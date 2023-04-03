U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System (EV BTMS) Market to Grow by $17.52 Billion 2023-2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System (EV BTMS) Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market is forecast to grow by USD 17,527.94 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.68% during the forecast period. The report on the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for EVs and their expanded applications, new cooling method for EV BTMS: DX, and EV BTMS surges lithium-ion battery performance improving range of EVs.

The electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market is segmented as below:
By Battery Type

  • Li-ion

  • Lead-acid

  • Others

By Vehicle Type

  • Passenger vehicle

  • Commercial vehicle

By Geographical Landscape

  • APAC

  • North America

  • Europe

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the advances in thermal management technology: PCM and GIHP as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market growth during the next few years. Also, high-density, high-power, small-sized lithium-ion batteries and increasing use of software and sensors for intelligent BMS will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market covers the following areas:

  • Electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market sizing

  • Electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market forecast

  • Electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market vendors that include BMS Powersafe, Dana Inc., Dober, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG, Ewert Energy Systems Inc., Exponential Power Inc., Gentherm Inc., Hanon Systems, Infineon Technologies AG, Leclanche SA, Lithium Balance AS, MAHLE GmbH, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Turntide Technologies Inc., Valeo SA, and VOSS Automotive GmbH. Also, the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Battery Type

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • BMS Powersafe

  • Dana Inc.

  • Dober

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG

  • Ewert Energy Systems Inc.

  • Exponential Power Inc.

  • Gentherm Inc.

  • Hanon Systems

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Leclanche SA

  • Lithium Balance AS

  • MAHLE GmbH

  • Renesas Electronics Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • STMicroelectronics NV

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

  • Turntide Technologies Inc.

  • Valeo SA

  • VOSS Automotive Gmbh

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z01nfl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


