U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.25
    +9.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,219.00
    +57.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,137.75
    +41.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.20
    +4.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.05
    -0.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.60
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0663
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9550
    +0.1270 (+3.32%)
     

  • Vix

    22.87
    +1.64 (+7.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2118
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9200
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,204.29
    -707.46 (-2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    547.31
    -15.96 (-2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,977.75
    -36.56 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,130.20
    -342.90 (-1.25%)
     

Global Electric Wheelchair Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2031: Featuring Invacare, Sunrise Medical, Permobil and Ottobock Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Wheelchair Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global electric wheelchair market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The electric wheelchair market reached a value of nearly $3,663.2 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $3,663.2 million in 2021 to $6,756.3 million in 2026 at a rate of 13.0%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2026 and reach $10,070.3 million in 2031.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12 geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis

Growth in the historic period resulted from rapid rise in orthopedic surgeries, growth in incidences of obesity, rapid growth in geriatric population and regulations favoring disabled friendly places. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were political uncertainties, low healthcare reimbursements and insufficient training to caregivers for operating electric wheelchair.

Going forward, increasing government initiatives, growing demand for electric mobility devices for people with disability, healthcare infrastructure improvements and rise in healthcare expenditure will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the electric wheelchair market in the future include limited battery capacity and challenges due to regulatory changes.

The electric wheelchair market is segmented by product type into center wheel drive electric wheelchair, front wheel drive electric wheelchair, rear wheel drive electric wheelchair, standing electric wheelchair and other product types. The center wheel drive electric wheelchair market was the largest segment of the electric wheelchair market segmented by product type, accounting for 37.2% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the front wheel drive electric wheelchair segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the electric wheelchair market segmented by product type, at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2021-2026.

The electric wheelchair market is segmented by category into adults and paediatric. The adults market was the largest segment of the electric wheelchair market segmented by category, accounting for 81.0% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the adults segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the electric wheelchair market segmented by category, at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2021-2026.

The electric wheelchair market is segmented by application into homecare, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, rehabilitation centres, others. The homecare market was the largest segment of the electric wheelchair market segmented by application, accounting for 37.2% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the homecare segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the electric wheelchair market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2021-2026.

North America was the largest region in the electric wheelchair market, accounting for 36.6% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the electric wheelchair market will be Asia Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.3% and 13.6% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 13.4% and 10.5% respectively.

The Global electric wheelchair market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 17.13% of the total market in 2021. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies.

Invacare Corporation was the largest competitor with 4.15% share of the market, followed by Sunrise Medical Limited with 3.69%, Pride Mobility Products Corp with 2.70%, Permobil AB with 2.64%, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA with 2.30%, Golden Technologies with 0.74%, Drive Medical Ltd with 0.43%, Hoveround Corporation with 0.31%, GF Health Products with 0.10% and Karman Healthcare with 0.07%.

The top opportunities in the electric wheelchair market segmented by product type will arise in the center wheel drive electric wheelchair segment, which will gain $1,141.6 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the electric wheelchair market segmented by category will arise in the adults segment, which will gain $2,520.6 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the electric wheelchair market segmented by application will arise in the homecare segment, which will gain $1,234.7 million of global annual sales by 2026. The electric wheelchair market size will gain the most in USA at $1,055.2 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the electric wheelchair market include focus on launching smart wheelchair, next generation rear-wheelchair, venerable e-motion power-assist system, new lightweight electric wheelchair, technology advancement and focus on strategic partnership and collaborations.

Player-adopted strategies in the electric wheelchair market includes focus on strengthening business operations through the launch of new products, offering innovative solutions through strategic partnerships and collaborations, offering flexible solutions to its customers through the launch of portable power chairs, addressing functional, social and medical needs of users through the launch of innovative products and enhancing portfolio of products through the launch of user-friendly products.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction and Market Characteristics
6.1. General Market Definition
6.2. Summary
6.3. Electric Wheelchair Market Definition and Segmentations
6.4. Market Segmentation By Product Type
6.4.1. Center Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair
6.4.2. Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair
6.4.3. Rear Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair
6.4.4. Standing Electric Wheelchair
6.4.5. Other Products
6.5. Market Segmentation By Category
6.5.1. Adults
6.5.2. Pediatric
6.6. Market Segmentation By Application
6.6.1. Homecare
6.6.2. Hospitals
6.6.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
6.6.4. Rehabilitation Centers
6.6.5. Other Applications

7. Major Market Trends
7.1. Smart Wheelchair
7.2. Next Generation Rear-Wheelchair
7.3. Venerable E-Motion Power-Assist System
7.4. New Lightweight Electric Wheelchair
7.5. Technology Advancement
7.6. Strategic Partnership And Collaborations

8. Global Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, 2016 - 2021, Value ($ Million)
8.2.1. Market Drivers 2016 - 2021
8.2.2. Market Restraints 2016 - 2021
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2021 - 2026, 2031F Value ($ Million)
8.3.1. Market Drivers 2021 - 2026
8.3.2. Market Restraints 2021 - 2026

9. Global Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Electric Wheelchair Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)
9.2. Global Electric Wheelchair Market, Segmentation By Category, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)
9.3. Global Electric Wheelchair Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

10. Global Market, Regional And Country Analysis
10.1. Global Electric Wheelchair Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)
10.2. Global Electric Wheelchair Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t4x09w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-wheelchair-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2031-featuring-invacare-sunrise-medical-permobil-and-ottobock-among-others-301752215.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • These 61 companies moved to a 4-day workweek. Here’s what happened to revenue — and employees’ relationships to their jobs.

    A wide majority of participating businesses said they would continue with the four-day workweek, even though the trial run is now complete.

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • Lithium's Plunge Is Pitting Cathie Wood Against Sector Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s recent price collapse and the prospect that supply from new mines could accelerate the slump are stoking fierce debate in the electric-car battery industry.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineWorld’s Largest Four-Day

  • US Supreme Court Refuses To Reject $302M Judgment Against Johnson & Johnson Over Pelvic Mesh Marketing

    The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) regarding a $302 million judgment in a lawsuit brought by California, accusing the company of concealing the risks of its pelvic mesh products. J&J had argued to the Supreme Court that state consumer protection laws like California's are too vague, exposing companies to unpredictable state lawsuits, Reuters reported JNJ said the Supreme Court's rejection of the case will lead to continued "uneven, unclear, and unfair enforcem

  • Occidental Trades Fuel Speculation on Berkshire Purchases

    The drop in Occidental Petroleum stock is prompting speculation that Berkshire Hathaway may be resuming purchases of the oil and gas company

  • Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings

    After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets. … Continue reading → The post Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • New emergency bid to appeal, block huge Nevada lithium mine

    Conservationists are seeking an emergency court order to block construction of a Nevada lithium mine after a U.S. judge directed a federal agency to revisit part of its approval of the plans but allowed construction to go forward in the meantime. Four environmental groups want U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno to temporarily halt any work at a subsidiary of Lithium Americas’ mine near the Oregon border until they can appeal her ruling earlier this month to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

  • Tesla may get into the lithium-mining business, and these stocks are cratering

    Tesla Inc. reportedly is on the prowl for its own lithium-mining company, and losses are pilling up for the stocks of lithium producers.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla shareholders seek to void Elon Musk’s $55 billion pay package

    The shareholder's lawyers argue that the compensation package should be voided because it was dictated by Musk and the product of sham negotiations with directors who were not independent of him.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 of the easiest ways to catch up (and fast)

    It’s crunch time.

  • I'm High-Net-Worth & Approaching Retirement. How Can I Make Sure I'm Ready For the Transition?

    For anyone who anticipates retiring one day, planning is critical. This means saving throughout your career, calculating your future Social Security benefits and anticipating your expenses in retirement. But retirement planning for high-net-worth individuals can be even more complex. These … Continue reading → The post High-Net-Worth Retirement Planning Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon’s Stock Slump Is Hitting Employee Pay

    The company's use of restricted stock units for a large part of staff compensation is leaving pay for 2023 between 15% and 50% lower than the forecasts given to workers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • China’s Binge on Russian Oil Hits African, South American Producers

    (Bloomberg) -- As China scoops up more and more discounted Russian oil, producers in Africa and South America are losing out.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineAngola is among

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla scales back German battery plans, won over by U.S. incentives

    Tesla has paused plans to produce entire batteries in Brandenburg, Germany, and will instead carry out some production steps in the United States where tax incentives are more favourable, the Brandenburg economy ministry said on Tuesday. The U.S. carmaker had originally planned to produce the full battery at the Gruenheide site in Germany, with a peak capacity of over 50 gigawatt hours per year.

  • U.S. probes Wells Fargo's retention of employee communications

    The United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission have undertaken the probes, the fourth-largest U.S. bank disclosed in a filing. The scrutiny highlights the challenges Wall Street institutions have faced in tracking staff communications in the work-from-home pandemic era, particularly over personal devices and apps like WhatsApp. In September, the SEC fined 16 financial firms, including major global banks, a combined $1.8 billion after staff discussed deals and trades on their personal devices and apps.

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon employees push back on return-to-office plan

    CEO Andy Jassy's memo announcing the policy change came as a surprise to employees when it was posted internally on the company's website Friday.