The Global Electrical Bushing Market is forecast to grow by $666.59 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period

·3 min read

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Source: ReportLinker
Source: ReportLinker

Global Electrical Bushing Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the electrical bushing market and is forecast to grow by $666.59 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period. Our report on the electrical bushing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426856/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the modernization of existing transformers, expansion of T&D driving the demand for liquid-immersed transformers, and increasing popularity of bio-based and naphthenic transformer oil.

The electrical bushing market is segmented as below:

By Type

  • Oil-impregnated paper OIP

  • Resin-impregnated paper RIP

  • Others

By Application

  • Transformer

  • Switchgear

  • Others

By Geography

  • APAC

  • Europe

  • North America

  • Middle East and Africa

  • South America

This study identifies the increasing investment in renewable energy sources as one of the prime reasons driving the electrical bushing market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of eco-efficient power transformers and the digitalization of transformers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electrical bushing market covers the following areas:

  • Electrical bushing market sizing

  • Electrical bushing market forecast

  • Electrical bushing market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electrical bushing market vendors that include ABB Ltd., ALMACENES CORONA SAS, Alutronic Kuhlkorper GmbH and Co. KG., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Elliott Industries Inc., General Electric Co., GIPRO GmbH, HSP Hochspannungsgerate GmbH, Megger Ltd., Nanjing Rainbow Electric Co., Ltd., Nexans SA, Preis GmbH, Radiant Enterprises, Toshiba Corp., Webster Wilkinson Ltd., Weidmann Holding AG, Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH, and Siemens AG. Also, the electrical bushing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426856/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-electrical-bushing-market-is-forecast-to-grow-by-666-59-mn-during-2022-2027--accelerating-at-a-cagr-of-4-46-during-the-forecast-period-301762037.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

