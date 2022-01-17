Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market

Report Scope: This report will cover all the commercially available methods for electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling that are actively being utilized and consumed by key end user industries in the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market.

Its scope will also include all the applications in which electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling are used.



Furthermore, the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling industry will also be thoroughly analyzed at the regional and country level.



Regional and country level markets will be segmented and analyzed by battery type, EV type and end use.The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is also covered.



The market size and estimations are provided in terms of revenue, with 2020 serving as the base year; and market forecasts will be given for the period from 2021 to 2026.



In terms of battery type, the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market is segmented into lithium-ion batteries, nickel-metal hydride batteries and lead-acid batteries.



In terms of EV type, the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV).



In terms of end use, the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market is segmented into passenger car, commercial vehicle, energy storage and consumer electronics.



An electric vehicle battery is utilized to control the electric motors of a battery electric vehicle (BEV) or hybrid electric vehicle (HEV).These are often rechargeable (secondary) batteries made of lithium-ion.



These batteries have been developed with a high amp-hour (or kilowatt-hour) capacity in mind.



Batteries for electric vehicles are defined by their high power-to-weight ratio, specific energy and energy density.Smaller, lighter batteries are desirable because they reduce the electric vehicle’s weight and thus improve its performance.



In contrast to liquid fuels, extremely active battery technologies have a significantly lower specific energy, which often impacts the vehicle’s maximum all-electric range.



Due to their high energy density in relation to their weight, lithium-ion and lithium polymer batteries are the most prevalent battery types in modern electric vehicles.Nickel-cadmium, nickel-metal hydride, lead-acid (and, less frequently, zinc-air and sodium nickel chloride) batteries are used in electric vehicles.



The quantity of energy stored in batteries is expressed in ampere hours or coulombs, with the overall amount of energy frequently expressed in kilowatt-hours.



Innovations in lithium-ion battery equipment have been driven by consumer electronics, laptop computers, mobile phones and power tools.The BEV and HEV markets have benefited from these advancements in terms of performance and energy density.



Unlike previous battery chemistries, particularly that of nickel-cadmium, the chemistry of lithium-ion batteries enables them to be discharged and recharged on a regular basis and at any level of charge.



The battery pack accounts for a sizable portion of the cost of a BEV or HEV.By December 2019, the cost of electric car batteries had decreased by REDACTED per kilowatt-hour since 2010.



As of 2018, vehicles with an all-electric range of more than 250 miles (400 kilometers), such as the Tesla Model S, have been commercialized and are now available in a variety of vehicle sectors.



The summary table and figure below present market size estimates and forecasts for global electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling from 2019 through 2026. An average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED is forecast for electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling over the next five years, resulting in a market of REDACTED by 2026.

