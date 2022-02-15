U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Accurec-Recycling, BMW, China Lithium Battery Technology Co., Ltd. (CALB), Nissan Motor, Tesla and Toshiba

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market
Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will cover all the commercially available methods for electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling that are actively being utilized and consumed by key end-user industries in the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market.

Its scope will also include all the applications in which electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling are used. Furthermore, the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling industry will also be thoroughly analyzed at the regional and country level.

Batteries for electric vehicles are defined by their high power-to-weight ratio, specific energy and energy density. Smaller, lighter batteries are desirable because they reduce the electric vehicle's weight and thus improve its performance. In contrast to liquid fuels, extremely active battery technologies have a significantly lower specific energy, which often impacts the vehicle's maximum all-electric range.

Due to their high energy density in relation to their weight, lithium-ion and lithium polymer batteries are the most prevalent battery types in modern electric vehicles. Nickel-cadmium, nickel-metal hydride, lead-acid (and, less frequently, zinc-air and sodium nickel chloride) batteries are used in electric vehicles. The quantity of energy stored in batteries is expressed in ampere hours or coulombs, with the overall amount of energy frequently expressed in kilowatt-hours.

Innovations in lithium-ion battery equipment have been driven by consumer electronics, laptop computers, mobile phones and power tools. The BEV and HEV markets have benefited from these advancements in terms of performance and energy density. Unlike previous battery chemistries, particularly that of nickel-cadmium, the chemistry of lithium-ion batteries enables them to be discharged and recharged on a regular basis and at any level of charge.

Regional and country-level markets will be segmented and analyzed by battery type, EV type and end-use. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is also covered. The market size and estimations are provided in terms of revenue, with 2020 serving as the base year; and market forecasts will be given for the period from 2021 to 2026.

In terms of battery type, the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market is segmented into lithium-ion batteries, nickel-metal hydride batteries and lead-acid batteries.

In terms of EV type, the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV).

In terms of end-use, the electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market is segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics.

The Report Includes

  • Detailed overview of the global markets for electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling technologies

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Evaluation and forecast the overall market size in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by battery type, EV type, end-use, and geographic region

  • Discussion of industry value chain/supply chain analysis of global electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market, and assessment of the current competitive scenario

  • Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Netherlands, Norway, Japan, China and India

  • Highlights of recent advances made in the market for EV battery reuse and recycling manufacturing, their commercial applications, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand; and the impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

  • Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages

  • Insight into the recent industry strategies, such as M&A deals, joint ventures, collaborations, and license agreements currently focused on EV battery reuse and recycling technology

  • Company profiles of the leading industry players, including Accurec-Recycling GmbH, BMW Group, China Lithium Battery Technology Co., Ltd. (CALB), Nissan Motor, Tesla and Toshiba Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Reasons for Doing This Study

  • Scope of Report

  • Information Sources

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Introduction

  • Developments in Lithium-Ion Batteries (LIBs)

  • Definition of Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling

  • Reuse

  • Recycling

  • Technological Background and Advancements

  • Industry Concept

  • Importance of the Industry

  • Market Overview of the Electric Vehicle Industry

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Opportunity

  • Challenges

  • Trends

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

  • Influence on Electric Vehicle Manufacture and Sales

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Electric Vehicle Market

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for EV Charging Stations

Chapter 5 Value/Supply Chain Analysis

  • Introduction

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Raw and Processed Materials

  • Cell Component Manufacturing

  • Cell Manufacturing

  • Battery Pack Manufacturing

  • Electric Vehicles Manufacturing

  • Recycling

Chapter 6 Global Market for Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling by Battery Type

  • Introduction

  • Lithium-Ion Batteries

  • Lithium Battery Chemistry

  • Construction of Lithium-Ion Batteries

  • A Thorough Method for Recycling Lithium-Ion Batteries Used in 1 Recycling Process for Spent Lithium-Ion Battery

  • Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturers

  • Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

  • Recycling Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Electric Vehicles

  • Lead-Acid Batteries

  • Recycling of Lead-Acid Batteries

Chapter 7 Global Market for Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling by EV Type

  • Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

  • Key Components of Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

  • Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

  • Operation of Hybrid Electric Vehicles

  • Key Components of a Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

  • Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

  • Operation of Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

  • Key Components of a Plug-In Hybrid Electric Car (PHEV)

  • Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

  • Key Components of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Chapter 8 Global Market for EV Battery Reuse and Recycling by End Use

  • Passenger Car

  • Economics

  • Environmental Factors

  • Key Factors Boosting Passenger Electric Vehicle Sales

  • Commercial Vehicle

  • Types of EV Trucks

  • Energy Storage

  • Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology

  • Batteries for Electric Cars and Energy Storage

  • Consumer Electronics

Chapter 9 Global Market for EV Battery Reuse and Recycling by Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • Norway

  • France

  • The Netherlands

  • U.K.

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • Chile

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Legal Framework

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

Chapter 10 Competitive Market Analysis

  • Global Li-ion Battery-Recycling Projects

  • Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Innovations in Electric Vehicles

  • Vehicle to Grid (V2G)

  • Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging

  • Charging of Mobile Devices

  • Lightning-Fast Charging

  • Battery Technology Advancements

  • Battery Technologies for EVs That Are Gaining Traction

  • Batteries Lithium-Ion

  • Batteries with Solid State Technology

  • Aluminum-Ion Rechargeable Batteries

  • Batteries Made of Lithium-Sulfur

  • Batteries Made of Metal and Air

  • Regulation of Electric Vehicles

  • India

  • U.S.

  • Europe

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • Accurec-Recycling Gmbh

  • American Manganese Inc.

  • Battery Solutions Llc

  • BMW Group

  • China Lithium Battery Technology Co., Ltd. (Calb)

  • G&P Batteries

  • Li-Cycle Corp.

  • Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

  • Retriev Technologies

  • Sitrasa

  • SNAM

  • TES

  • Tesla

  • Toshiba Corp.

  • Umicore

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qzykie

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


