling Headache

    The resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in China adds a new headache to manufacturers of electric vehicles.

  • Honeywell CEO receives his largest compensation package of $26.1M

    Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk's 2021 compensation package is his largest ever, but far short of the record set by his predecessor.

  • You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.