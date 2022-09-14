The global electric vehicle market is anticipated to reach a number of 17,957 thousand units by 2026, growing with a 19.80% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2026

ReportLinker

Beneficial subsidies, stringent government regulations on vehicle emissions, and policies for electronic vehicles drive market growth globally. MARKET INSIGHTS Electric vehicles are propelled by electric motors in contrast to internal combustion engines, powered by burning gases and fuel.

As a result, electric vehicles are considered a potential replacement for the present generation of vehicles to address natural resource depletion, global warming, rising pollution, etc.

Furthermore, governments worldwide are implementing subsidies and policies to promote EV sales.There are numerous advantages to buyers, including low registration fees, decreased prices, etc.



Some governments, depending on policies, also exempt roads, imports, purchases, etc. Additionally, governments are investing in infrastructure and other favorable policies to boost the global electric vehicle market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The electric vehicle market growth analysis includes an assessment of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to capture the highest revenue share during the forecast years owing to government incentives and investments by major market players.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry is expected to remain moderate over the forecast period in the global electric vehicle market. The growing opportunities, government interest, and industry fragmentation facilitate moderate market competition among the key market players.

Some of the leading market players operating in the market include Tesla Inc, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. BMW GROUP

2. BYD CO LTD

3. FORD MOTOR COMPANY

4. GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

5. LI AUTO

6. NIO

7. STELLANTIS NV

8. TESLA INC

9. TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

10. VOLKSWAGEN AG

11. XPENG

