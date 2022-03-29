Global Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging Markets to 2027 with Witricity, Momentum Dynamic, Plugless Power, Efacec, and HEVO Dominating
Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles
Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles by Power Supply Range (3-<11, 11-50 & >50 KW), Application (Home & Commercial), Distribution Channel (Aftermarket & OE), Component, Charging System, Propulsion, Vehicle Type & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wireless charging market for electric vehicles is projected to grow from USD 15 million in 2022 to USD 377 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 88.4%.
Factors such as the rising penetration of electric vehicles around the world, along with the increasing focus of automotive OEMs towards autonomous vehicles will boost the demand for the wireless charging market for electric vehicles.
However, the high cost of upgrading to wireless charging technology may restrain the growth of the market. Increasing investments for dynamic wireless charging technology, paired with increasing support from several governments for wireless charging is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the wireless charging market for electric vehicles.
>50 KW segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, by power supply range
The >50 kW segment of the wireless charging for electric vehicle market is projected to grow at a noticeable rate during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of electric buses and rising investment in the dynamic wireless charging system for electric vehicles by several countries such as the US, Italy, Germany, and Sweden, are also expected to augment revenues for the >50 kW power supply segment in the wireless charging market for electric vehicles during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific region comprises emerging economies such as China and India, along with developed nations such as Japan and South Korea. In recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production. The increased
purchasing power of the population and growing concerns about the environment have triggered the demand for electric vehicles in the Asia Pacific region.
The concept of reducing carbon emission by electrifying transportation has caught the attention of local and national governments. Hence, the use of electric vehicles has become popular in the region. Governments are focusing on providing extensive charging infrastructure to promote the use of electric vehicles.
Governments in the Asia Pacific region are also focusing on standardizing wireless charging technology and providing subsidies to promote EV sales. In 2020, China set a national standard GB/T 38775 for wireless charging of electric vehicles based on WiTricity technology.
The Standardization Administration of the People's Republic of China (SAC) ratified and published the first four national standards for wireless charging of electric vehicles. GB/T 38775.1, GB/T 38775.2, GB/T 38775.3, and GB/T 38775.4 are the national standards that provide a framework for Tier 1 suppliers, carmakers, and infrastructure suppliers to develop as well as commercialize wireless charging systems for electric vehicles that meet guidelines of performance and safety.
This effort of standardizing the wireless charging technology would augment the revenue growth of the wireless charging market in China in the coming years. In 2020, the Indian government announced National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020 to place India's EV mission on a faster track.
Europe to estimated be the largest region in the wireless charging market for electric vehicles during the forecast period
Europe is estimated to account for 66% of the global wireless charging market for electric vehicles in 2022 by volume. Electric vehicles are expected to become the rational choice for car buyers in Europe as their prices continue to fall with the availability of economical batteries and increasing range.
The charging infrastructure in Europe is expected to become more widespread due to favourable policies and government support. The sales of electric vehicles in the European region increased by approximately 78% in 2019, compared to 2018. In 2020, Germany accounted for approximately 33% share of electric vehicle sales in Europe.
The demand for electric vehicles has increased significantly due to the focus on zero or low-emission vehicles in the region. For instance, the UK announced plans to phase out petrol/diesel-based vehicles by 2030 and encourage the growth of EVs. According to a report by the European Environmental Agency in November 2021, in Europe, 11.41% of all new vehicle registrations have been EVs.
In 2020, EV registrations increased drastically in top European markets. Norway had 75%, Iceland had 46%, Sweden had 33%, and the Netherlands had 28% of new EV registrations. Ongoing projects related to dynamic wireless charging systems in Germany, Italy, and Sweden, among others, are expected to support the market growth in this region.
The wireless charging market for electric vehicles is dominated by major charging providers, including Witricity Corporation (US), Momentum Dynamic Corporation (US), Plugless Power Inc. (US), Efacec (Portugal), and HEVO Inc. (US).
They develop products/systems for the electric vehicle ecosystem. They have initiated partnerships to develop their wireless EV charging technology and provide finished products to their respective customers.
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
Increasing Demand for EVs to Boost Growth of Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles
Passenger Car Segment Estimated to Lead Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles During Forecast Period
Bev Segment Estimated to Lead Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles During Forecast Period
3-<11 Kw Segment Estimated to Lead Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles During Forecast Period
Inductive Power Transfer Segment Estimated to Lead Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles from 2022 to 2027
Power Control Unit Segment Estimated to Lead Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles from 2022 to 2027
OE Segment Estimated to Lead Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles from 2022 to 2027
Europe Estimated to be Largest Market for Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicles in 2022
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising EV Sales Worldwide and Increasing Focus of Automotive OEMs Towards EVs
Rapid Development of Fast-Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles
Advantages of Wireless Charging Over Wired Charging
Strong Governmental Support Towards Emission-Free and Safe Electric Vehicles
Restraints
High Cost of Upgrading to Wireless Charging Technology
Lower Charging Efficiency Compared to Wired Charging
Opportunities
Increasing Support from Governments for Wireless Charging
Increasing Investments for Dynamic Wireless Charging Technology
Challenges
Minimizing Loss of Efficiency
High Investment in Infrastructure for Dynamic Charging
Trends and Disruptions
Key Conferences & Events in 2022 & 2023
Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Ecosystem
Wireless EV Charging System Providers
OEMs
Charging Service Providers
End-Users
Value Chain Analysis
Pricing Analysis
Patent Analysis
Regulatory Overview
Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Scenarios (2022-2027)
Industry Trends
Case Study
Delta Electronics Deploying Wireless Charging Technology
Daihen Incorporating Wireless Charging Technology
Mass Transit Case Study: Momentum Dynamics Corporation
Hevo Wireless Charging to the Next Level
Technological Analysis
Wireless Charging System Technology
Inductive Coupling
Magnetic Wireless Charging
Magnetic Resonance Coupling
Magneto Dynamic Coupling (Mdc)
Capacitive Wireless Power Transfer (Cwpt)
Company Profiles
Alfen
Allego
Blink Charging
Bmw
Bp Chargemaster
Chargepoint
Clippercreek
Continental Ag
Ecog
Efacec
Electreon
Elix Wireless Inc.
Ev Safe Charge
Evgo
Fortum Corporation
Heliox
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
Hevo Inc.
Hyundai
Intis
Ionity
Ipt Technology GmbH
Lear Corporation
Leviton
Mitsubishi Electric
Mojo Mobility
Momentum Dynamics Corporation
New Motion
Opconnect
Plugless Power Inc.
Pod Point
Robert Bosch GmbH
Semaconnect
Spark Horizon
Tgood Global Ltd.
Toshiba Corporation
Toyota Motor Corporation
Volta
Wallbox Chargers, S.L.
Wave
Webasto
Witricity Corporation
Zte Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fnxtlw
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900