Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Accurec-Recycling, BMW, China Lithium Battery Technology Co., Ltd. (CALB), Nissan Motor, Tesla and Toshiba

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market
The "Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will cover all the commercially available methods for electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling that are actively being utilized and consumed by key end-user industries in the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market.
Its scope will also include all the applications in which electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling are used. Furthermore, the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling industry will also be thoroughly analyzed at the regional and country level.
Batteries for electric vehicles are defined by their high power-to-weight ratio, specific energy and energy density. Smaller, lighter batteries are desirable because they reduce the electric vehicle's weight and thus improve its performance. In contrast to liquid fuels, extremely active battery technologies have a significantly lower specific energy, which often impacts the vehicle's maximum all-electric range.
Due to their high energy density in relation to their weight, lithium-ion and lithium polymer batteries are the most prevalent battery types in modern electric vehicles. Nickel-cadmium, nickel-metal hydride, lead-acid (and, less frequently, zinc-air and sodium nickel chloride) batteries are used in electric vehicles. The quantity of energy stored in batteries is expressed in ampere hours or coulombs, with the overall amount of energy frequently expressed in kilowatt-hours.
Innovations in lithium-ion battery equipment have been driven by consumer electronics, laptop computers, mobile phones and power tools. The BEV and HEV markets have benefited from these advancements in terms of performance and energy density. Unlike previous battery chemistries, particularly that of nickel-cadmium, the chemistry of lithium-ion batteries enables them to be discharged and recharged on a regular basis and at any level of charge.
Regional and country-level markets will be segmented and analyzed by battery type, EV type and end-use. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is also covered. The market size and estimations are provided in terms of revenue, with 2020 serving as the base year; and market forecasts will be given for the period from 2021 to 2026.
In terms of battery type, the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market is segmented into lithium-ion batteries, nickel-metal hydride batteries and lead-acid batteries.
In terms of EV type, the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV).
In terms of end-use, the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market is segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics.
The Report Includes
Detailed overview of the global markets for electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling technologies
Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Evaluation and forecast the overall market size in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by battery type, EV type, end-use, and geographic region
Discussion of industry value chain/supply chain analysis of global electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market, and assessment of the current competitive scenario
Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Netherlands, Norway, Japan, China and India
Highlights of recent advances made in the market for EV battery reuse and recycling manufacturing, their commercial applications, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand; and the impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market
Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages
Insight into the recent industry strategies, such as M&A deals, joint ventures, collaborations, and license agreements currently focused on EV battery reuse and recycling technology
Company profiles of the leading industry players, including Accurec-Recycling GmbH, BMW Group, China Lithium Battery Technology Co., Ltd. (CALB), Nissan Motor, Tesla and Toshiba Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Introduction
Developments in Lithium-Ion Batteries (LIBs)
Definition of Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling
Reuse
Recycling
Technological Background and Advancements
Industry Concept
Importance of the Industry
Market Overview of the Electric Vehicle Industry
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunity
Challenges
Trends
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19
Influence on Electric Vehicle Manufacture and Sales
Impact of COVID-19 on the Electric Vehicle Market
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for EV Charging Stations
Chapter 5 Value/Supply Chain Analysis
Introduction
Value Chain Analysis
Raw and Processed Materials
Cell Component Manufacturing
Cell Manufacturing
Battery Pack Manufacturing
Electric Vehicles Manufacturing
Recycling
Chapter 6 Global Market for Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling by Battery Type
Introduction
Lithium-Ion Batteries
Lithium Battery Chemistry
Construction of Lithium-Ion Batteries
A Thorough Method for Recycling Lithium-Ion Batteries Used in 1 Recycling Process for Spent Lithium-Ion Battery
Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturers
Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries
Recycling Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries
Consumer Electronics
Electric Vehicles
Lead-Acid Batteries
Recycling of Lead-Acid Batteries
Chapter 7 Global Market for Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling by EV Type
Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
Key Components of Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
Operation of Hybrid Electric Vehicles
Key Components of a Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
Operation of Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
Key Components of a Plug-In Hybrid Electric Car (PHEV)
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
Key Components of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
Chapter 8 Global Market for EV Battery Reuse and Recycling by End Use
Passenger Car
Economics
Environmental Factors
Key Factors Boosting Passenger Electric Vehicle Sales
Commercial Vehicle
Types of EV Trucks
Energy Storage
Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology
Batteries for Electric Cars and Energy Storage
Consumer Electronics
Chapter 9 Global Market for EV Battery Reuse and Recycling by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Norway
France
The Netherlands
U.K.
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Chile
Brazil
Argentina
Legal Framework
Middle East and Africa
Africa
Saudi Arabia
Chapter 10 Competitive Market Analysis
Global Li-ion Battery-Recycling Projects
Mergers and Acquisitions
Innovations in Electric Vehicles
Vehicle to Grid (V2G)
Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging
Charging of Mobile Devices
Lightning-Fast Charging
Battery Technology Advancements
Battery Technologies for EVs That Are Gaining Traction
Batteries Lithium-Ion
Batteries with Solid State Technology
Aluminum-Ion Rechargeable Batteries
Batteries Made of Lithium-Sulfur
Batteries Made of Metal and Air
Regulation of Electric Vehicles
India
U.S.
Europe
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Accurec-Recycling Gmbh
American Manganese Inc.
Battery Solutions Llc
BMW Group
China Lithium Battery Technology Co., Ltd. (Calb)
G&P Batteries
Li-Cycle Corp.
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Retriev Technologies
Sitrasa
SNAM
TES
Tesla
Toshiba Corp.
Umicore
