Global Electrical Appliances Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Daiichi Kosho, Hitachi Appliances and Robert Bosch Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electrical Appliances Market (2022-2027) by Product, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Electrical Appliances Market is estimated to be USD 389.43 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 615.3 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.58%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Electrical Appliances Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Amica Group, Arcelik, BSH Hausgerate, Gree Electric Appliances, Daiichi Kosho, Electrolux, GE Appliances, Godrej Group, Haier Group, Hisense Group, Hitachi Appliances, etc.

 Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Electrical Appliances Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

  • The report analyses the Global Electrical Appliances Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

 Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Electrical Appliances Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in Disposable Income
4.1.2 Participation of Female in Paid Workforce
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Availability of Counterfeit Brands
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Technological Advancement
4.3.2 Rise in E Commerce Sale
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 The Problem of Frequent Electrical Surges lead to Circuit Overload
4.4.2 Faulty or Damaged Products

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Electrical Appliances Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Refrigeration Appliances
6.3 Air Treatment Products
6.4 Microwaves
6.5 Small Cooking Appliances
6.6 Food Preparation Appliances
6.7 Home Laundry Appliances
6.8 Dishwashers
6.9 Irons
6.10 Vacuum Cleaners
6.11 Personal Care Appliances

7 Global Electrical Appliances Market, By Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hypermarket and Supermarket
7.3 Specialist Electrical Retailers
7.4 Departmental Stores
7.5 E-Retailers

8 Americas' Electrical Appliances Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Argentina
8.3 Brazil
8.4 Canada
8.5 Chile
8.6 Colombia
8.7 Mexico
8.8 Peru
8.9 United States
8.10 Rest of Americas

9 Europe's Electrical Appliances Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Austria
9.3 Belgium
9.4 Denmark
9.5 Finland
9.6 France
9.7 Germany
9.8 Italy
9.9 Netherlands
9.10 Norway
9.11 Poland
9.12 Russia
9.13 Spain
9.14 Sweden
9.15 Switzerland
9.16 United Kingdom
9.17 Rest of Europe

10 Middle East and Africa's Electrical Appliances Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Egypt
10.3 Israel
10.4 Qatar
10.5 Saudi Arabia
10.6 South Africa
10.7 United Arab Emirates
10.8 Rest of MEA

11 APAC's Electrical Appliances Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Australia
11.3 Bangladesh
11.4 China
11.5 India
11.6 Indonesia
11.7 Japan
11.8 Malaysia
11.9 Philippines
11.10 Singapore
11.11 South Korea
11.12 Sri Lanka
11.13 Thailand
11.14 Taiwan
11.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Amica Group
13.2 Arcelik
13.3 BSH Hausgerate
13.4 Gree Electric Appliances
13.5 Daiichi Kosho
13.6 Electrolux
13.7 GE Appliances
13.8 Godrej Group
13.9 Haier Group
13.10 Hisense Group
13.11 Hitachi Appliances
13.12 LG Electronics
13.13 Miele & Cie
13.14 Panasonic
13.15 Qingdao Smad Electric Appliances
13.16 Robert Bosch
13.17 Samsung Electronics
13.18 Sharp Electronics
13.19 Sichuan Changhong Electric
13.20 Skyworth Properties
13.21 Sony Group
13.22 TCL Technology
13.23 Whirlpool
13.24 Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uxjtwr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electrical-appliances-market-2022-to-2027---featuring-daiichi-kosho-hitachi-appliances-and-robert-bosch-among-others-301571278.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

