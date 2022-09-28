U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,654.75
    -6.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,197.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,268.25
    -65.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,669.70
    +1.30 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.15
    +0.65 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,637.10
    +0.90 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.19
    -0.14 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9577
    -0.0021 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.40
    +1.14 (+3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0670
    -0.0061 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6680
    -0.1230 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,019.32
    -1,206.40 (-5.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.73
    -24.41 (-5.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,962.04
    -22.55 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Global Electric Vehicle Market size to register 23.5% CAGR through 2028

Market Study Report
·7 min read
Market Study Report
Market Study Report

The recent study on ’Global Electric Vehicle Market’ highlights data on the size and growth trajectory of the market from 2019 to 2028.

Pune, India, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global electric vehicle market is anticipated to exhibit a robust growth rate of 23.5% during the period 2022-2028.


The document provides a quick overview of the market's performance by offering the major driving forces, challenges, and opportunities. It also includes an overall review of the market's competitive analysis with a detailed depiction of the strategies employed by the leading players as well as their product portfolios, financial outlook, and distribution networks.

Global electric vehicle market's expansion is attributed to people's growing concern over urban air pollution as well as continued development of self-driving electric vehicle technology.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5516987/   

One of the main sources of air pollution is conventional fuel vehicles, which has prompted government agencies to enforce harsh laws and guidelines on automakers to limit vehicle emissions. Electric vehicles (EVs) can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions while reducing dependency on oil-based fuels, thereby facilitating the progress of the business sphere.

By focusing on offering subsidies to consumers on EV purchases, the governments of numerous nations are actively contributing to the explosive growth of EV sales. Supportive government regulations have contributed to rising EV demand in recent years, which is escalating industry development.

Market Segmentation Overview:

Global electric vehicles marketplace is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, number of wheels, and end-user scope. Based on the vehicle type, the market is split into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. The passenger car segment is anticipated to be a significant contributor to the market share during the analysis period, due to growing concern over urban air pollution.

Based on number of wheels, this business space is segregated into two-wheelers, four-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and multi-wheelers. Among these, the four-wheelers segment is projected to record a healthy growth rate during the forecast duration. By end-user, the market is bifurcated into non-commercial and commercial.

For type, the industry is segregated into fuel cell electric vehicle type (FCEV), battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). The BEV segment is estimated to stand tall in terms of market share over the study period.

Ask Discount of this research report at @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5516987/  

Regional Landscape Analysis

Geographically, global electric vehicle marketplace is analyzed across the countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Dashboard

The major players formulating competitive landscape of the market are Tesla Inc., SAIC Motors, Volkswagen AG, BYD Auto Co. Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., BMW Group, Hyundai Group, Renault Group, Toyota Motor Corporation, GAC Motor, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd., Honda Motor Company Ltd., Daimler AG, General Motors Company, and Geely (Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd.)

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-electric-vehicle-market-investment-growth-opportunity-analysis-2019-2028

Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

  • Passenger Vehicles

1. Mopeds, Bikes, and Scooters
2. Cars

  • Small Cars

  • Medium Cars

  • Large Cars

  • SUVs

  • Crossovers

  • Commercial Vehicles

1. Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)
2. Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Number of Wheels (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

  • Two-wheelers

  • Four-wheelers

  • Three-wheelers

  • Multi-wheelers

Global Electric Vehicle Market, By Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

  • Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

  • Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

  • Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

  • Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Global Electric Vehicle Market, End-User Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

  • Commercial Vehicles

  • Non-Commercial Vehicles

Global Electric Vehicle Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Asia Pacific

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • China

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

  • Rest of Latin America

Europe

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • U.K.

  • Netherlands

  • Poland

  • Russia

  • Benelux

  • Nordic

North America

  • Canada

  • U.S.

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Turkey

  • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Global Electric Vehicle Market, Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

  • Tesla Inc.

  • SAIC Motors

  • Volkswagen AG

  • BYD Auto Co. Ltd.

  • Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

  • BMW Group

  • Hyundai Group

  • Renault Group

  • Toyota Motor Corporation

  • GAC Motor

  • Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd.

  • Honda Motor Company Ltd.

  • Daimler AG

  • General Motors Company

  • Geely (Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd.)

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

5.1. Impact on Growth Strategies

5.2. Impact on Operations and Supply Chain

5.3. Impact on the Investments in the Automotive Sector

5.4. Impact on Roll-outs Plans

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.2. Forecasting Factors

Robust assessment of various factors including industrial performance, consumer spending, economic conditions, industry expenditures, among others

6.3. Supply Chain & Value Chain Analysis

7. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

8. Global EV Market: Pricing Analysis

9. Global EV Market: Consumer Spending v/s Government Spending

10. Global 5G Infrastructure Market: Key Investment Analysis

Includes analysis of investments made by key industry players and OEM announcements related to electric vehicles sales till 2030

11. Global 5G Infrastructure Market: Key Developments by Private Sector

Robust assessment of declarations made by private sectors related to electric commercial vehicles

12. Parent Market Overview: Global Automotive Market

13. Segmental Analysis

13.1. Global EV Market by Vehicle Type

14. Regional Analysis

14.1. North America Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2028

14.2. Latin America Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2028

14.3. Western Europe Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2028

14.4. Eastern Europe Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2028

14.5. Asia Pacific Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2028

14.6. Middle East & Africa Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2028

15. Competitive Landscape

Related Report:

Global Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

According to our latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle market size is estimated to be worth US$ 25 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 253.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 39.2% during review period. Commercial Vehicle accounting for % of the Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Dynamic Wireless Charging System segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental, WiTricity Corporation, ZTE Corporation, and HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us:   Corporate Sales, Market Study Report Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News:  https://leavethehall.co.uk/


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • Stock Bear Market Will Get Whole Lot Worse When Credit Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- As crazy as it sounds, all the turmoil that’s ripped through Wall Street over the past week has still left debt markets in Corporate America relatively unscathed.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsThat’s bad news

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • 'Biggest crash in world history': Robert Kiyosaki issues another dire warning and now avoids ‘anything that can be printed’ — here are 3 hard assets he likes instead

    Things are bad. But at least ‘you can eat’ one of these assets.

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.The Cupertino, California-based electronics maker has told suppliers to pull back from efforts to increase assembly of the iPhone 14 product family by as many as 6 million units in the second half of this year, said the people, asking not to be named as the plans are not public. Instead, the com

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges

    These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 most shorted stocks in the world. If you want to see more stocks on this list, click 5 Most Shorted Stocks in the World. Short squeezes have rapidly gained popularity in the last two years, when retail investors on Reddit gathered to initiate bullish positions in stocks that were […]

  • Alibaba (BABA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Alibaba (BABA) closed at $77.87, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day.

  • Is AT&T's Dividend Worth the Risk?

    One side effect of rising interest rates is the recent slide in high-yielding dividend stocks. The market is pummeling some widely held names, causing their yields to climb. Here are the yields on a handful of widely held S&P 500 stocks as of the Sept.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Sparking Interest From Insiders

    Such has been the force of the cumulative headwinds in 2022 that trying to make headway in this year’s downtrending market has been a struggle for most. A slowing economy, decades-high inflation and the accompanying rate hikes in the attempt to tame it, not to mention Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact on energy prices have all played their part in souring sentiment. The result has been widespread share losses. The good news is that those with a strong stomach could use the opportunity

  • Lithium Is Up 220% And This Is What You Need To Know

    Lithium prices have soared in the past 18 months, and while the rally may have lost some momentum, there's plenty of reason to be bullish on the sector as a whole

  • 3 Things About Microsoft That Smart Investors Know

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock hasn't had the best 2022. Share performance trailed the wider market through mid-September, thanks partly to a general distaste for tech and growth stocks and partly because of a growth hangover in key areas like PC and video game software. The business has several promising growth avenues ahead, including cloud services and an eventual rebound in areas like gaming.

  • Biogen, Eisai stocks soar on landmark Alzheimer's data, lifting rivals

    Shares in Biogen and Eisai soared on Wednesday reflecting the surprise trial success of their experimental Alzheimer's drug, which also lifted the stocks of rival drugmakers Roche and Eli Lilly. Against the odds, Biogen and Eisai on Tuesday said their experimental drug, lecanemab, slowed progress of the brain-wasting disease by 27% compared with a placebo, in a large trial of patients in the early stages of Alzheimer's. The data is an "unequivocal win" for Alzheimer's patients and Biogen, said BMO analyst Evan Seigerman.

  • Tesla Expected to Record Blockbuster Q3 Deliveries

    The stock could surge as optimism surrounds its deliveries report

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Element Capital’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins. Jeffrey Talpins is the Chief Investment Officer […]

  • Cruise Line Stocks Jumped Today -- but Why?

    The stock market woke up on the right side of the bed Tuesday, and shares of many companies pushed higher. Among those that gained notably were cruise lines, which have faced a number of headwinds as interest rates rose, fear of recession increased, and high oil prices further boosted their expenses. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) were up as much as 7.3% in early trading, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) was up by as much as 7.2%, and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) led the way, climbing 8.5%.

  • Canopy Growth Announces Divestiture of Canadian Retail Operations

    Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that the Company has entered into agreements to divest its retail business across Canada which includes the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. The announcement reinforces the Company's focus on advancing its path to profitability as a premium brand-focused cannabis and consumer packaged goods (CPG) company.

  • 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. To skip our analysis of the recent technology trends, and market activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. Technology has been at the forefront of advancement and […]