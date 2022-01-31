U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.00
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,505.00
    -90.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,494.75
    +61.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,953.90
    -11.70 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.69
    +0.87 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.80
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.22 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1174
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.52
    -1.97 (-6.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3442
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4900
    +0.3000 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,288.05
    -845.39 (-2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    854.70
    +12.24 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,454.71
    -11.36 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Global Electric Vehicle Market Size worth USD 1,318.22 Billion in 2028 | at a CAGR of 24.3%

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read

The global electric vehicle market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,318.22 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 24.3% in the 2021-2028 period

Pune, India, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric vehicle market size is anticipated to grow from USD 287.36 billion in 2021 to USD 1,318.22 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 24.3% in the 2021-2028 period. Government Strict Regulations on Vehicle Emissions to boost the Electric vehicles (EVs) Market Growth.

Rising Investment Opportunities and Increasing Manufacturer Presence to Support Market Growth

The electric mobility sector is ramping up R&D activities to engage consumers with their latest offerings, thereby increasing their overall market share and occupancy. Manufacturers who specialize in internal combustion engines (ICEs) are mainly trying to introduce EVs in their portfolios. Players, such as Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, and Groupe Renault, are increasingly investing to produce EVs. For instance, Ford announced plans for a USD 300 million plant, which will begin manufacturing from 2023.

Government bodies across the globe are constantly introducing incentives that are expected to further drive the market growth. For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy & Transportation introduced a 2020 vision for a national-distribution fast-charging network to be developed. This project will focus on long-term gain, including up to 350 KW of direct fast charging.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electric-vehicle-market-101678


Government policies offering attractive incentives for owning and operating Electric vehicles (EVs) will encourage EV sales by providing consumers with multiple advantages such as reduced prices, low registration fees, and free charging infrastructure. Additionally, various government bodies are levying import taxes, road taxes, and purchase taxes for importing measures to attract dominant players. Increased network of roadways is being constructed to accompany the rising volume of automobiles. For instance, the U.S. government announced plans for investing USD 287 billion toward highway redevelopment. To curb emission, various government bodies are also implementing stringent regulatory frameworks. For instance, the Petroleum Ministry of India certified all automotive manufacturers to initiate BS-VI vehicles post 1st April 2020.

The entire world is fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely disrupted trades across the globe. The authorities of several countries have initiated lockdown to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/electric-vehicle-market-101678


Asia Pacific to Dominate Global Perspective with Extensive Demand for Passenger Vehicles

The Asia Pacific Electric vehicles market stood at USD 118.08 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow due to increasing demand for passenger vehicles. The region also houses China, the world leader in terms of production and consumption of automobiles. Rising disposable income among consumers and increasing demand for private transportation will push the EV sector in the region toward a higher share. In December 2021, the Transport Minister of India announced that Tesla Inc. is set to debut in the country in the following year.

Europe is expected to emerge as a frontrunner for capturing a significant market share, owing to rising initiatives by the EU toward reducing carbon emissions. Emerging economies, such as the U.K., Germany, and France, are the major occupants of most EV sales.


Quick Buy - Electric Vehicles Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101678


Key Players:

  • BMW Group (Munich, Germany)

  • BYD Company Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

  • Daimler AG (Stuttgart, Germany)

  • Ford Motor Company (Michigan, U.S.)

  • General Motors Company (Michigan, U.S.)

  • Nissan Motor Corporation (Kanagawa, Japan)

  • Tesla, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota City‎, Japan)

  • Volkswagen AG (Wolfsburg, Germany)

  • Groupe Renault (Boulogne-Billancourt, France)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/electric-vehicle-market-101678


Global Electric Vehicles Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Car

  • Commercial Vehicle

By Type:

  • Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

  • Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

  • Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

By Geography

  • North America (USA, Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/electric-vehicle-market-101678


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Wants to Make Tesla Boring And Be a Car Salesman

    The 19-year-old electric vehicle (EV) maker will focus on profitability and efficiency in 2022, like any company.

  • Three signs you’re ready to retire

    Some people can’t quite bring themselves to retire, often out of fear of the unknown. If you’re struggling with the decision, look for these 3 signs.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Growing Fast, But EV Rival Is Catching Up

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • Oil rises on geopolitical risks, supply shortage

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose on Monday as a supply shortage and political tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East put prices on track for their biggest monthly gain in almost a year. Brent crude had risen 66 cents, or 0.7%, to $90.69 a barrel by 1005 GMT. "Today it is above all the concerns about supply outages in connection with the Ukraine crisis that keep pushing prices ever further up," said Commerzbank commodities analyst Carsten Fritsch.

  • Occidental Petroleum: Low-Priced Opportunity

    I am bullish on Occidental Petroleum (OXY), as Wall Street analysts are generally bullish on it and the average price target indicates strong upside potential over the next year. Additionally, the business should benefit from macro trends and the valuation multiples look very cheap relative to historical averages. Occidental Petroleum is a company that was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Texas, United States. In the U.S., Chile, and Canada, the company operates as a petrochemical manufac

  • Walmart Wants to Be More Like Target (And to Stop Wasting Your Time)

    The retailer wants to make its stores someplace people actually want to be, you know, like a Target.

  • Valuation: What's wrong with trillion-dollar companies?

    The idea that 1% of the companies in the index account for about 25% of the total market value is jarring, and some folks see that as a vulnerability for the stock market.

  • The future of mining cryptocurrency and the electricity consumption challenges

    Cryptocurrency is the financial sector’s ‘Knight in Shining Armour’, introducing millions of people to the great things it comes with – anonymity, adaptability, security among others, with Bitcoin and Ethereum being its two most loved squires.

  • Oil Set for Strongest January in Decades as Market Tightens

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil markets opened the week higher and were heading for the biggest January gain in at least 30 years as robust demand outpaced fresh supply. Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealVolatile Month Nears End as Stocks Resume

  • Great Resignation could fuel more withdrawals from retirement accounts

    The pandemic prompted people to dip into retirement savings. The Great Resignation may do the same.

  • National Black Farmers Association President Criticizes PepsiCo Failing To Contract Black Farmers

    A year after entering negotiations and even making a verbal commitment to work with Black farmers, the president of the NBFA says PepsiCo is still only sourcing products from white farmers

  • Top oil producers to meet amid record crude prices

    The world's top oil-producing countries will meet on Wednesday to discuss a further increase in output, while crude prices have reached seven-year highs rattled by geopolitical tensions.

  • Thai cafe serves up crypto advice with coffee and cake

    A cafe in northeast Thailand has become home to cryptocurrency traders, adding banks of screens showing the latest market moves and dishing out investment advice alongside coffee and cake. Behind a calm exterior of cherry blossom trees, customers of HIP Coffee & Restaurant stare at their laptops, supping nervously on iced coffee - part of a surging interest in digital assets in Thailand that has regulators worried. "It's exciting for me to be here because I get to meet people who share the same interests," said Detnarong Satianphut, a 35-year-old crypto trader.

  • Where Will Alphabet Be in 10 Years?

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, has generated a return of roughly 800% over the past 10 years for its investors -- more than doubling the NASDAQ's gain of nearly 400%. Alphabet also remained resilient throughout the pandemic, as the growth of its cloud business offset its temporary slowdown in ad sales. It also avoided a post-lockdown slowdown as its advertising and cloud businesses grew in tandem.

  • Burger King, Domino’s Pull Back on Value Menus as Costs Rise

    Chains are reducing their menus of discounted items or shrinking portions, hoping it will bring less pushback from consumers than straight price increases.

  • Car Doctor: Can plates underneath a car help to prevent catalytic converter thefts?

    Catalytic converter thefts are easy and fast. Some mechanics put a plate underneath the car to foil potential thieves. But can the plate cause damage?

  • U.S. helps fund California port project as export delays hurt food makers

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Sunday it will help fund a new container yard for agricultural exports at California's Port of Oakland, as the government, ports and food companies scramble to ease costly shipping delays. Ships delivering cargo at ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, have also skipped Oakland, a major hub for agricultural exports, to return to Asia more quickly. Oakland's export volume in 2021 declined 8% from the previous year, the port said, hurting shipments of products like nuts, dairy and produce.

  • 2022 Kia EV6 First Drive Review | Sets the electric SUV bar even higher

    The 2022 Kia EV6 is a sporty, roomy, stylish electric crossover that's a blast to drive. But we can't help but compare it to its platform-mate, the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5.

  • Japan's factory output dips more than expected as risks emerge

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's factory output shrank for the first time in three months in December as a decline in machinery production outweighed a small rise in autos, casting a cloud over the strength of the economic recovery. Record infections this month driven by the Omicron variant, however, are expected to have hit consumer sentiment. Factory output lost 1.0% in December from the previous month, official data showed on Monday, pulled down by a decline in output of general-purpose and production machinery, including chip-making equipment and engines used in manufacturing.