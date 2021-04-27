Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Housing Markets, 2019-2020 & 2021-2025: Increasing EV Range - Decreasing Battery Pack Weight
DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Housing Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Battery Housing Materials, Component, Cell Format, and Application, Supply Chain Analysis, Country Analysis, and Impact of COVID-19 - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global EV battery housing market generated revenue of $873.4 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $4,478.0 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 36.9%.
The report constitutes an extensive study of the global EV battery housing market. It includes a thorough analysis of different vehicle types as well as different materials used in the EV battery housing systems.
In terms of volume, the total demand for EV battery housing material in 2020 was 279.7 kilotons which is expected to increase to 1,167.3 kilotons in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period. Growing penetration of EVs across the globe, increasing EV range, and battery capacity coupled with demand for robust vehicle design is benefitting the market growth.
The EV battery housing market has further been segmented in terms of cell format, which helps in understanding the material requirements in battery enclosures of different battery packs. It further explains the driving forces, challenges, and growth opportunities of the EV battery housing market.
Major players have been identified on the basis of revenue generation pertaining to the EV battery housing market, regional presence, and developments related to battery enclosure systems. A detailed company profiling has been done in order to understand the player's strategic behavior.
Moreover, the country analysis has also been done in order to have a clear picture of the EV battery housing market. Different countries based on the adoption of the EV technology, battery production, battery enclosure manufacturing, and ongoing developments in the regions by the government as well as the private entities are some of the factors based on which countries growth rate has been calculated.
Competitive Landscape
In the recent past, partnership and new product launches have been the major recent activities in this industry. The growth in demand for advanced and light battery enclosure systems has made its providers focus on differentiated products, mainly based on aluminum and composite materials.
SGL Carbon, Novelis Inc., Nemak, S.A.B., de C.V., Constellium SE, Gestamp Automocion, UACJ Corporation, GF Linamar LLC, Hanwha Advanced Materials, Minth, Continental Structural Plastics, Thyssenkrupp AG, TRB Lightweight, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., POSCO, Norsk Hydro ASA
Key Topics Covered:
1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Electric Vehicle Trends: Current and Future
1.1.2 EV Battery Housing Market: Overview
1.1.2.1 Timeline: Evolution of EV Battery Industry
1.1.2.2 Increasing EV Range: Decreasing Battery Pack Weight
1.1.2.3 Securing the Supply of Lithium-Ion Batteries by EV Manufacturers
1.1.3 Supply Chain Analysis/MAP
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.1 Business Drivers
1.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for EVs Globally
1.2.1.1.1 Rising Concern Toward the Environment
1.2.1.1.2 Increasing Government Support
1.2.1.2 Growing EV Battery Production and Robust Design Requirements
1.2.1.3 Continuously Declining Price of Li-Ion Battery
1.2.2 Business Challenges
1.2.2.1 Solid-State Batteries
1.2.2.2 Lack of Standardization
1.2.2.3 Underdeveloped Value Chain for Raw Materials in Developing Countries
1.2.3 Partnerships and Collaborations
1.2.4 Product Launches
1.2.5 Business Opportunities
1.2.5.1 Light Weight Battery Housing Systems: From Steel to Aluminum
1.2.5.2 Housing with Integrated Cooling Systems
1.2.5.3 Composite Battery Housings: Lightweight and Safe
2 Application
2.1 Application and Specification
2.1.1 Market Application and Specification Based on Cell Format
2.1.1.1 Pouch Cell
2.1.1.2 Cylindrical Cell
2.1.1.3 Prismatic Cell
2.1.2 Market Application and Specification Based on Vehicle Type
2.1.2.1 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Car
2.1.2.2 Battery Electric Car
2.1.2.3 E-Bus
2.1.2.4 E-Truck
2.2 Demand Analysis of EV Battery Housing Market (by Cell Format)
2.3 Demand Analysis of EV Battery Housing Market (by Vehicle Type)
3 Products
3.1 Global EV Battery Housing Market: Material and Specifications
a. Steel
b. Aluminum
c. Glass Fiber-reinforcede Polymer (GFRP)
d. Carbon Fiber-reinforced Polymer (CFRP)
3.2 Demand Analysis of EV Battery Housing Market (by Material)
3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix
3.3.1 Opportunity Matrix, by Region
3.3.2 Opportunity Matrix, by Material
3.4 Technology Roadmap
4 Region
5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Who Supplies Whom?
5.2 Company Profiles
SGL Carbon
Novelis Inc.
Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V.
Constellium SE
Gestamp Automocion, S.A.
UACJ Corporation
GF Linamar LLC
Hanwha Advanced Materials
Minth Group
Continental Structural Plastics (CSP)
ThyssenKrupp AG
TRB Lightweight
Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
POSCO
Norsk Hydro ASA
