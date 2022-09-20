The global electric vehicle plastic market is set to project a CAGR of 28.72% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

ReportLinker

The growing importance of high-performance plastic and the increasing prioritization of electric vehicle light-weighting propel market growth. MARKET INSIGHTS The lightweight applications in electric vehicles improve fuel efficiency and the rising range of battery vehicles.

New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE PLASTIC MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320065/?utm_source=GNW

The increased vehicle weight due to metal components has resulted in manufacturers looking for alternatives to enhance overall efficiency.



Also, the inclusion of a larger battery pack and the smaller size of the internal combustion engine have enabled plastics’ use as raw materials.

In addition, lighter parts have lesser material costs than their non-light-weighted counterparts and need less energy to manufacture.Besides, restricting material consumption offers environmental benefits since the additive manufacturing field is not in a fully recyclable state.



Such factors facilitate growth opportunities for the global electric vehicle plastic market. However, the market growth is restrained by recycling issues and the slow adoption of electric vehicles.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Rest of World are assessed for the global electric vehicle plastic market growth evaluation. Asia-Pacific is the largest revenue-generating and fastest-growing region in the global market, attributed to the adoption of pyrolysis plastic recycling, increasing consumption of plastics, and rising electric vehicle production.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry is characterized by new developments happening with top competitors alongside a low number of new entrants. Some of the key players include Evonik Industries, Plastic Omnium, Covestro AG, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• The competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION

2. BASF GROUP

3. COVESTRO AG

4. DOW INC

5. DUPONT

6. EVONIK INDUSTRIES

7. HANWHA AZDEL INC

8. INEOS CAPITAL LTD

9. LANXESS AG

10. LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV

11. MITSUI CHEMICAL

12. MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS

13. PLASTIC OMNIUM

14. SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320065/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



