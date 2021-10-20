Global Electrical Enclosures Market to Reach US$7.6 Billion by the Year 2026
Abstract: Global Electrical Enclosures Market to Reach US$7. 6 Billion by the Year 2026 . Electrical enclosure, referring to a cabinet containing various electrical as well as electronic components, provides protection to components and also designed to enhance overall aesthetic value.
The enclosures exhibit properties such as protection against power dissipation, electrical breakdown and electromagnetic interferences. Rising demand for electricity and the subsequent efforts of the power industry worldwide to expand generation capacity have been driving demand for electrical enclosures. A trend with significant implications for the market is the increasing power being generated by renewable sources of energy, specifically solar and wind power. Since renewable energy generation units involve the use of several sensitive electrical components as well as batteries that need to be protected to prevent system failures, the demand for electrical enclosures to ensure safety of the systems is on the rise. Rising demand for hygienic electrical enclosures in the food & beverage sector, given the enhanced emphasis on hygienic surroundings, sustained demand for robust enclosures from oil & gas, and metals & mining sectors, and the escalating needs of renewable energy sector are also fueling market growth. Also favoring market is the growing adoption of IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things)-enabled enclosures, while the rising importance of intelligent transport systems is fueling need for electrical enclosures.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electrical Enclosures estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Metallic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.1% share of the global Electrical Enclosures market. Non-metallic electrical enclosures continue to account for a significant share of the global market, with growth driven by their increasing adoption in major end-use markets such as the oil & gas and metals & mining industries. The segment also benefits from the significant increase in research and development activity associated with non-metallic enclosure materials, whereby manufacturers have developed and launched enclosure products with characteristics that make them ideal for use in critical applications.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026
The Electrical Enclosures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.01% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is being propelled by the steady rise in investments into expanding power generation and distribution infrastructure, especially in high growth economies of China and India. In developed economies of North America and Europe, growth is likely to be mainly fueled by the deployment of renewable energy power plants specifically those operating on wind and solar power. In the US, strong pace of industrial automation and trend towards smart homes augurs well for the electrical enclosures market. In Europe, demand for electrical enclosures will arise from the growing need to upgrade existing power transmission and distribution infrastructure.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Severely Disrupts Demand for Electrical Equipment and
Products
An Introduction to Electrical Enclosures
Parameters Determining Use of Electrical Enclosure
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Non-Metallic Enclosures: The Largest Segment
Power Generation & Distribution: The Major End-Use Market
Developing Regions Present Promising Growth Outlook
Competition
EXHIBIT 2: Electrical Enclosure Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
EXHIBIT 3: Wall Mounted Electric Enclosures Global Competitor
Market Share Positioning for 2020E
EXHIBIT 4: Floor Mounted Electric Enclosures Market Share
Breakdown of Key Players: 2020E
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Electricity Demand, Expanding Power Infrastructure and
Focus on Safety of Electrical Equipment: Factors Driving
Demand for Electrical Enclosures
EXHIBIT 5: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015,
2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
EXHIBIT 6: Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by Fuel
Type for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
EXHIBIT 7: Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh by Region
for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
EXHIBIT 8: China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for
Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for
2017-50
Pandemic?s Impact on Utilities Affects Demand for Enclosures
EXHIBIT 9: COVID-19 Impacts Electricity Consumption: Average
Annual Growth Rate of Electricity Demand by Select Region/
Country for 2001-06, 2006-10, 2011-15 and 2020
Focus on Increasing Renewable Energy Contribution to Global
Energy Mix Augurs Well for Electrical Enclosures Market
EXHIBIT 10: Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030
EXHIBIT 11: Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs
2030
EXHIBIT 12: Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity
(Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source
(2030 & 2040)
Non-Metallic Enclosures: Ideal for Use in Renewable Energy
Applications
Growing Pressure on Power Grids, Aging Infrastructure and Need
to Expand Power T&D Infrastructure to Propel Electrical
Enclosures Market
EXHIBIT 13: Global Investments into Power Transmission &
Distribution Infrastructure (in US$ Billion) for 2010, 2015,
2020, 2030 & 2040
EXHIBIT 14: Global Investments into Power T&D Infrastructure by
Region (in %) for 2020 and 2040
With Smart Grid Implementations Gaining Traction, Opportunities
in Store for Electrical Enclosures Market
EXHIBIT 15: Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2020E
Enclosure Standards for Electrical Industry: Essential to
Ensure Safety of Equipment
UL Releases New FTTA2/FTTA8 Recognition Certification for
Enclosures in the US and Canada
Sample Testing & Evaluation
Simplifying Certification Process
Securing FTTA2/FTTA8 Recognition
Safety Emerges as a Prime Factor Fueling Adoption of Electrical
Enclosures in Industrial Facilities
Explosion-Proof Enclosures Vital for Industrial Settings
Oil & Gas Industry: Hazardous Conditions Propel Need for
Explosion-Proof Enclosures
EXHIBIT 16: Sustained Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Ensuing
Demand for Oil Bodes Well for Market Expansion: Global Energy
Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe))
for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040
Oil and Gas Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst COVID-
19 Outbreak, Affecting Demand for Electrical Equipment
EXHIBIT 17: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$
Billion) for 2015-2021E
Rising Importance of Electrical Enclosures for Agricultural
Farming Sector
NEMA Ratings for Electrical Enclosures
Mounting Types for Agricultural Electrical Enclosures
Protecting Electronic Devices: Focus on Developing Rugged and
Waterproof Enclosures
Food & Beverage Industry Gives Rise to Demand for Hygienic
Enclosures
Mining Industry: Focus on Non-Metallic Enclosures
Electrical Enclosures for Transportation Sector: Promising
Growth in Store
Rising Adoption of Intelligent Transport Systems to Support
Market Demand
Shift towards Industry 4.0 and IIoT Presents Demand Potential
for Electrical Enclosures in IIoT and Smart Sensor
Applications
Outdoor Electrical Enclosures: Need to Protect Electrical
Equipment Drives Market
Metal, Thermoplastic and Fiberglass: The Primary Materials for
Electrical Enclosures
Plastic Enclosures Vs Steel Enclosures
Thermoset Plastics Find Growing Role in Electrical Enclosures
Fiberglass Electrical Enclosures: High Significance in
Corrosive Applications
Fiberglass Enclosures Vs. Polycarbonate Enclosures: A Review
Flexibility and Reduced Footprint Drive Demand for Modular
Design Enclosures
Best Materials for Modular Electrical Cabinets
Choice of Manufacturing Method: An Important Factor for
Enclosures Market
Efficient Thermal Management: A Key Requirement for Electrical
Enclosures
NEMA Enclosures: The Industry Standard for Electrical
Manufacturers
A Review of Various NEMA Ratings for Enclosures
NEMA 3R Enclosures Hold an Edge for Outdoor Applications
NEMA 3R Enclosures Not Suitable for Outdoor Applications that
are Hazardous
Innovations & Advancements Boost Market Prospects
Growing Need to Protect Electrical Enclosures against
Temperature Changes
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
