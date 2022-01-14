U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

Global Electric Vehicle Virtual Prototyping Market Review 2019-2021 and Forecast to 2030 - Key Players Profiled Include Synopsys, Altair Engineering, Claytex Services, dSPACE, and Elektrobit Auto

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Virtual Prototyping Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, Application Type, Deployment Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicle virtual prototyping market is expected to reach $5,613.2 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 33.83% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Market Segmentation

  • Application Type: ECU, Electronic Systems, Sensor, Battery Systems, Charging Systems, ADAS and Autonomous System, Motor and Motor Controller, Others

  • Product Type: Designing, Simulation, Validation

  • Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

Regional Segmentation

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

  • Europe: Germany, France, and Rest-of-Europe

  • U.K.

  • China

  • Asia-Pacific and Japan: Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

  • Rest-of-the-World

Dominating Segment: North America

North America is currently the most advanced and competitive automotive market in terms of electric vehicle production and distribution. The presence of automotive giants such as Ford, Tesla, GM, and Fiat Chrysler are responsible for the cruising production of electric vehicles in the region. Companies created a forum where they could discuss, learn, and share with experts from all over the region as manufacturers increasingly focus on the exponential power of information and communication technologies (ICT) with its associated high-performance computing (HPC), machine learning, and Internet of Things (IoT).

Market Dynamics

  • Growth Drivers

    • Need for Rapid Product Testing and Enhancing Ergonomics and Usability

    • Increasing Accuracy in Virtual Prototyping

    • Need for Discovery of Design and Software Problems

  • Challenges

    • High Cost of Virtual Prototyping

  • Opportunities

    • Scope of Innovative Prototyping Technologies

    • Growing Market for Electric Vehicle

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Synopsys, Altair Engineering, Inc., Claytex Services Ltd, dSPACE GmbH, Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, EOMYS Engineering, ESI Group, Siemens, Waterloo Maple Inc., Autodesk Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., ANSYS Inc., PTC Inc, Arm Ltd, and Dassault Systemes SE.

The companies profiled in the report have been selected post undergoing in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the electric vehicle virtual prototyping market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • What are the key drivers and challenges in the global electric vehicle virtual prototyping?

  • How does the supply chain function in the global electric vehicle virtual prototyping?

  • Which vehicle type segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the global electric vehicle virtual prototyping during 2021-2030?

  • What are the key application areas for different product types that may experience high demand during the forecast period, 2021-2030?

  • Who are the key suppliers of different electric vehicle virtual prototyping?

  • What are the key offerings of the prominent service providers in the global market for electric vehicle virtual prototyping?

  • Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of global electric vehicle virtual prototyping, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2021 to 2030?

  • What are the key consumer attributes in various regions for electric vehicle virtual prototyping?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqf3o9

