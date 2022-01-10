U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

The global electric vehicle virtual prototyping market is expected to reach $5,613.2 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 33.83% during the forecast period 2021-2030

ReportLinker
·1 min read

Dominating Segments: North America. North America is currently the most advanced and competitive automotive market in terms of electric vehicle production and distribution.

New York, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Vehicle Virtual Prototyping Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, Application Type, Deployment Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030"
The presence of automotive giants such as Ford, Tesla, GM, and Fiat Chrysler are responsible for the cruising production of electric vehicles in the region.

Companies created a forum where they could discuss, learn, and share with experts from all over the region as manufacturers increasingly focus on the exponential power of information and communication technologies (ICT) with its associated high-performance computing (HPC), machine learning, and Internet of Things (IoT).

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Synopsys, Altair Engineering, Inc., Claytex Services Ltd, dSPACE GmbH, Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, EOMYS Engineering, ESI Group, Siemens, Waterloo Maple Inc., Autodesk Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., ANSYS Inc., PTC Inc, Arm Ltd, Dassault Systèmes SE

The companies profiled in the report have been selected post undergoing in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the electric vehicle virtual prototyping market.

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• Rest-of- Europe
• U.K.
• China
• Asia-Pacific and Japan
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06196266/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


