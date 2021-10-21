U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

Global Electric Vehicle Market Size [2021-2028] | is Anticipated to Grow USD 1,318.22 Billion at a CAGR of 24.3%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Electric Vehicle Market Key Players Studied in this Report are BMW Group (Munich, Germany), BYD Company Ltd. (Shenzhen, China), Daimler AG (Stuttgart, Germany), Ford Motor Company (Michigan, U.S.), General Motors Company (Michigan, U.S.), Nissan Motor Corporation (Kanagawa, Japan), Tesla, Inc. (California, U.S.), Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota City, Japan), Volkswagen AG (Wolfsburg, Germany), Groupe Renault (Boulogne-Billancourt, France).

Pune, India, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per research report by Fortune Business Insights™, the global electric vehicle market size was USD 246.70 billion in 2020. The market is anticipated to grow from USD 287.36 billion in 2021 to USD 1,318.22 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 24.3% in the 2021-2028 period. The sudden rise in CAGR is attributable to this market’s growth and demand, returning to pre-pandemic levels once the coronavirus crisis is over.

The entire world is fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely disrupted trades across the globe. The authorities of several countries have initiated lockdown to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electric-vehicle-market-101678


Stringent Emission Regulations to Enhance Business Development

The constant efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions have led to the implementation of strict emission laws by the governments, which, in, turn will bolster the healthy growth of the market. For instance, in Europe, a regulation was imposed to reduce the CO2 emissions of light and medium commercial vehicles by 15% by 2025. More countries have mandated the regular pollution-check of vehicles. The implementation of the Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) norm in India with an aim to use efficient engines in reducing carbon emissions. Moreover, the increased promotion of electric cars will have a subsequent effect on the global market during the forecast period.

Regional Highlights:

Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth in this market owing to the growing demand for passenger cars in developing nations. China accounts for the largest share in terms of passenger cars and other automobiles. Moreover, North America is expected to witness the highest growth in the market. The regional growth can be attributed to growing initiatives by the Department of Energy (DOE) to build charging infrastructure throughout the U.S. to support the growing number of EVs in the region.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/electric-vehicle-market-101678


Geely Auto announced the launch of the new research and development center in Raunheim, Germany. The company will use the R&D center to produce high-end electric vehicles, advanced electrification, and connectivity technologies.

Quick Buy - Electric Vehicle Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101678

  • BMW Group (Munich, Germany)

  • BYD Company Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

  • Daimler AG (Stuttgart, Germany)

  • Ford Motor Company (Michigan, U.S.)

  • General Motors Company (Michigan, U.S.)

  • Nissan Motor Corporation (Kanagawa, Japan)

  • Tesla, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota City‎, Japan)

  • Volkswagen AG (Wolfsburg, Germany)

  • Groupe Renault (Boulogne-Billancourt, France)

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

24.3%

2028 Value Projection

USD 1,318.22 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 287.36 billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

250

Segments covered

Vehicle Type, Type, and Geography

Growth Drivers

Favorable Government Subsidies and Policies to Promote Sales

Strict Government Regulations on Vehicle Emissions to Boost Growth


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/electric-vehicle-market-101678


Global Electric Vehicle Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Car

  • Commercial Vehicle

By Type:

  • Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

  • Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

  • Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

By Geography

  • North America (USA, Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/electric-vehicle-market-101678


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


