Global Electric Vehicle Market size to register 23.5% CAGR through 2028

The recent study on ’Global Electric Vehicle Market’ highlights data on the size and growth trajectory of the market from 2019 to 2028.

Pune, India, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global electric vehicle market is anticipated to exhibit a robust growth rate of 23.5% during the period 2022-2028.





The document provides a quick overview of the market's performance by offering the major driving forces, challenges, and opportunities. It also includes an overall review of the market's competitive analysis with a detailed depiction of the strategies employed by the leading players as well as their product portfolios, financial outlook, and distribution networks.

Global electric vehicle market's expansion is attributed to people's growing concern over urban air pollution as well as continued development of self-driving electric vehicle technology.

One of the main sources of air pollution is conventional fuel vehicles, which has prompted government agencies to enforce harsh laws and guidelines on automakers to limit vehicle emissions. Electric vehicles (EVs) can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions while reducing dependency on oil-based fuels, thereby facilitating the progress of the business sphere.

By focusing on offering subsidies to consumers on EV purchases, the governments of numerous nations are actively contributing to the explosive growth of EV sales. Supportive government regulations have contributed to rising EV demand in recent years, which is escalating industry development.

Market Segmentation Overview:

Global electric vehicles marketplace is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, number of wheels, and end-user scope. Based on the vehicle type, the market is split into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. The passenger car segment is anticipated to be a significant contributor to the market share during the analysis period, due to growing concern over urban air pollution.

Based on number of wheels, this business space is segregated into two-wheelers, four-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and multi-wheelers. Among these, the four-wheelers segment is projected to record a healthy growth rate during the forecast duration. By end-user, the market is bifurcated into non-commercial and commercial.

For type, the industry is segregated into fuel cell electric vehicle type (FCEV), battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). The BEV segment is estimated to stand tall in terms of market share over the study period.

Regional Landscape Analysis

Geographically, global electric vehicle marketplace is analyzed across the countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Dashboard

The major players formulating competitive landscape of the market are Tesla Inc., SAIC Motors, Volkswagen AG, BYD Auto Co. Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., BMW Group, Hyundai Group, Renault Group, Toyota Motor Corporation, GAC Motor, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd., Honda Motor Company Ltd., Daimler AG, General Motors Company, and Geely (Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd.)

Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Passenger Vehicles

1. Mopeds, Bikes, and Scooters

2. Cars

Small Cars

Medium Cars

Large Cars

SUVs

Crossovers

Commercial Vehicles

1. Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

2. Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Number of Wheels (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Two-wheelers

Four-wheelers

Three-wheelers

Multi-wheelers

Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Global Electric Vehicle Market, End-User Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Commercial Vehicles

Non-Commercial Vehicles

Global Electric Vehicle Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Asia Pacific

Japan

Australia

China

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Spain

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Netherlands

Poland

Russia

Benelux

Nordic

North America

Canada

U.S.

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Global Electric Vehicle Market, Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Tesla Inc.

SAIC Motors

Volkswagen AG

BYD Auto Co. Ltd.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

BMW Group

Hyundai Group

Renault Group

Toyota Motor Corporation

GAC Motor

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd.

Honda Motor Company Ltd.

Daimler AG

General Motors Company

Geely (Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd.)

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

5.1. Impact on Growth Strategies

5.2. Impact on Operations and Supply Chain

5.3. Impact on the Investments in the Automotive Sector

5.4. Impact on Roll-outs Plans

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.2. Forecasting Factors

Robust assessment of various factors including industrial performance, consumer spending, economic conditions, industry expenditures, among others

6.3. Supply Chain & Value Chain Analysis

7. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

8. Global EV Market: Pricing Analysis

9. Global EV Market: Consumer Spending v/s Government Spending

10. Global 5G Infrastructure Market: Key Investment Analysis

Includes analysis of investments made by key industry players and OEM announcements related to electric vehicles sales till 2030

11. Global 5G Infrastructure Market: Key Developments by Private Sector

Robust assessment of declarations made by private sectors related to electric commercial vehicles

12. Parent Market Overview: Global Automotive Market

13. Segmental Analysis

13.1. Global EV Market by Vehicle Type

14. Regional Analysis

14.1. North America Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2028

14.2. Latin America Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2028

14.3. Western Europe Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2028

14.4. Eastern Europe Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2028

14.5. Asia Pacific Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2028

14.6. Middle East & Africa Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2028

15. Competitive Landscape

