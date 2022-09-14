U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,924.96
    -7.73 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,983.56
    -121.41 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,645.77
    +12.19 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.62
    +1.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.54
    +1.23 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.90
    -11.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    +0.04 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9980
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    -0.0140 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1536
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1870
    -1.4580 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,853.14
    -492.62 (-2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.24
    -9.10 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

The global electric vehicle market is anticipated to reach a number of 17,957 thousand units by 2026, growing with a 19.80% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2026

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Beneficial subsidies, stringent government regulations on vehicle emissions, and policies for electronic vehicles drive market growth globally. MARKET INSIGHTS Electric vehicles are propelled by electric motors in contrast to internal combustion engines, powered by burning gases and fuel.

New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE MARKET FORECAST 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05193331/?utm_source=GNW
As a result, electric vehicles are considered a potential replacement for the present generation of vehicles to address natural resource depletion, global warming, rising pollution, etc.
Furthermore, governments worldwide are implementing subsidies and policies to promote EV sales.There are numerous advantages to buyers, including low registration fees, decreased prices, etc.

Some governments, depending on policies, also exempt roads, imports, purchases, etc. Additionally, governments are investing in infrastructure and other favorable policies to boost the global electric vehicle market.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The electric vehicle market growth analysis includes an assessment of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to capture the highest revenue share during the forecast years owing to government incentives and investments by major market players.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The competitive rivalry is expected to remain moderate over the forecast period in the global electric vehicle market. The growing opportunities, government interest, and industry fragmentation facilitate moderate market competition among the key market players.
Some of the leading market players operating in the market include Tesla Inc, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, etc.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. BMW GROUP
2. BYD CO LTD
3. FORD MOTOR COMPANY
4. GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
5. LI AUTO
6. NIO
7. STELLANTIS NV
8. TESLA INC
9. TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
10. VOLKSWAGEN AG
11. XPENG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05193331/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares in Alcoa Crashed Today

    Shares in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum producer Alcoa (NYSE: AA) were down around 10% by midday Wednesday. The move comes after its steel manufacturing peer, Nucor (NYSE: NUE), announced disappointing guidance for its third quarter. Steel and aluminum are replaceable with each other and operate in very similar end markets, so Nucor's warning is a salutary reminder that Alcoa also faces difficulties in 2022.

  • Why Nikola Shares Soared Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares popped nearly 7% Wednesday morning after an analyst gave several reasons to buy the stock. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, the stock was holding onto a gain of 5.4%. Right now Nikola only sells battery-electric trucks.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Bank of America upgrades SoFi stock to Buy

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Bank of America upgrading SoFi from Neutral to Buy.

  • Tech companies ramp up stock buybacks amid market volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle discusses what investors should look for in tech buyback programs.

  • Is Trending Stock Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) a Buy Now?

    Plug Power (PLUG) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Why Tesla Shares Popped Today

    What happened Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares popped nearly 5% Wednesday morning after details surfaced from an invite-only investor conference. Shares were still 3.6% higher as of 1:37 p.m. ET.  So what The stock dropped yesterday when one electric vehicle (EV) sector analyst presented a case for why a formidable competitor might surprise investors.

  • Geron Corporation's (NASDAQ:GERN) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 95% Above Its Share Price

    Does the September share price for Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Roku Stock?

    No one ever complains that there's nothing good to watch on TV anymore, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a good reason for that. You would think that today's entertainment climate -- where folks are consuming content on their own terms -- would be fertile soil for Roku. Shares of Roku have plummeted 86% since peaking at nearly $500 in July of last year.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Why Shares in Copper Miner Freeport-McMoRan Slumped Today

    Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were down by 2.5% as of midday Tuesday. The move comes after a strong period for copper mining stocks, buoyed by bid activity in the sector. Today's down move is a reminder that the demand for copper is reliant on economic growth.

  • Debt & the Telecom Giants: Why Spreading the Risk May be Important in an Economic Decline

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are the three key telecom operators in the US. The stocks had lackluster performance, with TMUS delivering 6.8% in the last 12 months, T experiencing a deep drop of 38.4% and VZ losing some 23.3%. In this article we will discuss the effects of debt, 5G and consumer spending on the valuations of these stocks as well as see how their fundamentals compare.

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a track record that speaks for itself. Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $630 billion in shareholder value and delivered a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1% for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A). To put this return into context, a $1,000 investment in the company's Class A shares 57 years ago would have been worth over $36 million by the end of 2021.

  • Jim Cramer’s 10 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats

    In this article, we will look at the 10 favorite dividend aristocrats of journalist investor, Jim Cramer. If you want to explore more dividend aristocrats that Cramer is recommending to own for the second half of 2022, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats. Jim Cramer thinks that owning […]

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.

  • At US$252, Is Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Worth Looking At Closely?

    Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising...

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be 1 To Hold Forever

    This has been a roller-coaster year for investors. The stock market rolled to its worst start in over 50 years throughout the first six months, only to rally strongly during the summer and stall out again last month. The growth-oriented Nasdaq Composite has been even more volatile, losing over 30% of its value as it plunged from the heights hit nearly one year ago.

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo

  • Why Bausch Health Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Bausch Health Company (NYSE: BHC) were jumping 4.4% at 10:54 a.m. ET on Wednesday after rising as much as 11.8% earlier in the day. Bausch Health announced on Aug. 30 that it planned to conduct these exchange offers. On Sept. 8, Bausch released a clarification about some of the provisions pertaining to its exchange offers.

  • Twilio to cut workforce by about 11%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Twilio amid the company’s plans to cut workforce by about 11%.